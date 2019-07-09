The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 7:50 p.m. June 30. Eight males, possibly juveniles, accosted a man pushing a small cart of merchandise he intended to sell. Some of the males pushed him away from his cart, one of them claimed he had a knife, and the males took items from the cart and fled.
Glen Burnie area, July 1. Experts matched DNA from a 2010 home invasion, assault and robbery to a 33-year-old Glen Burnie man and an accomplice. The Glen Burnie man pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder for a 2010 shooting. The victim was paralyzed and died five years later from complications due to injuries sustained in the shooting. The accomplice died of a drug overdose in March 2018, shortly before police would zero in on him with DNA and corroborating evidence tying him to the crime.
Dark Star Way and Buskin Lane, 7 a.m. July 2. Investigating a call for shots fired, police located an unmarked Anne Arundel County police vehicle in the area with a shattered window.
Maple Rd. E. and Orchard Rd., 4:40 p.m. June 28. Police responded for a welfare check on a male driver slumped over the wheel of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup truck in the middle of an intersection. When officers knocked on the window, the man regained consciousness and accelerated the truck toward officers, then sped off. A 27-year-old Linthicum Heights man was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of attempted second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of attempted second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. No injuries were reported.
Old Mill Rd., 600 block, 3:40 a.m. July 1. Two males entered a fast-food restaurant and demanded cash from the register at gunpoint. The clerk was unable to open the register and the males fled empty-handed.
Jennifer Rd., 100 block, July 1. A 39-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with the 2018 murder of a woman. Currently incarcerated on a separate offense, the homicide charges include first-, and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault.
These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.
Harbor House Community, 12:14 a.m. July 1. Responding to a call for shots fired, a 16-year-old Annapolis male was located and flown to a shock trauma center. The victim later died from his injuries.
West St., 1100 block, 9 p.m. June 25. A pedestrian was grabbed, then robbed of property.
Bay Ridge Ave., 700 block, 6:30 p.m. June 26 to 7:30 a.m. June 27. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Farragut Ct., 200 block, 8 p.m. June 26 to 5 p.m. June 30. A black and red mountain bicycle locked to a bike rack was stolen.
Gentry Ct., unit block, 8:40 p.m. July 1 to 5:50 p.m. July 2. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Lockwood Ct., 200 block, 5 p.m. June 26 to 8 a.m. June 27. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle
Tallwood Rd., 1000 block, June 28 to 4:30 a.m. June 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
West St., 1900 block, 5 p.m. June 30 to 7 a.m. July 1. Car parts were stolen from four vehicles entered by force.
West St., 1900 block, 7:46 a.m. July 1. A citizen reported forced entry was made into several vehicles and property was stolen from at least one of them.
Kimber Ridge Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. June 26 to 6:15 a.m. June 27. A black 2016 Toyota Sienna van with a Connecticut license plate was stolen from a driveway. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.
These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.
Nichols Dr., 13700 block, June 28-29. A bike and leaf blower were stolen from an unlocked detached shed on a property.
Hickory Ridge Rd., 10700 block, 1:30-2 a.m. June 29. A man accosted a male pedestrian. A physical altercation ensued, and the man cut the pedestrian on the hand with a sharp object and fled.
Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, June 25. Police arrested three men at a hotel during an undercover operation intended to deter prostitution and human trafficking. A 56-year-old Greenbelt man, a 35-year-old Silver Spring man and a 46-year-old Ellicott City man were charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.
Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 11:47 p.m. June 29. Two men attempted to steal cigarettes at a convenience store, then assaulted an employee that attempted to intervene.
Brook Way, 5300 block, 8:22 p.m. July 1. Police responded for a report of several juveniles entering a possibly unlocked vacant residence. Nothing was reported missing.
Brook Way, 5200 block, 12:15 a.m. July 2. Police responded for a noise complaint and arrested three people in a residence without permission. A 17-year-old male and two females, 15 and 14, all of Columbia, were charged with breaking and entering.
Fallriver Row Ct., 5400 block, 7 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. July 1. The lock to the front door at a residence was tampered with. It is unclear if entry was gained or if anything was stolen.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10100 block, 4:27 a.m. June 29. Alcohol and change were stolen from a restaurant entered through an unlocked front door.
Black Star Cir., 8500 block, June 28-29. A 2010 blue Nissan Altima was stolen.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10400 block, June 27-28. A 2007 black/gray Suzuki GSR750 motorcycle was stolen.
Flowerstock Row, June 27-28. A 2004 white Ford E-250 was stolen.
Hayshed Lane, 8800 block, June 27-28. A motorcycle was stolen.
Stonebrook Lane, 8800 block, June 28-29. A 2014 Mazda 6 was stolen. The vehicle was recovered later nearby. Property was stolen from the vehicle.
Meadowridge Rd., 5900 block, 11:10 a.m. June 27. A man reported that he was working in the area when someone in a vehicle shot him with a BB gun. No serious injuries were reported.
Augustine Ave., 5800 block, June 7-28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, and Washington Blvd., 6300 block, June 29-30. Cash was stolen from six business entered by force through a front door.
Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, June 29-July 1. A travel agency was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Kensington Gardens, 2500 block, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. June 27. A checkbook was stolen from a residence entered through a possibly unlocked front door.
Oakton Lane, 8400 block, June 29-30. A 2017 red Suzuki GSX-R1000 was stolen.
Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9400 block, 5:59 p.m. July 1. A man reported that five males approached him, assaulted him, stole documents and clothing, then fled. The stolen property was found nearby.
Homestretch Ct., 9200 block, June 27. A residence under construction was entered, possibly through an unlocked basement sliding door. Nothing was reported missing.
Washington Blvd., 10100 block, June 30-July 1. A box truck hood was stolen from a vehicle.
Route 32 and Route 70, June 28-30. A front-end loader was stolen from a company’s storage yard. A 39-year-old Westminster man was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property.