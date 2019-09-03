Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

HANOVER AREA

ASSAULT

Old Telegraph Rd., 7500 block, 1:10 a.m. Aug. 28. A man was assaulted during an altercation outside a restaurant. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening sharp-force injury. Gunshots were reported during the affray. No one was struck by bullets but three unoccupied vehicles in the lot were struck by rounds. A 22-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, possession of a loaded handgun, handgun on person, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm to commit a violent crime.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Old Annapolis Rd., 3500 block, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 27. A man entered a hotel lobby and demanded cash from a register at knifepoint. He took cash from the register and fled.

ODENTON AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Apple Blossom Lane, 2400 block, 5:41 a.m. Aug. 27. A woman awoke to a man sexually assaulting her. The woman screamed and the man fled through a window.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, midnight Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a building entered by force.

Bloomsbury Sq., 300 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 21 to 9:15 a.m. Aug. 22. A residence was entered by force through a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Cornhill St., unit block, 12:05 a.m. Aug. 21 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 22. A black Trek mountain bike with a red backpack on the handle bars was stolen from the rear porch of a residence.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 27 to 8:39 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Monroe St., 800 block, Aug. 21-22. A wallet and cellphone charger were stolen from a vehicle.

Pindell Ave., 200 block, approximately 3 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

West St., 1200 block, Aug. 21. A vehicle engine being stored on the unsecured lot of a business was stolen.

Windwhisper Lane, unit block, 5:10 to 6:15 p.m. Aug. 22. A black and neon green Razor High Roller FS20 bicycle with neon green rims was stolen from the driveway of a residence, and a black bicycle with white tires and pink handlebars was left in its place.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Garden Gate Lane, 200 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 20 to 1 p.m. Aug. 22. A motor scooter was stolen from the side of a residence. The scooter was found abandoned in the unit block of Edelmar Drive.

Windell Ave., 200 block, Aug. 28. Two dirt bikes were stolen from an unlocked shed. The motorbikes were located a short distance from where they were stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Auto Dr., 12400 block, Aug. 22-23. Five sets of tires and rims were stolen from vehicles parked in the lot of an auto dealership.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 24. A man and a woman were assaulted by two acquaintances, threatened with a gun and robbed of cash. An investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING INJURY

Sweet Clover, 7400 block, 11:01 p.m. Aug. 24. Police responded for a report of a 16-year-old male with a single gunshot wound inside a residence. The male was inside the residence with acquaintances when the incident occurred. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carriage Hills Dr., 8700 block, 11:08 a.m. Aug. 24. Three bicycles were stolen from an attached garage at a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Cedar Lane, 5200 block, Aug. 25-26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 3:30-5:45 p.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gentle Shade, 7000 block, Aug. 27-28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Gramercy Pl., 10600 block, 3:33 a.m. Aug. 27. Several males were seen entering a vehicle. Four Columbia males, 15, 15, 17 and 17, were arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond.

Hidden Clearing, 6300 block, 8:50 p.m. Aug. 23 Prescription medication, jewelry, alcohol and cash were stolen from a residence entered by breaking a sliding-glass door.

High Tor Hill, 5600 block, 12:26 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Martin Rd., 6600 block, 4:34 p.m. Aug. 23. Property was entered by cutting a chain-link fence and forcing open several doors. Nothing was reported missing.

Sheerock Ct., 5600 block, 8:32 p.m. Aug. 25. A person entered a residence, possibly through a bedroom window, but was interrupted and fled empty-handed when the resident returned home.

Stanford Blvd., 8100 block, 8:37 a.m. Aug. 23. All four tires and rims were stolen from a 2019 Nissan Altima.

Twin Knolls Rd., 5400 block, Aug. 25-26. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, Aug. 26-27. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, Aug. 28-29. A 2012 Honda CBR motorcycle was stolen.

Monarch Mills Way, 7300 block, 6:46 a.m. Aug. 25. A 2008 GMC Envoy was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 8:59 a.m. Aug. 24. License plates were stolen from two vehicles.

Washington Blvd., 6300 block, 4:25 a.m. Aug. 27. A restaurant was entered through a rear window. Nothing was reported missing. Police report attempts to enter two other restaurants at the same strip mall.

Washington Blvd., 7200 block, Aug. 21-22. Power tools were stolen from a building at a cemetery entered through an open garage door. Two interior doors were then pried open.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 27. A man exposed himself to a female pedestrian on a footpath in Centennial Park.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Montgomery Run Rd., 8300 block, Aug. 27-28. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Dorsey Run Rd. at Dorsey Rd., 11:23 p.m. Aug. 23. Two males exited a vehicle, then assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of his wallet and fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sandy Ct., 8200 block, Aug. 27-28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Scaggsville Rd., 11200 block, 7:18 p.m. Aug. 28. A store employee reported that two males entered a wireless electronics store, implied a handgun, then stole two cellphones, and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

All Saints Rd., 9200 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 29. A grocery store was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Canterbury Riding, 9000 block, Aug. 26. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Ave., 9400 block, 9:08 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gross Ave., 9100 block, 2:14 a.m. Aug. 27. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Jandy Ave., 8400 block, 12:29 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Second St. N., 10000 block, Aug. 23-26. A mobile-homes display sales center was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore St., 8900 block, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24. A resident found the front doorknob damaged at a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Woodbine Rd., 400 block, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 22. A moped was stolen from a detached residential garage entered by force.