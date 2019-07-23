Anne Arundel County

The following incident was reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Colony Rd., 1500 block, 11:30 p.m. July 15. Two people armed with BB/air-soft style weapons robbed and shot a person in a parking lot at a business, then fled with property. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 3 p.m. July 13 to 8:15 a.m. July 15. A West Marine inflatable boat was stolen from a parking lot.

Lafayette Ave., 100 block, 6:30 p.m. July 16 to 9:30 a.m. July 17. Cash and a hat were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Monticello Ave., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. July 16 to 6:30 a.m. July 17. A gray Giant Cypress bicycle was stolen from a detached garage at a residence. The door to the garage was left open. The bicycle was found abandoned on Smith Avenue near Spa View Avenue.

President St., 500 block, 2:35 p.m. July 16. Surveillance footage at a residence showed a boy stealing a bicycle from the rear of a home. Officers located the juvenile with the bike in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. The youth was charged with theft and the bicycle was returned to its owner.

Smithville St., 1100 block, July 1-17. Jewelry was stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.

Spa View Ave., 100 block, 8-9 a.m. July 17. A blue bicycle was stolen from the rear of a residence.

Steele Ave., unit block, 9 p.m. July 16 to 9 a.m. July 17. A JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Stewart Ave., unit block, 4 p.m. July 12 to 9 a.m. July 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crossfield Ct., 6900 block, July 6-13. A residence was entered by breaking a sliding-glass door. Nothing was reported missing.

Gaither Chance Dr., 5000 block, July 12. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue Heron Lane, 5400 block, July 14. An elementary school was entered by breaking a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbia Rd., 5400 block, July 17-18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Daystar Ct. at Twin Rivers Rd., 2:46 a.m. July 17. Two people were observed attempting to enter a vehicle. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry. Two Columbia males, ages 17 and 15, were charged with rogue and vagabond.

Discover Ct., 6200 block, July 15. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11600 block, July 13-14. A community pool area was entered by climbing over a fence. Pool equipment was damaged, but nothing was reported missing.

Nightmist Ct., 10300 block, 4:07 p.m. July 15. Four Columbia males, ages 11 and 12, entered a residence without permission. They were charged with breaking and entering.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7000 block, 3:19 a.m. July 18. Cash was stolen from a Chinese restaurant entered by force.

Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, 9:30 p.m. July 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Thoroughbred Way, 6000 block, 2:06 a.m. July 19. Police responded for a report of males entering vehicles. A 19-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Early April Way, 8900 block, July 15-16. A 2018 black Yamaha R1 motorcycle was stolen.

Enberend Terr., 5400 block, July 13-14. A Kamikaze motorcycle was stolen.

Twin Rivers Rd., 10100 block, July 16-18. A 2016 blue Ford Escape was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 10:33 a.m. July 16. A man entered a bank, approached a teller and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man fled.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centennial Lane, 3300 block, July 15. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Kaiser Dr., 3200 block, July 15-16. A laptop and other property were stolen from a vehicle.

Pine Orchard Lane, 3200 block, July 15-16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, 5:25 p.m. July 18. A hubcap was stolen from a vehicle.

Rusty Gate, 4500 block, 4:12 a.m. July 15. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Seneca Chief Tr., 3000 block, 9-10:45 p.m. July 13. Cash was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Turf Valley Rd., 2700 block, July 14. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Yellowstone Ct., 5700 block, July 13-14. A gray Ford F-350 was stolen.

HANOVER AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mill River Ct., 6200 block, July 15-16. A vehicle was entered and searched.

HIGHLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Allnut Lane, 13400 block, July 13-14. Cash was stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear deck door.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Guilford Rd., 10300 block, 2:03 a.m. July 13. A person was seen at a storage facility entering box trucks without permission. A 51-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with burglary and rogue and vagabond.

VEHICLE THEFT

Montevideo Rd., 7500 block, July 13-14. A white Freightliner truck was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ARREST

Scaggsville Rd., 11200 block, 2 a.m. June 12. Police arrested a fourth male in connection with the burglary of 18 guns at a firearms business where a stolen van was used to crash through the front entrance. A 16-year-old Lanham male was arrested and charged as an adult with burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft, and related weapon violations. Police previously arrested and charged two Glen Burnie males, ages 20 and 15, and a 21-year-old Annapolis man.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Gorman Rd., 8800 block, July 17-18. Cash was stolen from a restaurant. There was no sign of forced entry.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fox Hollow Ct., 12300 block, 9:50 p.m. July 13. An attempt was made to enter a residence by breaking a rear patio door window.