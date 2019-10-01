AD

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

SHOOTING

1st St. at Townsend Ave., 11:50 p.m. Sept. 21. Responding to reports of shots fired, police observed two vehicles fleeing the scene with the windows shot out. Officers located one vehicle at a hospital. One of the occupants sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and a second occupant was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine. The second man was arrested.

HANDGUN ARRESTS

Ritchie Hwy. and Doris Ave., 1:30 a.m. Sept. 20. An officer on patrol observed a speeding vehicle weaving in and out of traffic and initiated a traffic stop. The driver had a loaded handgun in his pocket, and a second loaded handgun and spare magazine. The 23-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with having a handgun in the vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, handgun on person, and traffic charges.

Ritchie Hwy. and 11th Ave., 11:21 p.m. Sept. 23. A 26-year-old Baltimore man was arrested after officers detected the odor of marijuana during a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery a loaded, stolen Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun, 21 plastic vials each containing suspected marijuana, packaging material, and three cellphones. The driver was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, illegal possession of ammunition, firearm/drug trafficking, possession of a stolen firearm with a felony conviction, and possession of a loaded gun in a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

SHOOTING

Irving St. and Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23. A man reported he was standing outside in the 200 block of Red Clay Road when he was shot in the lower torso. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

RECOVERED HANDGUN

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 7:42 p.m. Sept. 21. Officers conducting foot patrols approached a group of people that quickly walked away. When they checked the area for discarded items left by the group, officers located a loaded handgun inside a grill.

ARREST

Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Police spotted a man with an open warrant. The 25-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of handgun, and providing a false name to officers.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chelsea Ct., unit block, 2:52 a.m. Sept. 3. A male was seen on video surveillance stealing a blue JanSport backpack from a vehicle. He fled.

First St., 500 block, Chester Ave., 100 and 200 blocks, and Chesapeake Ave., 100 and 200 blocks, 9 p.m. Sept. 21 to 4:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Ten unlocked vehicles were entered. Gift cards were stolen from one of them.

Jefferson Pl., unit block, 1:55 a.m. Sept. 22. A male was seen on video surveillance checking vehicle door handles. When he found an unlocked vehicle, he entered it and rummaged through it. Nothing was reported missing.

Hicks Ave., unit block, 3:27 a.m. Sept. 23. A male was reported inside a vehicle that did not belong to him. Police located the man with a large amount of loose change in his possession inside a different vehicle that also did not belong to him. The 22-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with two counts of theft and two counts of rogue and vagabond.

McGuckian St., 1900 block, 4-6:30 p.m. Sept. 22. A Kate Spade purse and an L&P hiking backpack were stolen from a vehicle entered by force. The purse and backpack were discovered a short distance away. Cash was stolen from the purse.

Primrose Ct., 1100 block, 9:43-9:50 a.m. Sept. 20. Several juveniles entered an unlocked vacant apartment. Nothing was reported missing.

Town Pines Ct., unit block, 6:05-8:25 p.m. Sept. 21. A silver and light blue Schwinn mountain bike was stolen. A black backpack left near the bicycle was also stolen.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, noon Sept. 18 to 8:45 a.m. Sept. 19. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lake Heron Dr., 1100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 18 to 10 a.m. Sept. 19. A gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen. The vehicle was previously stolen and the spare key inside the vehicle was never recovered.

Muir Woods Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. Sept. 20 to 7:50 a.m. Sept. 21. A 2019 VW Tiguan was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered.

Peters Way at Bywater Rd., 4:30 a.m. Sept. 17 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. A black 2003 Mercedes S430 was stolen.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 2-7 a.m. Sept. 20. A brown 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera was stolen when it was left unlocked with a key in the ignition.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Early Lilacs Path, 12100 block, Sept. 20-21. Property was stolen from five vehicles.

Flowing Water Tr., 12100 block, Sept. 20-21. Identification was stolen from a vehicle.

COLUMBIA AREA

ARREST

Sweet Clover, 7400 block, Sept. 24. A 17-year-old Columbia male that was involved in an Aug. 24 shooting and a July 10 armed carjacking/robbery was arrested exiting a residence after a brief foot pursuit. The male, who had a loaded handgun, struggled with officers and assaulted them. For the July shooting, the male was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm, and related charges. For the July carjacking on Cardlerock Way, he was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and related charges. He faces additional weapon violations and assault charges from the Sept. 24 arrest.

ROBBERIES

Pirates Cove, 9200 block, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 24. A female and two male accomplices accosted a teenage delivery driver making a food delivery. One of the males threatened the driver with a knife. They took the food and cash, then fled.

Stevens Forest Lane at Parallel Lane, 2:58 a.m. Sept. 23. A male accosted a man, implied a weapon and demanded his wallet. The man complied, and the male fled.

Tamar Dr., 8600 block, 12:09 a.m. Sept. 22. Two men with their faces partially covered accosted a male pedestrian on a footpath. They assaulted the man and robbed him of cash and a cellphone at gunpoint, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 23-24. Medication was stolen from two vehicles overnight.

Hesperus Dr., 5200 block, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 24. Electronics, cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered through a rear door.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11300 block, Sept. 23-24. Property was stolen from two vehicles overnight.

Rivendell Lane, 5200 block, Sept. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, 9:20 p.m. Sept. 22. A male entered a residence by forcing open a rear sliding door. An occupant of the home then observed two males fleeing from her balcony. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Tamar Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 23-24. A 2012 black Nissan Altima was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 6100 block, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 20. A man met with two male acquaintances in a motel room. The acquaintances assaulted the man and robbed him of cash and jewelry, then fled. A 30-year-old man of no fixed address, and a 55-year-old Baltimore man were arrested nearby and charged with robbery and assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Furnace Ave., 5600 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 23. A male was inside a residence without permission. When officers approached the residence, the male jumped from a second-story window attempting to elude police. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Charges are pending.

VEHICLE THEFT

Old Waterloo Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 20-22. A white Nissan Altima was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ARRESTS

Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 19. Three men assaulted and robbed two males at gunpoint and fled. Police believe the incident may have been drug-related. An 18-year-old Ellicott City man and a 31-year-old Baltimore man were arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft. The Ellicott City man was also charged with weapons violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 5-5:40 p.m. Sept. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Century Dr., 10100 block, 3-9 p.m. Sept. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a garage at a residence.

Lee Farm Ct., 4900 block, 12:24 p.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mission Hill Pl., 8100 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 24. An attempt was made to enter a residence by forcing open the door.

LAUREL AREA

ASSAULT

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, 5:36 p.m. Sept. 21. A man in motel room stabbed a 24-year-old family member after an argument, then fled. A 27-year-old Lanham man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment. The injured man was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Covered Wagon Dr., 9700 block, 7:58 a.m. Sept. 19. Four tires were stolen from a 2018 Honda Accord.

Ebb Tide Lane, 10200 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Evening Primrose Dr., 9700 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 24. A man banged on the door of a woman’s apartment. When she opened the door, he entered without permission and then left without stealing anything.

Madison Ave., 9400 block, Sept. 20-21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Maier Rd., 9000 block, 10:41 p.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Morgans Landing Way, 9300 block, Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore St., 8900 block, 12:57 a.m. Sept. 23. A cellphone and cigarettes were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.