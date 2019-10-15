AD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Brooklyn area, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 9. A man reported seeing someone inside his vehicle. The person fled toward Route 2 and was arrested. The 30-year-old Linthicum man was charged with possession of paraphernalia, theft, and rogue and vagabond.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

RECOVERED HUMAN REMAINS

Elvaton Rd. near Silent Breeze Ct., 11:13 a.m. Sept. 30. A maintenance worker discovered human remains in a wooded area and contacted police. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Crown Rd. off Hammarlee Rd., 1:30 a.m. Oct. 11. Three people were seen walking through the area and trying car door handles. Officers arrested an 18-year-old Glen Burnie man and a male juvenile on Sunnybrook Court, both in possession of stolen property. They were charged with theft and rogue and vagabond.

LAUREL AREA

WEAPON AND CDS VIOLATION

Horsehead South and Elkton St., 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Officers stopped a suspect vehicle leaving the area. They located a .38-caliber handgun, THC oil and marijuana packaged in a way that indicated distribution. A 21-year-old Elkridge man was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in vehicle, possession of a firearm, and related charges.

PASADENA AREA

HOME INVASION

205th St., 800 block, 1045 p.m. Oct. 8. A male entered a residence armed with a handgun. He grabbed a woman’s purse and took personal property, including the woman’s vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle as the male eluded police, then crashed into a fence and fled on foot.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Copeland St., 1800 block, 3:41 a.m. Oct. 6. A man reported he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and was struck in the buttocks. His injury is not life-threatening. Two parked unoccupied vehicles were also struck by bullets. On Oct. 9, police arrested a 17-year-old Annapolis male and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and nine criminal charges related to the shooting.

ROBBERY

Dock St., 100 block, 12:15 a.m. Oct. 5. A man at a hospital reported that he was at a bar earlier in the evening when two males commented on the necklace he was wearing. They struck him several times, grabbed his necklace and fled.

HANDGUN ARRESTS

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 12:54 a.m. Oct. 9. Police observed a group of people outside playing dice, which is illegal. Several males ran into the woods, one of them discarding a loaded handgun. Two Annapolis men, 28 and 21, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a handgun and related criminal charges.

West St., 100 block, Oct. 5. A man shoplifted less than $8 worth of baked goods from a bakery. He was located on Clay Street with the baked goods. When they arrested the 30-year-old Annapolis man, police located a loaded handgun in the man’s waistband, two clear bags containing suspected prescription medication, and more than $900 in cash. He was charged with 11 criminal counts relating to illegal possession of the handgun and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Greystone Ct., unit block, 4-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6. A black Mongoose bicycle with red and blue designs on it was stolen from the front of a residence.

Tallwood Rd., 1000 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 6. Two juveniles were observed entering a vehicle and stealing food. A 10-year-old male and a 12-year-old female were charged with rogue and vagabond on juvenile citations and released to guardians.

Taylor Ave., 600 block, 1-1:15 p.m. Oct. 9. An unlocked red Whisky folding bicycle was stolen.

Woodward Ct., unit block, Oct. 7. Residents reported they were home on Sept. 27 when they heard noises at the rear door. When they checked, they found the door had been damaged. No entry was made into the home.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

CARJACKING/KIDNAPPING

Vantage Point Rd., 5600 block, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 3. A male juvenile reported he was accosted at his vehicle by a male acquaintance and another male who forced him into his vehicle at gunpoint. The car owner escaped a short distance away and the males drove off in the boy’s vehicle, also stealing his cellphone and backpack. No serious injuries were reported. Two Columbia males, 16 and 17, were arrested and charged with kidnapping, armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault, and theft.

ROBBERY

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, 4:24 p.m. Oct. 5. Two males accosted a man, implied a weapon, and demanded cash. They fled without stealing anything.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 6300 block, 10:22 p.m. Oct. 5. Five males entered a residence without permission. Nothing was reported missing. The five 15-year-old Columbia males were arrested and charged with burglary.

Bendix Rd., 9200 block, Oct. 4-5. Locks were cut from several sea containers overnight at a construction site.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 5-6:16 p.m., Oct. 8. A bag containing a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, 4:34 p.m. Oct. 4. Two males were reported entering storage sheds at an apartment complex without permission. A 22-year-old Baltimore man and a 14-year-old Columbia male were arrested and charged with burglary.

Hayshed Lane, 8800 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 6. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10300 block, 6:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Cash was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked rear door.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 1:20-2 a.m. Oct. 5. Cash was stolen from Cinnabon inside a mall.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Oct. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 12100 block, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. Jewelry and a bicycle were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Merriweather Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 4-5. Property was stolen from five storage trailers at a construction site entered by force.

Snowden River Dr., 9300 block, Oct. 1-4. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Softwater Way, 9800 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 7. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 7. Several people attempted to steal tires and rims at a car dealership lot. They fled empty-handed.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 7-8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Tamar Dr., 5800 block, Oct. 8. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Green Mountain Circ. and May Wind Ct., 10:20 a.m. Oct. 6. A 2015 white Infiniti Q50 was stolen.

Softwater Way, 9700 block, 12-8:10 a.m. Oct. 8. A 2008 copper Saturn Vue was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Deep Falls Way, 7100 block, 2:33 a.m. Oct. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Dorsey Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 8. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Lawyers Hill Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 4. A television was stolen from a residence.

Maidstone Pl., 7200 block, Oct. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, 5 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 4. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6700 block, Oct. 7-8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 11:15 p.m. Oct. 5. A 2006 white Freightliner M2 box truck was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Wheaton Way, 3100 block, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 3. Three males accosted a man, robbed him of his wallet at gunpoint, and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burgess Mill Way, 3100 block, Oct. 3-4. A wallet and identification were stolen from a vehicle.

Centennial Lane, 4200 block, Oct. 7. A bicycle was stolen.

HANOVER AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Southmoor St., 7000 block, Oct. 6. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

CARJACKING

Canterbury Riding, 9500 block, 12:34 a.m. Oct. 5. A male with his face partially covered accosted a female exiting her vehicle. He threatened her with a sharp object and demanded the car keys. The woman complied and the male drove off in her 2017 black Nissan Altima.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Davis Ave., 9300 block, Oct. 3-4. Five vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Second St. N., 10000 block, Oct. 4. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Warwick Way, 2100 block, 2:53 a.m. Oct. 8. A clubhouse was entered by force at a golf course. Nothing was reported missing.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Frederick Rd., 15400 block, Oct. 2-3. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a restaurant entered through a side window. A 29-year-old Frederick man was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.