Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 4000 block, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 11. A clerk at a convenience store reported he was robbed at knifepoint and assaulted. An 18-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, theft, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct

SEVERN AREA

ANIMAL CRUELTY

Carinoso Cir., 1100 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 8. A 37-year-old Severn man was arrested after he was captured on video repeatedly striking and throwing a 6-month-old Dobermann Pinscher down the stairs at a residence. The man was charged with animal cruelty and mutilating an animal. Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control took the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic for care. The dog is in good condition, still being monitored and in protective custody. A cat was also removed from the residence and medically evaluated.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Madison St., 1100 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 9. Responding to reports of a shooting, police located a man suffering from injuries consistent with being shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

RECOVERED GUN

Madison St., 1100 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13. A long gun had reportedly been left out in the open in the area. Officers recovered the gun wrapped in fabric with a box of ammunition.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Front Dr., 7000 block, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10. A male was seen attempting to enter a residence through a rear window.

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 12. A male reportedly attempted to open a locked door at a residence.

Edgewood Rd., 7000 block, noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. A red and black Pescador Pro 12-foot kayak near a dock was stolen.

Poplar Ave., 1000 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 7 to 8:45 a.m. Aug. 9. A mountain bike was stolen from the front porch of a residence. Officers located the bicycle abandoned in the 1800 block of Poplar Avenue.

Tyler Ave., 1200 block, July 13-Aug. 13. A maroon mountain bike with gray writing on it was stolen from the backyard of a residence.

Williams Dr., unit block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7. A furnace was stolen from a vacant home entered by force.

Woodlawn Ave., 100 block, Aug. 12. A bright blue Nishiki Manitoba men’s bicycle was stolen from the front yard of a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hunting Wood Rd., 1400 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 11 to 8:50 a.m. Aug. 12. An unlocked 2003 Hyundai was stolen. The keys were possibly left inside. Police located the vehicle abandoned after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of New Vernon Street.

Neal St., unit block, 4 p.m. July 20 to 9 a.m. Aug. 13. A green and black Kawasaki 65cc dirt bike was stolen from an open bed of a pickup truck. The dirt bike is missing a right fender.

Old Solomons Island Rd., unit block, 3 p.m. Aug. 8 to noon Aug. 9. A 2019 Chevrolet pickup, left unlocked and with keys inside, was stolen. Police observed a man driving the vehicle at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of Madison Street. When police attempted a traffic stop, the man bailed from the truck and fled on foot. The 26-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

WEAPONS VIOLATIONS

Broken Land Pkwy. and Little Patuxent Pkwy., 1:51 a.m. Aug. 11. A 32-year-old Jessup man was arrested during a traffic stop after police discovered a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The man was charged with weapon violations.

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 8. A 26-year-old Columbia man was arrested during a traffic stop after police discovered a loaded handgun in the vehicle and additional ammunition. The man was charged with weapon violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carriage House Lane, 9100 block, 11:18 p.m. Aug. 14. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Gatsby Green, 6100 block, Aug. 11-12. A bicycle was stolen from an attached garage at a residence.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10500 block, Aug. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, Aug. 7-8. Air bags and tires were stolen from four vehicles overnight.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, Aug. 9-10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Mickeys Pride, 7600 block, Aug. 10-11. Bicycles were stolen overnight.

New Grace Mews, 7500 block, Aug. 10-11. A bicycle was stolen from an open residential garage overnight.

Rising Moon, 6300 block, 10:32 a.m. Aug. 11. An attempt was made to open a front door by force. No one was seen, and nothing was reported missing.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, Aug. 9-10. A wallet was among property stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Twin Knolls Rd., 5400 block, Aug. 9-10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Vantage Point Rd., 6400 block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Broken Staff, 7400 block, Aug. 9-11. A 2008 white Triumph Street Triple motorcycle was stolen.

Good Hunters Ride, 6100 block, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9. A 2017 black Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Lee DeForest Dr., 7200 block, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 14 to 12:17 a.m. Aug. 15. A 2007 gray Infiniti G35 was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, noon to 10:31 p.m. Aug. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 7:32 p.m. Aug. 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowbrook Lane, 4900 block, 7:30-8:08 p.m. Aug. 10. A purse and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Oakwood Way, 8900 block, 2-9 a.m. Aug. 10. A 2010 blue Yamaha WR250R motorcycle was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brewers Ct., 9800 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Pinenut Ct., 9200 block, Aug. 5-11. Property was stolen from a mobile storage trailer entered by cutting the lock.