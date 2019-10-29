HOMICIDE

Oak Manor Dr. and Woodhill Dr., 6:25 p.m. Sept. 18. A citizen reported seeing a man outside a convenience store punch another man in the face. The blow to the head knocked the man to the ground where the victim struck his head again. The injured man died at the hospital on Sept. 27 from his injuries. A 25-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Ritchie Highway, 6600 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 23. A man entered a service station, implied that he had a weapon and attempted to take property from the store. A store manager intervened and the robber fled. A police officer apprehended him on foot. A 30-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with robbery, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft and reckless endangerment.

SHOTS FIRED

Highland Dr., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Responding to a call about shots fired, officers located sliding-glass doors on two separate apartments had been struck by projectiles. Four .45-caliber shell casings were found. No injuries were reported.

LINTHICUM AREA

ARREST

Ashburton Dr., 1300 block, Oct. 18. A 43-year-old Millersville man was arrested in connection with thefts from vending machines in Linthicum, Hanover and Pasadena. He has been charged with 12 similar cases with varying charges of second- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000+, theft less than $100, and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000.

SHOOTING

Audrey Ave. and Ruth St., 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24. A 45-year-old man was located on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Whispering Hills Pl., 3400 block, 11:40 p.m. Oct. 24. A man showed a handgun and demanded property from a woman. She complied and the robber fled in an unknown vehicle.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Mountain Rd., 4400 block, 5:20 a.m. Oct. 21. Two males entered a convenience store, one brandishing a knife, the accomplice holding a handgun. The male struck the clerk with the gun and demanded property. The clerk complied and the males fled in a vehicle. The clerk was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

College Ave., unit block, Aug. 30-Oct. 7. A silver, black and red Cannondale 8.2 mountain bicycle with thick black tires was stolen from a bike rack.

Genesee St., 700 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19. Two vehicles were entered, and cash was stolen from one of them. One vehicle was left unlocked and the other had no sign of forced entry.

Greenbriar Lane, 600 block, Oct. 23-24. A vehicle was entered and the registration was stolen.

Royal St., 900 block, 1-3:20 p.m. Oct. 17. A window was forced open at a residence, but nothing was reported missing.

Sixth St., 400 block, 10:15-10:30 p.m. Oct. 21. A rear passenger window of a vehicle was smashed. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Belvedere Ct., unit block, midnight to 10 a.m. Oct. 20. A person known to the victim, with access to the keys, stole a white 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Madison Pl., unit block, 9 p.m. Oct. 17 to 9 a.m. Oct. 18. A person known to the victim, with access to the keys, stole a red 2012 Chevrolet Cruze.

Ridgewood St., 900 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 15 to 6 a.m. Oct. 16. A black 2011 Honda Pilot was stolen. A key was left inside the vehicle. On Oct. 22, a police officer observed the stolen SUV in the 1000 block of Tyler Ave. As police approached the vehicle, the driver fled, and soon after, the vehicle struck a home in that block. The occupants fled on foot and were not located. Officers believe at least four people were inside the vehicle when it crashed.

West St., 2000 block, Sept. 9. An unknown person rented a white 2019 Toyota Highlander using fraudulent identification. The vehicle has not been returned.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

River Hill Overlook, 6300 block, 6:20-9 p.m. Oct. 20. Jewelry and silver plates were stolen from a residence entered by breaking the front door glass.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Freetown Rd., 6500 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 19. A man reported he was assaulted by three male acquaintances and robbed of property. The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

ARREST

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Oct. 5. A male entered a mall after hours and took cash from a business. A 17-year-old Columbia male was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with burglary.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 6:58 p.m. Oct. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Columbia Rd., 5000 block, Oct. 23-24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Emerson Reach, 9100 block, Oct. 19-20. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Quiet Night Ride, 6400 block, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by breaking a rear sliding-glass door.

Talisman Lane, 7100 block, 3:20 p.m. Oct. 17. A rock was thrown through a basement door glass at a residence. No entry was made.

Transfer Row, 9500 block, Oct. 19-20. A wallet and keys were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Old Columbia Rd, 8400 block, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 24. Credit cards, identification and jewelry were taken.

VEHICLE THEFT

Gov. Warfield Parkway , 10000 block, Oct. 22-24. A 2002 gold Mercedes-Benz was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Iron Ore, 6800 block, 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 19. Three males assaulted and robbed two men. Two men were arrested. Police arrested the third accomplice on Oct. 22. The 19-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault, theft, and weapon violations.

Baltimore National Pike and Route 29, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 24. A teenage male victim rode in a vehicle with three acquaintances. One of them implied a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied. Police arrested and charged a 14-year-old male juvenile with robbery. The handgun was determined to be a replica.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, Oct. 18. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

HIGHLAND AREA

ARREST

Scaggsville Rd., 12500 block, 1:11 a.m. Oct. 19. Police located three males on a farm property without permission. Three District males, 30, 29, and 16, were arrested and charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property. Four District males, 37, 27, 22, and 18, were arrested at the same location on Oct. 18 and charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lady Slippers, 9700 block, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Traders Crossing, 9200 block, and Livery Lane, 9200 block, Oct. 17-18. Two vacant apartments were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle and Lisa M. Bolton