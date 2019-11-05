HOMICIDES

Gatewood Dr., 400 block, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 31. Police responded to a report of a shooting and found a deceased adult male with gunshot wounds.

Hospital Dr., 300 block, 3:09 p.m. Oct. 30. Officers responded to the report of a shooting. A 39-year-old Oxon Hill man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. Police collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. An autopsy was scheduled.

Nolpark Ct., 7900 block, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 28. A male wearing a black mask and jacket approached and stabbed a man. Police responded to a call and found the victim. The 45-year-old Baltimore man died later that morning from his injuries. After an autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Fort Smallwood and Bar Harbor roads, 1:10 a.m. Oct. 29. Three males in a silver minivan approached a male pedestrian. One displayed a handgun and demanded property. The victim did not comply and the males fled in the vehicle. Police responded and observed the vehicle leaving the area. A Pasadena man and a Millersville man, both 19, and a 16-year-old Bowie male were arrested. All were charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Police recovered an air gun that resembled a Glock handgun.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ARREST

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 16. A man entered a bank and handed an employee a note demanding money and implying that he had a weapon. He stole money and fled on foot. On Oct. 28, the Baltimore County Police arrested a 51-year-old man for armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault and theft in connection with the robbery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Americana Dr., 700 block, Oct. 25. A package was stolen after it was delivered to an apartment building lobby.

Langdon Ct., 900 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to 8:15 a.m. Oct. 29. A black and white diaper bag and Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Pirates Cove, 9200 block, Sept. 24. A female youth approached a male youth while he was making a food delivery at a residence. Two males, one displaying a knife, then approached him. They took the food and cash then fled with a third male. After an investigation, three male juveniles and a female juvenile, all age 16 and of Columbia, were arrested and charged with robbery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cradlerock Way, 6800 block, 6:29 p.m. Oct. 30. Police responded for a report of two males attempting to steal tires from a vehicle. The two fled when police arrived. Nothing was reported taken.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 1:19-1:24 a.m. Oct. 29. A coffee shop was entered by breaking the front glass door. Nothing was reported stolen.

Eden Brook Dr., 7200 block, 12:34 a.m. Oct. 27. An attempt was made to enter a home through an unlocked window.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10600 block, overnight, Oct. 27-28. Bank cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Freetown Rd., 6400 block, 10:19 p.m. Oct. 30. Tobacco products were stolen from a service station entered by breaking the front glass door. A 15-year-old Columbia male was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7000 block, overnight Oct. 28-29. A vape store was entered by force.

Rocky Creek Dr., 7300 block, overnight Oct. 24-25. A tablet was stolen.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 104000 block, Oct. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Welcome Home Dr., 6200 block, 7:15-7:30 a.m. Oct. 26. A backpack was taken.

VEHICLE THEFT

Clocktower Lane, 9400 block, overnight Oct. 26-27. A 2017 gray Toyota was stolen.

Hayseed Lane, 8700 block, overnight Oct. 24-25. A 2006 gold Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen.

Skyward Ct., 6400 block, Oct. 27-28. A 2016 black Ford F-150 was stolen.

Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, overnight Oct. 27. A 2006 black Volvo XC90 was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Vaile Dr. and St. Jean Way, 8:04 p.m. Oct. 26. Two males brandishing a handgun approached three pedestrians and demanded money. The three complied and the robbers fled. Police arrested a male juvenile, 17, of Elkridge, and a male juvenile, 14, of Baltimore, and charged both with armed robbery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dorsey Run Rd., 7000 block, 12:05-5:35 a.m. Oct. 28. Catalytic converters were stolen from 19 vehicles at adjacent car auction lots.

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, overnight Oct. 24-25. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Roosevelt Blvd., 7300 block, overnight Oct. 29-30. Automotive and landscaping tools were stolen from several large shipping containers in a parking lot.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jacqueline Ct., 8400 block, overnight Oct. 24-25. Two vehicles were entered by force.

Montevideo Rd., 7400 block, overnight Oct. 29-30. Tools and electronics were stolen from a construction office entered by breaking a garage door window.

VEHICLE THEFT

Corridor Rd., 8800 block, Oct. 30. A Ford Transit van was stolen.

Hicks Rd., 8100 block, Oct. 25 1-8:30 a.m. A 2018 gray Ford Escape was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ARRESTS

Superior Ave., 10000 block. A 41-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged with theft, rogue and vagabond in connection with an Aug. 22-23 theft of construction tools from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 9800 block 8:15 Oct. 28 8:15 p.m. Police arrested a 38-year-old Silver Spring man, a 37-year-old Laurel man and a 30-year-old Laurel woman and charged all three with theft and destruction of property in connection with the theft of a food truck generator.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Country Meadows Lane, overnight Oct. 27-28. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Harmony Lane, 9900 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Police responded to a report of five males entering an under-construction residence through an unsecured door. The intruders fled when seen by a witness. Nothing was reported taken.

Scaggsville Rd., 11600 block, Oct. 21-24. Sunglasses and tickets were taken from a vehicle.

Third St., 9300 block, overnight Oct. 28-29. Two vehicles were entered by force. Nothing was reported taken.

VEHICLE THEFT

Gorman Rd., 8800 block, 12:47 p.m. Oct. 28. Four or five people approached a male driver at gunpoint as he was getting into his car. A black Dodge Caravan was stolen.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Frederick Rd., 15800 block, overnight Oct. 24-25. Cash and tobacco products were stolen from a service station entered by kicking in the front door.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle