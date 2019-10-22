AD

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Ritchie Hwy., 6300 block, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8. A man reported he was sexually assaulted in a hotel room. He was asleep when a male entered the room and assaulted him. A 41-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, perverted practice, and fourth-degree sex offense/sexual contact.

ROBBERIES

Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., 7600 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 15. A female entered a convenience store, brandished a knife and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the female fled.

Ritchie Hwy., 7200 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 16. A male approached a food truck, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. An employee complied and the male fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Crown Rd. off Hammarlee Rd., 1:30 a.m. Oct. 11. Three people were observed trying door handles. An 18-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with theft and rogue and vagabond. A juvenile was charged on a juvenile citation with theft and rogue and vagabond.

HANOVER AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Dorsey Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 15. A 48-year-old Hanover man was arrested following an investigation and charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of promoting/distribution of child pornography.

FRAUD

Arundel Mills Cir., 7000 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 9. Police were called to a casino to investigate a theft scheme committed by a casino employee. The employee printed five fraudulent vouchers totaling $14,500 and cashed them between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6. The 44-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested and charged with theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000.

LAUREL AREA

WEAPON/CDS ARREST

Horsehead South and Elkton St., 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle and located a loaded .380-caliber handgun and THC oil and marijuana packaged in a manner indicating distribution. A 21-year-old Elkridge man was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm to commit a felony, distribution of controlled dangerous substance with firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of 10+ grams of marijuana.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDE

Bens Dr., unit block, 10:33 p.m. Oct. 16. Officers located a 30-year-old Annapolis woman who had been struck by gunfire in front of an apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBRIES

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 16. A man entered a bank, implied a weapon, and handed a note to a teller demanding cash. The employee complied and the man fled.

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17. A 13-year-old boy reported he was walking in the area when a group of five male youths accosted him and asked him for cash. When the boy stated he did not have any money, they knocked him down, punched him and took cash from his pockets, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, Oct. 7-10. A blank check was stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked door.

Belvedere Ct., unit block, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 8. A package delivered to a residence was stolen from the front porch.

City Gate Lane, unit block, Oct. 11-12. A blue and white Granite Peak Roadmaster bicycle was stolen from the backyard of a residence.

College Ave., unit block, Aug. 30 to Oct. 7. A silver, black and red Cannondale 8.2 mountain bicycle with thick black tires was stolen from a bike rack.

Glen Ave., 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 11 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 13. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through a window.

Gorman St., 100 block, 6:50-8 p.m. Oct. 11. A backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Hesselius Ct., 1200 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 11. A red mountain bicycle with white lettering was stolen from the backyard of a residence.

Royal St., 900 block, 1-3:20 p.m. Oct. 17. A window was forced open at a residence, but nothing was reported missing.

Silopanna Rd., unit block, Oct. 14-15. A man entered a residence, took a purse and fled. Video surveillance footage confirmed the same man burglarized the home in 2018. The 34-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Annapolis St., unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 14 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15. A burgundy 2005 GMC Yukon Denali XL was stolen.

Monroe St., 900 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 10 to 7:40 p.m. Oct. 11. A white 1997 Chevrolet van was stolen.

Ridgewood St., 900 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 15 to 6 a.m. Oct. 16. A black 2011 Honda Pilot was stolen. A key was left inside the vehicle.

West St., 900 block, 5:15 a.m. Oct. 11. A 2019 Hyundai was stolen from a car dealership lot. An employee reported the theft at 10:45 a.m., about the same time police received a report of a Hyundai striking a fence in the 200 block of Farragut Court. The juvenile females, 14, 15, 16, 16 and 17, were charged on juvenile citations with auto theft.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

SHOOTING

Sea Shadow, 9100 block, Oct. 7. Two men were located in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old man died from his injuries, and an 18-year-old man was treated at a hospital and released. A 20-year-old Columbia man was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Charges will be revised due to the 19-year-old man’s death. Police say this is a drug-related incident.

ROBBERY

Lynx Lane, 5400 block, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 10. A man agreed to meet an acquaintance. When the acquaintance arrived with several other males, they assaulted the man, stole his wallet and fled.

ARRESTS

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10400 block, 11:19 p.m. Oct. 12. Two males were reported attempting to enter vehicles. One of them was in possession of a handgun. The 17-year-old Columbia male was charged as an adult with weapon violations, and rogue and vagabond. A 17-year-old Columbia male accomplice was charged as a juvenile with rogue and vagabond.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 5300 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 16. Cash, guns and a security camera were stolen from a residence entered by force through a front door.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 10. A wallet and keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Eliots Oak Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 14. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Green Mountain Cir., 5000 block, Oct. 12-13. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Loring Dr., 6400 block, Oct. 10-11. Change was stolen from a vehicle.

Ten Mills Rd., 5000 block, Oct. 11-12. A residence was entered by forcing open an exterior garage door and an interior door. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14. When police attempted a traffic stop at Quiet Hours and Cradlerock Way on a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the driver fled on foot. A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

Snowden River Pkwy., 8600 block, 4-10 p.m. Oct. 15. A 2008 black Nissan Altima was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Longbottom Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 11-12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Ducketts Lane, 6400 block, 3:49 a.m. Oct. 12. A 2014 Dodge Journey was stolen. It was later recovered.

Keeton Rd., 8000 block, 5:30 a.m. to 2:28 p.m. Oct. 15. A 1998 red Honda Accord was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 6500 block, Oct. 15. A stolen 2014 Freightliner truck was recovered.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breconshire Rd., 10300 block, and Chateau Ridge Ct., 3700 block, Oct. 11. Bicycles were stolen from three attached garages at residences.

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 6:30 to 7:17 p.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, 6:13-10 p.m. Oct. 11. Electronics and jewelry were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bridle Path Lane, 9200 block, Oct. 9-10. Construction tools were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Queens Post Ct., 9300 block, Oct. 9-10. Change was stolen from two vehicles.

VEHICLE THEFT

Davis Ave., 9300 block, Oct. 14-15. A truck was stolen overnight.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

DOMESTIC SHOOTING

Marriottsville Rd., 1500 block, 8:16 p.m. Oct. 1. A man shot and killed his son after an altercation escalated at a residence. Police reported the son had assaulted and injured a different family member at another residence and damaged that property shortly before driving to his father’s home. No charges have been filed at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

WOODBINE AREA

ANIMAL CRUELTY ARRESTS

Frederick Rd., 16400 block, Sept. 21. A Woodbine couple, a 58-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were arrested and charged with more than 100 counts of animal cruelty after police seized 54 animals, including 50 dogs, three turtles and a parrot living in poor conditions inside their residence. Many of the animals have received veterinary evaluations and care and are available for adoption. Each of the counts could carry up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.