Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

CARJACKING

Brookwood Rd., 4900 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2. A man was exiting his 2011 Honda Fit when an unknown male accosted him with a weapon and demanded the keys to the vehicle. A male accomplice entered the passenger seat and the men drove away

GLEN BURNIE AREA

DESTRUCTION/GUNSHOTS

Oakwood Rd., 7900 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 1. A man noticed bullet holes at his residence. No one was injured.

HANOVER AREA

EXTORTION/IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER

Trafalgar Cir., 7500 block, Aug. 2. A 41-year-old Hanover man was arrested after an investigation revealed he had been impersonating a police officer for months and extorting money from Hispanic business owners. He was charged with two counts of theft $1,500 to under $25,000, presenting fraudulent identification, possession of bulletproof armor, four counts of impersonating a police officer, possession of/using false government identification, and fraudulent identification to avoid prosecution.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Madison St., 1100 block, 12:54 a.m. Aug. 8. A man was outside when a fight broke out in the area. When he tried to intervene, he was assaulted by an unknown person. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

SHOTS FIRED

Clay St., 100 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 1. Officers in the area on another call heard shots being fired. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 7-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. A boy’s red and white bicycle with a white and blue seat was stolen from the rear of an apartment building.

Bellweather Ct., 900 block, 3:43 a.m. Aug. 2. A surveillance camera captured a person entering two unlocked vehicles. Nothing was reported missing.

Bowie Ave., 200 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 4. A citizen reported a male knocking on doors at residences and attempting to enter vehicles. Police arrested a 36-year-old Dunkirk man, who was previously arrested at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4 for hitting a vehicle window with a brick in the unit block of Duke of Gloucester Street. He was charged with destruction of property and released. During the second arrest, he was charged with rogue and vagabond, fourth-degree burglary, and disturbing the peace, then released on his own recognizance by the District Court Commissioner.

Carrollton Ave., 800 block, July 29-31. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Cherry Grove Ave N., unit block, 8 p.m. July 29 to 6:30 a.m. July 30. Two unlocked vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Copeland St., 1900 block, July 25. A package was stolen after it was delivered to the home.

Croll Dr., 200 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 2 to 7 a.m. Aug. 3. A home was entered, but nothing was reported missing.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 2. A man stole a bicycle left unlocked and unattended outside a business. About an hour later, officers recovered the stolen bicycle and a 22-year-old Annapolis man was charged with theft on a criminal citation and released.

King George St., 200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 3 to 9:45 a.m. Aug. 4. A gray Cannondale bicycle was stolen from the side of a residence.

Severn Ave., 400 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 2. A black Scott mountain bicycle, locked to a bike rack, was stolen. Officers later located the bicycle on Chesapeake Avenue and Sixth Street, and returned the bike to its owner.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Forest Dr., 900 and 1300 blocks, midnight July 31 to 3 a.m. Aug. 3. A red 2010 Kymco Agility motor scooter was stolen outside a business when it was left with keys in the ignition and the engine running. Three days later, the owner of the stolen scooter was driving a silver 2013 Honda Civic when he observed a man driving the stolen scooter with a female accomplice. The Honda driver followed the scooter into the parking lot at a business to confront the thief. He left the Honda Civic unlocked with the engine running. The driver and the thief got into an altercation, and the female accomplice jumped in the man’s Honda and drove away. The thief fled on the scooter.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 6:30-7:35 p.m. Aug. 4. A silver 2011 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 to 7:40 a.m. Aug. 5. A black 2015 Yamaha YW50F motor scooter was stolen.

Taylor Ave., 600 block, 5:40-5:45 a.m. July 30. A burgundy 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, was stolen when it was left unlocked with the engine running and key in the ignition.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Dobbin Rd. and Dobbin Center Way, 2:17 a.m. Aug. 3. Police located an man suffering from a stab wound. They believe the incident may have occurred nearby in the 8800 block of Stanford Boulevard.

ROBBERY

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7. A juvenile male reported that he was assaulted and robbed of his cellphone by several males. Investigators discovered two more victims in the area that were assaulted and robbed of their cellphones. Police located one of the attackers nearby. The 19-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and theft.

ARREST

Hayshed Lane, Aug. 8. A 17-year-old Columbia male was arrested for the assault and armed robbery of a man July 10 on Tamar Drive. He was charged as an adult with armed robbery, robbery, assault, theft and reckless endangerment.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 2:58 p.m. Aug. 5. A man was seen exposing himself at a mall.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, 12:24 a.m. Aug. 8. A man was seen standing outside of his patio door exposing himself. The 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dobbin Rd., 6500 block, 5:30-6:30 a.m. Aug. 1. Various property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Forest Green Ct., 7100 block, Aug. 3-4. A leaf blower and tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Gramercy Pl., 10600 block, late July to Aug. 6. Property was stolen from three storage units.

Green Mountain Cir., 10400 block, Aug. 3-4. A community pool was entered by force. The counter area was vandalized.

Mystic Ct., 5400 block, Aug. 2-3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cradlerock Way and Knighthood Lane, Aug. 4-5. A 2008 gray Nissan Sentra was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Ducketts Lane, 7100 block, Aug. 6-7. A 2012 silver Honda Civic was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, 8:18 p.m. Aug. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

FULTON AREA

ROBBERY

Westside Blvd., 8100 block, 11:57 a.m. Aug. 6. A pharmacy employee reported a male entered the store, made threats and demanded prescription medication. Police arrested the male. Charges are pending.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maier Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 2-3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Maier Rd., 9100 block, 5:58 p.m. Aug. 7. A lunch box and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Whiskey Run, 9900 block, Aug. 5-6. A cellphone, a pair of earphones and medication were stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenwood Pl., 8500 block, July 20-Aug. 3. A 2013 white Freightliner Sprinter was stolen.

Mission Rd. and Redondo Way, June 14-Aug. 5. A 2013 black Chevy Silverado was stolen.