BALTIMORE AREA

HOME INVASION (Update)

10th Ave., 100 block, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 25. A man heard someone outside his residence followed by the sound of glass breaking, and called 911. The operator heard a struggle over the phone and the line disconnected. Responding officers observed four people running away from the residence. The resident, who was semiconscious, had bruises to his face and body and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three of the four people were captured at the scene. The fourth, a 21-year-old Severna Park woman was arrested on Sept. 26. All were charged with first- and second-degree assault, first- and second-degree burglary, home invasion and reckless endangerment.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTING

Columbus Rd., 300 block, 9:49 p.m. Oct. 1. When officers responded to a homeowner’s call about auto destruction, a call came in about a juvenile shooting victim at a hospital. Investigation revealed the homeowner had been having problems with juveniles damaging his property. The 46-year-old homeowner was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

ROBBERY

Park 100 Dr., 1900 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 28. A man met with an unknown man who claimed to be interested in purchasing the man’s vehicle. During the encounter, the unknown man pulled out a handgun and demanded property. The man escaped the gunman but left behind personal property, which the gunman took. The gunman fled in a vehicle with a male accomplice.

SEVERN AREA

ROBBERY

Donaldson Ave., 500 block, 3:36 a.m. Oct. 3. A man with a handgun entered a convenience store while an accomplice stayed outside and acted as a lookout. The gunman demanded cash and the clerk complied. They fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 2:32 a.m. Oct. 4. A citizen reported hearing a shot fired. Officers did not locate any suspects or victims, but at 3:17 a.m. officers were called to Anne Arundel Medical Center for the report of a 17-year-old boy with a bullet injury to his leg. The boy said that he was outside when he heard a shot and was struck. His injury is not life threatening.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Greystone Ct., unit block, Sept. 28-29. Multiple vehicles had varying degrees of damage done to them.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberstone Ct., unit block, Sept. 28-29. Multiple vehicles had been tampered with overnight, and several gas caps were stolen.

Annapolis Neck Rd., 700 block, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1. Two vehicles were entered. A red Husky tool bag, a DeWalt drill, two DeWalt batteries and a DeWalt battery charger were among items stolen from one of them.

Claude St., 200 block, Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. A gun and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Moreland Park, 1900 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 27. Responding to an intruder alarm at a business, police discovered forced entry had been made, but nothing was reported missing.

President St., 100 block, Sept. 29-30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Spa View Ave., 100 block, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Thompson St., unit block, 9 p.m. Sept. 26 to 3 p.m. Sept. 27. A bicycle was stolen from the front yard of a residence.

Tyler Ave., 900 block, 5:45 a.m. Sept. 28 to 3 p.m. Oct. 3. Jewelry, a Fitbit and a pair of silver Beats headphones were stolen from a residence entered by force.

VEHICLE THEFT

George Ave., 1800 block, Sept. 8 to Oct. 1. A gold 2000 Ford Taurus was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Junction Dr., 9000 block, 11:09 a.m. Sept. 26. A red Dodge Caravan was stolen.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Hopkins Rd., 11200 block, Sept. 27-28. Cash, credit cards, IDs, a laptop and car keys were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked attached garage.

Meadow Wood Way, 7200 block, Sept. 27-28. Cash, credit cards, IDs and a car key were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked rear door. Police are investigating whether the incident is related to the burglary on Old Hopkins Road.

Sweet Meadow Lane, 5200 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Angelina Cir., 9500 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 26. A man reported he was assaulted and robbed of his wallet at gunpoint. A 19-year-old Middle River man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault and theft.

Columbia 100 Parkway and Goose Landing Circle, 9:27 p.m. Sept. 29. Three men assaulted a man, took his wallet and fled. No serious injuries were reported.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 29. A man robbed three male teens at gunpoint in a mall parking garage. He took their AirPods and fled. No one was injured.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11400 block, 11:06 p.m. Sept. 30. Three men armed with two handguns and a knife assaulted a man and demanded his car keys, and then fled without stealing anything.

Swift Stream Pl., 10400 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 1. Two men accosted a male pedestrian on a footpath, assaulted and robbed the pedestrian of his cellphone and headphones, then fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Eliots Oak Rd., 5100 block, 3:52 p.m. Sept. 27. Two juveniles reported a man driving a red car pulled alongside them and exposed himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane, 50000 block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 26. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 2. A handicap placard was stolen from a vehicle.

Freetown Rd., 6400 block, 3:55 a.m. Oct. 2. Tobacco products were stolen from a gas station convenience store entered by force.

Green Mountain Cir., 10800 block, Sept. 1-Oct. 1. A residence was entered by force through the front door. Nothing was reported missing.

Lambskin Lane, 9000 block, Oct. 1-2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Majors Lane, 6000 block, Sept. 21-28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Tree Swallow Ct., 6000 block, 5:49 a.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. A computer was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cedar Lane, 5200 block, 11:37 a.m. Sept. 26. A 2005 gray Honda Odyssey was stolen.

Clocktower Lane, 9400 block, Sept. 27-29. A 2010 white Honda Insight was stolen.

Frietchie Row, 6500 block, Sept. 29-30. A 2016 red Ford Mustang was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Old Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, 3:15 a.m. Oct. 2. Three men with their faces partially covered entered a drugstore and jumped behind the pharmacy counter. One of the men brandished a handgun and they took prescription medication and cash, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7300 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hearthside Way, 7500 block, Sept. 26-27. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Race Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 27-29. Multiple guns were stolen from a residence entered by breaking a rear sliding glass door.

Woodland Forest Dr., 6400 block, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. A set of rims were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Abel St., 6400 block, Oct. 1-2. A 2011 gray Honda Odyssey was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Corporate Ct., 3200 block, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 1. A man reported he met with a male acquaintance who stabbed him, then fled. A 21-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and assault. The injured man was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 2:48 p.m. Sept. 26. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Furrow Ave. and Mt. Patapsco Ct., Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. Property was stolen from multiples vehicles overnight.

Holly Springs Court, Oak Forest Drive and River Terrace Court, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

West Springs Dr., 3100 block, 12-3:45 p.m. Oct. 2. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 8000 block, 4:35 a.m. Sept. 28. A man reported that he arranged to meet an acquaintance at a motel and was accosted by two men in the parking lot. One man threatened him with a gun and they took his cellphone, jacket and watch, then fled. No one was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairhaven Pl., 8700 block, 2:30 a.m. Sept. 28. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Guilford Rd., 10400 block, Sept. 27-Oct. 1. A trailer and a forklift were stolen from the fenced-in lot of an equipment rental business. The lock was cut off the fence.

Stickly Ct., 8300 block, Sept. 29-30. An iPad, a wallet and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel House Rd., 9600 block, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 27. Two men entered an empty apartment without permission through a window. The pair fled when they were spotted. Nothing was reported missing.

Maier Road at Bursa Road, 7:18 p.m. Sept. 26. A catalytic converter was stolen from two vehicles.

Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9500 block, Sept. 29-30. A four-wheeler and multiple snowblowers were stolen from a shed and trailer at a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Traders Crossing, 9200 block, Oct. 1-2. A 2017 silver Ford Focus was stolen.

Scaggsville Rd., 10400 block, Sept. 20-30. A 1992 red Toyota Celica was stolen.

SYKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Indian Hill Dr., 12400 block, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

WOODSTOCK AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Enfield Dr., 10800 block, Sept. 27-30. A 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser was stolen.