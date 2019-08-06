Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

ROBBERY

Riva Rd., 2500 block, 5 p.m. July 24. A man entered a fast-food restaurant, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the man fled. A 40-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with robbery, armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and theft.

CURTIS BAY AREA

SHOOTING

Energy Pkwy., 7600 block, 2:30 a.m. July 30. Responding for a report of a shooting, officers located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his head and two other men, not injured. A 22-year-old Severn man was located and arrested. He was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts first-degree assault, and related handgun charges.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE

Aquahart Rd., 800 block, 4:43 p.m. July 27. A 56-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide due to trauma to the man’s body. An investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING

Americana Cir., 7800 block, 6:30 a.m. July 30. A man was pulling his vehicle into a parking space when four males approached him. When the driver attempted to flee in his vehicle, the car was struck by two bullets. The driver fled the area.

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 500 block, 6:45 p.m. July 31. Three males accosted a man at a gas station and asked him for a dollar. When the man said he had none, the group threatened to break his jaw if he didn’t give them cash. The man again refused, the males assaulted him, and they fled empty-handed.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERIES

Martha Ct., 1000 block, 11:40 p.m. July 30. A verbal altercation escalated, and three males assaulted a man and robbed the man’s female acquaintance of her purse.

Melrob Ct., unit block, 10:45 a.m. July 25. Three Annapolis males have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a male pedestrian. The males, ages 22, 21 and 16, were charged with armed robbery and eight other criminal charges. The 16-year-old was charged as an adult.

HANDGUN POSSESSION ARREST

Bens Dr., unit block, 11:48 p.m. July 30. Officers responded to reports of armed males. After a foot chase, police arrested a 23-year-old Annapolis man and charged him with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, concealing a dangerous weapon, handgun possession, and related criminal charges.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Johnson Pl., unit block, 12:01-3 a.m. July 30. A burgundy laptop in a blue and black computer bag, three pairs of sunglasses and a Garmin GPS were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Cash was stolen from another parked vehicle.

Melvin Ave., 200 block, 5 p.m. July 28 to 8 p.m. July 29. A black Trek bicycle with blue lettering and an orange seat was stolen from an unlocked garage.

Roselawn Ave., 100 block, 5:13 p.m. July 31. A male was seen stealing an unlocked bicycle from the front of a residence and riding off in the direction of Forest Drive.

Sixth St., 400 block, 5-9:25 p.m. July 28. A black Jamis Allegro bicycle was stolen after someone broke off the lock that was securing it.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Belle Dr., 1700 block, 1:30-3 a.m. July 31. A green 2007 Kawasaki dirt bike was stolen from the backyard of a residence.

Bens Dr., unit block, 11-11:59 p.m. July 31. A red Coolster dirt bike was stolen from outside an apartment.

Carrollton Ave., 800 block, 8 p.m. July 29 to 8:45 a.m. July 30. A silver 2008 Toyota Avalon was stolen when it was left unlocked with a spare key inside.

College Ave., unit block, July 25. A Lincoln Town Car was stolen. It was recovered parked and unoccupied July 29 in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue.

Copeland St., 1900 block, 1-1:20 a.m. July 30. A white 2010 Toyota Avalon was stolen.

Farragut Ct., 200 block, 10:30 p.m. July 29 to 8:45 a.m. July 30. A white 2017 Honda Accord was stolen.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 7 p.m. July 28 to 8 a.m. July 29. A gray Ford Focus was stolen. At 8:45 p.m. July 29, an officer spotted the vehicle being driven on Calvert Street, and the vehicle sped off. At least four people exited the vehicle at Obery Court and ran away. Police arrested two males, ages 14 and 15. Both were charged with auto theft on juvenile citations and released to a guardian.

Old Solomons Island Rd., unit block, 6 p.m. July 30 to 3 p.m. July 31. A silver 2012 Dodge Caravan was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Broken Land Pkwy. and Guilford Rd., July 31 1:41 a.m. A group accosted two men, cut them, stole a backpack and a cellphone, and fled.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, 3:50 p.m. July 31. Four males assaulted and robbed a man of his cash and a cellphone, then fled. No one was injured.

Rivendell Lane, 5900 block, 8:10 p.m. July 26. Several males threatened a boy, took his bike, and fled.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Routes 29 and 175, 3-3:15 p.m. July 31. A man driving a Toyota Corolla was involved in an altercation with another motorist. Both vehicles pulled over and the driver of the Corolla fired a gunshot that struck the other man’s vehicle. They both drove off, and no one was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basket Ring Rd., 9600 block, July 27-28. Cash and a speaker were stolen from a community pool, possibly through an unlocked door.

Grand Banks Rd., 5900 block, July 29-30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 6:21 p.m. July 29. Several youths were observed inside a vacant residence without permission. Nothing was reported missing.

Lambskin Lane, 8900 block, 12:48 p.m. July 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Pirates Cove, 9200 block, July 29. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Montgomery Rd., 7000 block, 1:55 p.m. July 26. A male reported that two acquaintances and an unknown male assaulted and robbed him of cash and fled. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Washington Rd., 6000 block, July 29. Landscaping tools were stolen from a garage at a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, July 13-27. A 2004 black Honda Civic was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 1-2:13 p.m. July 26. Purses were stolen from two vehicles.

Harrington Dr., 3400 block, July 28-29. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Hillsborough Rd., 8100 block, 10:30-11:07 a.m. July 27. Purses were stolen from two vehicles.

Logans Way, 5900 block, July 29-30. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7200 block, July 28-29. Car parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Jones Rd., 800 block, July 24-25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Mary Lane, 8700 block and Pine Rd., 8600 block, July 24-25. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

HIGHLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clarksville Pike, 13400 block, July 27-29. Cash was stolen from a pet-grooming business entered by force.

LAUREL AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Covered Wagon Dr., 9700 block, 8:50 p.m. July 26. A man took a vehicle that belonged to an acquaintance without permission. The vehicle was located the following day, and a 23-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.