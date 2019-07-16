Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Everett Rd., 500 block, 11:15 p.m. July 5. A man with a gun opened fire at a pool party, striking two men and a woman. A 29-year-old Gwynn Oak man was taken to a shock trauma center where he died from his injuries. The woman and other man were treated at hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with wear/carry/transport of a handgun, knowingly possessing a regulated firearm by a person under age 30, and related charges. On July 8, a 21-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested at the Eastern Shore and charged with first- and second-degree murder, three counts each of first- and second-degree assault and firearm-related charges.

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 7400 block, 4:07 p.m. June 22. A 77-year-old woman reported she was in her vehicle when a man opened her car door, assaulted her and grabbed her purse, then fled. The woman sustained minor injuries.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Madison St., 1100 block, 6:10 a.m. July 7. A man was inside a stairwell at an apartment complex when a man attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The man demanded he empty his pockets, but the victim struck him instead. The man pushed the victim down the stairs and fled. The victim suffered an injury to his head, but was not taken to a hospital.

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 10:26 p.m. July 6. A food delivery driver was in the area to make a delivery, and two male juveniles asked him for food. When the driver asked for payment first, they refused and threatened him with a knife. The driver fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

N. Homeland Ave., unit block, 3:30 a.m. July 7. A man sitting in a parked vehicle asked a female pedestrian for a cigarette. As she gave him a lighter, an interior light came on in the vehicle and he exposed his genitals. The woman walked away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bloomsbury Sq., 100 block, 1:20-2:30 p.m. July 5. A bottle of liquor was stolen from a residence entered by force through a window.

Croll Dr., 200 block, 3 p.m. July 5 to 6:20 a.m. July 6. Two Sony PlayStation game consoles, a Bluetooth speaker, two laptop computers, several watches and purses were stolen from a residence entered by force through a window.

Eastern Ave., 100 block, 8 a.m. July 1 to 8:45 a.m. July 2. An unlocked, blue Free Spirit men’s bicycle was stolen from a bike rack.

Melrob Ct., unit block, 5 p.m. July 1 to 10 a.m. July 3. Property inside an unlocked, vacant apartment, was damaged. Nothing was reported missing.

Louis Dr., unit block, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 3. A home was entered through an unlocked door and money, a black Galaxy tablet and a hedge trimmer were stolen from the residence. An unlocked shed was also entered and a Black and Decker grass trimmer was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hudson St., 2400 block, 2 to 8 p.m. July 6. A white 2012 Ford E-150 van with “Beers Flooring” printed on both sides of the van was stolen. Numerous tools were inside the van.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Foreland Garth, 6000 block, 11:04 p.m. July 7. A man with a knife robbed a male pedestrian of cash.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, 11 a.m.-noon July 5. A man accosted a male juvenile and took the boy’s cellphone at knifepoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brook Way, 5300 block, 11:05 a.m. July 3. An apartment complex employee reported two juveniles were in a vacant apartment, entered by force. The juveniles fled when they were observed. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, July 2-3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Rd., 5700 block, July 2-3. Electronics and a cooler were stolen from a neighborhood center entered through a rear door. There was no sign of forced entry.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, 1-6:15 a.m. July 9. A television was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, 2:14 a.m. July 6. The front glass door of a beauty supply store was broken. Nothing was reported missing.

Rivendell Lane, 8300 block, July 3-5. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Shaker Dr., 10000 block, 5:02 p.m. July 6. A purse and a tablet were stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 8:11 p.m. July 9. A 1997 tan Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Resort Rd., 11000 block, 9:28 p.m. July 9. Three men entered a grocery store and stole merchandise. When two employees confronted them at the exit, one of the men threatened to use a gun. The three robbers fled in a vehicle with some of the merchandise.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Montgomery Rd., 5500 block, 4:27 p.m. July 5. A man was arrested after he was seen attempting to enter a vehicle. Police learned the man had also entered a residence earlier without permission, but was interrupted when confronted by someone, and fled. Charges are pending.

HIGHLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mink Hollow, 6500 block, July 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, July 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Barkwood Ct., 8300 block, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 6. Cash was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Gatewood Dr., 8300 block, July 4-5. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, 10:06 p.m. July 4. Two men stole car parts from an auto parts dealer. Police located the vehicle nearby and arrested a 26-year-old Burtonsville man and a 27-year-old Silver Spring man. They are charged with burglary and theft.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blues Alley, 9100 block, 2:43 p.m. July 9. Two juveniles were observed entering a vacant apartment through an unlocked sliding-glass door. Nothing was reported missing.

Brandy Lane, 9200 block, 3:30 p.m. July 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Breamore Ct., 9300 block, 4:55 a.m. July 7. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Sylvan Still Rd., 9500 block, July 8-9. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 9200 block, 1:46 a.m. July 4. Prescription medication was stolen from a pharmacy entered by force at a grocery store.

SAVAGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Fair St., 8400 block, 8 or 9 p.m. July 9. A 2009 Toyota Sienna was stolen.