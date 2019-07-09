Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 7:50 p.m. June 30. Eight males, possibly juveniles, accosted a man pushing a small cart of merchandise he intended to sell. Some of the males pushed him away from his cart, one of them claimed he had a knife, and the males took items from the cart and fled.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

COLD CASE HOMICIDE: GUILTY PLEA

Glen Burnie area, July 1. Experts matched DNA from a 2010 home invasion, assault and robbery to a 33-year-old Glen Burnie man and an accomplice. The Glen Burnie man pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder for a 2010 shooting. The victim was paralyzed and died five years later from complications due to injuries sustained in the shooting. The accomplice died of a drug overdose in March 2018, shortly before police would zero in on him with DNA and corroborating evidence tying him to the crime.

SHOTS FIRED

Dark Star Way and Buskin Lane, 7 a.m. July 2. Investigating a call for shots fired, police located an unmarked Anne Arundel County police vehicle in the area with a shattered window.

LINTHICUM AREA

ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Maple Rd. E. and Orchard Rd., 4:40 p.m. June 28. Police responded for a welfare check on a male driver slumped over the wheel of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup truck in the middle of an intersection. When officers knocked on the window, the man regained consciousness and accelerated the truck toward officers, then sped off. A 27-year-old Linthicum Heights man was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of attempted second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of attempted second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. No injuries were reported.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Old Mill Rd., 600 block, 3:40 a.m. July 1. Two males entered a fast-food restaurant and demanded cash from the register at gunpoint. The clerk was unable to open the register and the males fled empty-handed.

SEVERN AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Jennifer Rd., 100 block, July 1. A 39-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with the 2018 murder of a woman. Currently incarcerated on a separate offense, the homicide charges include first-, and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDE

Harbor House Community, 12:14 a.m. July 1. Responding to a call for shots fired, a 16-year-old Annapolis male was located and flown to a shock trauma center. The victim later died from his injuries.

ROBBERY

West St., 1100 block, 9 p.m. June 25. A pedestrian was grabbed, then robbed of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 700 block, 6:30 p.m. June 26 to 7:30 a.m. June 27. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Farragut Ct., 200 block, 8 p.m. June 26 to 5 p.m. June 30. A black and red mountain bicycle locked to a bike rack was stolen.

Gentry Ct., unit block, 8:40 p.m. July 1 to 5:50 p.m. July 2. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Lockwood Ct., 200 block, 5 p.m. June 26 to 8 a.m. June 27. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle

Tallwood Rd., 1000 block, June 28 to 4:30 a.m. June 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

West St., 1900 block, 5 p.m. June 30 to 7 a.m. July 1. Car parts were stolen from four vehicles entered by force.

West St., 1900 block, 7:46 a.m. July 1. A citizen reported forced entry was made into several vehicles and property was stolen from at least one of them.

VEHICLE THEFT

Kimber Ridge Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. June 26 to 6:15 a.m. June 27. A black 2016 Toyota Sienna van with a Connecticut license plate was stolen from a driveway. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Nichols Dr., 13700 block, June 28-29. A bike and leaf blower were stolen from an unlocked detached shed on a property.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10700 block, 1:30-2 a.m. June 29. A man accosted a male pedestrian. A physical altercation ensued, and the man cut the pedestrian on the hand with a sharp object and fled.

SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION ARRESTS

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, June 25. Police arrested three men at a hotel during an undercover operation intended to deter prostitution and human trafficking. A 56-year-old Greenbelt man, a 35-year-old Silver Spring man and a 46-year-old Ellicott City man were charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

ROBBERY

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 11:47 p.m. June 29. Two men attempted to steal cigarettes at a convenience store, then assaulted an employee that attempted to intervene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brook Way, 5300 block, 8:22 p.m. July 1. Police responded for a report of several juveniles entering a possibly unlocked vacant residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Brook Way, 5200 block, 12:15 a.m. July 2. Police responded for a noise complaint and arrested three people in a residence without permission. A 17-year-old male and two females, 15 and 14, all of Columbia, were charged with breaking and entering.

Fallriver Row Ct., 5400 block, 7 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. July 1. The lock to the front door at a residence was tampered with. It is unclear if entry was gained or if anything was stolen.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10100 block, 4:27 a.m. June 29. Alcohol and change were stolen from a restaurant entered through an unlocked front door.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Black Star Cir., 8500 block, June 28-29. A 2010 blue Nissan Altima was stolen.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10400 block, June 27-28. A 2007 black/gray Suzuki GSR750 motorcycle was stolen.

Flowerstock Row, June 27-28. A 2004 white Ford E-250 was stolen.

Hayshed Lane, 8800 block, June 27-28. A motorcycle was stolen.

Stonebrook Lane, 8800 block, June 28-29. A 2014 Mazda 6 was stolen. The vehicle was recovered later nearby. Property was stolen from the vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Meadowridge Rd., 5900 block, 11:10 a.m. June 27. A man reported that he was working in the area when someone in a vehicle shot him with a BB gun. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Augustine Ave., 5800 block, June 7-28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, and Washington Blvd., 6300 block, June 29-30. Cash was stolen from six business entered by force through a front door.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, June 29-July 1. A travel agency was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Kensington Gardens, 2500 block, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. June 27. A checkbook was stolen from a residence entered through a possibly unlocked front door.

VEHICLE THEFT

Oakton Lane, 8400 block, June 29-30. A 2017 red Suzuki GSX-R1000 was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9400 block, 5:59 p.m. July 1. A man reported that five males approached him, assaulted him, stole documents and clothing, then fled. The stolen property was found nearby.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Homestretch Ct., 9200 block, June 27. A residence under construction was entered, possibly through an unlocked basement sliding door. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, June 30-July 1. A box truck hood was stolen from a vehicle.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Route 32 and Route 70, June 28-30. A front-end loader was stolen from a company’s storage yard. A 39-year-old Westminster man was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property.