Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERIES

Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., 7300 block, 12:40 a.m. Sept. 17. A man entered a fast-food restaurant, approached an employee, said he had a gun, and demanded cash. When the employee did not comply, the man fled. A 39-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with robbery, armed robbery, and first- and second-degree assault.

Virginia Ave. NW and Crain Hwy., 8 p.m. Sept. 16. A man seated in his van was accosted by an unknown male. The male opened the driver’s-side door and attempted to rob the driver. When the driver resisted, the male stabbed him. The driver handed over his wallet, and the male fled. The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

LINTHICUM AREA

IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER/EXTORTION ARREST

Castle Rock Ct., 8000 block, Sept. 16. A 53-year-old Pasadena man was arrested after he visited a prostitute Sept. 14 in a hotel room, falsely identifying himself as a police officer, and attempted to extort cash from the woman in exchange for not being arrested. He was charged with impersonating a police officer and extortion of less than $1,000.

ODENTON AREA

SHOTS FIRED ARREST

Commodore Dr. and Langdon Farm Cir., 5:40 p.m. Sept. 18. Following a neighborhood canvas for an armed subject call, police discovered that two groups of individuals fired weapons at each other due to a theft/robbery and altercation the previous day. A 34-year-old Odenton man was arrested and charged with robbery, second-degree assault, possession of firearms, illegal possession of a firearm, handgun on person, handgun use to commit a felony, contributing to certain conditions of a child and reckless endangerment.

PASADENA AREA

HOMICIDE

Orr Ct., 1400 block, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. A 44-year-old Pasadena man shot a male acquaintance at the acquaintance’s residence. The man was arrested and charged with homicide.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOTS FIRED

Obery Ct. at Abney Lane, 1:38 a.m. Sept. 15. Responding to reports of shots fired, police located a rear window of a parked, unoccupied vehicle was struck, as well as railings in front of three residences in the 100 block of Obery Court.

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 15. Officers responded for shots fired. No injuries or property damage were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Cornhill St., unit block, 3:40 a.m. Sept. 13. A man walked up to a woman sitting in her parked vehicle, exposed his genitals and touched himself. The woman drove away and called police.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, Sept. 7-11. Furniture was stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.

Rosecrest Dr., 100 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 18. A man was exiting his residence when he saw two juveniles riding two of the man’s bicycles away from the residence. When he yelled, they dropped the stolen bikes and fled.

Vincent St., 1900 block, Sept. 11-16. A white Santa Cruz Juliana mountain bicycle with black lettering was stolen from a garage. There was no sign of forced entry.

Youngs Farm Rd., 1200 block, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 15. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clarksville Pike, 12200 block, Sept. 18. Cash and checks were stolen from a vehicle.

COLUMBIA AREA

SHOOTING

Quiet Hours, 6500 block, 10:32 p.m. Sept. 17. Responding to reports of shots fired, police located two men, 21 and 31, with gunshot wounds. The injured men were taken to a shock trauma center.

ROBBERY

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, 8:11 p.m. Sept. 12. A man and a woman attempted to steal merchandise from a grocery store. When store employees confronted the man, he pepper-sprayed them and fled.

ARREST

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, Sept. 7. A man assaulted and cut a male acquaintance. The 20-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Sept. 17-18. An overnight bag and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, 2:58 p.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Cotton Mill Lane, 10000 block, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, Sept. 16-17. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Gracious End Ct., 9100 block, Sept. 12-13. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 12:40 a.m. Sept. 14. Cash was stolen from a restaurant entered through an unlocked rear door.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 2:19 a.m. Sept. 15. Five males entered a restaurant at a mall, took food and fled. Police say they entered the mall through an unlocked door. One 15-year-old Ellicott City male was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

Snowden River Pkwy., 8200 block, Sept. 14-15. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Berger Rd., 9200 block, late Aug.-Sept. 12. A white Isuzu box truck was stolen.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, Sept. 17-18. A 2018 Ford Focus was stolen.

Open Sky, 5600 block, Sept. 17-18. A 2014 white Ford Fusion was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Selnick Dr., 6600 block, 5:55 a.m. Sept. 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Washington Blvd., 7400 block, 7:48 a.m. Sept. 15. A safe was damaged at a business.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Town and Country Blvd., 8900 block, Sept. 15. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Triadelphia Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 13-16. Tools were stolen from a residence under construction.

JESSUP AREA

ASSAULT

Jenmar Rd., Sept. 18 9:18 p.m. Two males forced a man into their vehicle. They drove him a short distance, threatened the man and assaulted him, then let him out of the vehicle and drove away. No serious injuries were reported.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birkenhead Ct., 8700 block, 4:36 a.m. Sept. 14. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Deer Village Dr., 9200 block, Sept. 11-12. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Summer Waves Way and Vintage Earth Path, Sept. 14-15. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Whiskey Run, 9900 block, Sept. 18-19. Tires and windows were stolen from a vehicle.

Yellow Bird Ct., 8700 block, Sept. 16-17. Cash was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fredrick Rd., 13400 block, Sept. 15-16. Cash was stolen from a residence.