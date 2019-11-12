HOME INVASION/SHOOTING

Nabbs Creek Rd., 700 block, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 7. A homeowner was outside tending to his chickens and heard a commotion inside his residence. He observed two men struggling with his wife in the residence. The homeowner retrieved his shotgun and shot one of the fleeing men. The injured man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female homeowner was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A male accomplice was captured later that evening. The 20-year-old Landsowne man was charged with home invasion, first- and second-degree assault, first- and third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary at a dwelling, theft $100-$1,500, handgun on person, possession of a loaded handgun on person, firearm use in a felony of violence, reckless endangerment, robbery, and armed robbery. The first attacker is still receiving medical treatment.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 3. Two people accosted a man and demanded his property at gunpoint. The man escaped without giving up his property. Police located the attackers at a nearby business and arrested a 21-year-old Laurel woman and an unidentified juvenile also from Laurel. Both were charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, concealing a dangerous weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony violent crime, reckless endangerment, making false statements to an officer and theft of less than $100. The minor was charged as a juvenile.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 500 block, 4:25 a.m. Nov. 3. A male entered a convenience store and attempted to open a cash register. When confronted, the male threatened a clerk with a handgun. The clerk fled to the rear of the store while the male took merchandise and fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT/HOME INVASION

President St., 900 block, 1:49 p.m. Nov. 1. A man forced his way into a male’s apartment and started yelling at the resident. He grabbed a sword hanging on the wall, unsheathed it and threatened to kill the resident and another man inside the apartment. The man fell on his back and the resident held him down until police arrived. The 31-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, fourth-degree burglary, reckless endangerment, and trespassing.

SHOOTINGS

Forest Dr. near Dominoe Rd., Nov. 3. Two men were traveling in a vehicle when the driver shot the passenger in the lower leg. Police located a loaded handgun in the vehicle. A 37-year-old Edgewater man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and eight other charges relating to the shooting.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 8:56 p.m. Nov. 3. A 22-year-old Annapolis man reported being shot in the leg. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ROBBERIES

Chinquapin Round Rd., 600 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. A masked male entered a pharmacy and demanded prescription medication. He took medications and fled on foot.

Clay St., unit block, 12:07 a.m. Nov. 6. A pedestrian reported that he was walking in the area when a dark sedan stopped next to him. A male exited the vehicle with a handgun and robbed the pedestrian of a cellphone and car keys, then fled in the vehicle. The pedestrian was not injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 800 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 4. A green bicycle was stolen from the front yard of a residence. The theft was captured on video surveillance.

Belle Dr., 1700 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 4 to 5 a.m. Nov. 5. Cash and a black electric hoverboard were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

President St., 500 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 2 to 12:20 p.m. Nov. 3. A black Haro V1 series mountain bike was stolen from a front yard at a residence.

Rosecrest Dr., unit block, midnight Nov. 6 to noon Nov. 7. Three unlocked vehicles were entered. An auxiliary cord was stolen from one of them.

Victor Pkwy., 200 block, 5:15-5:25 a.m. Nov. 1. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ritchie Lane, 1500 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 6 to 6:45 a.m. Nov. 7. A motor scooter was stolen from a driveway at a residence. Officers observed the scooter being operated by a male in the area of Brooke and Betsy courts and attempted to stop the offender. The male dropped the scooter and fled. The scooter was returned to its owner.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Creekside Ct., 6800 block, 11:52 a.m. Nov. 6. A residence was entered by force through a rear basement door.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, 8:44 p.m. Nov. 5. When a female attempting to shoplift merchandise in a store was confronted by an employee, she pushed the employee and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, Nov. 5-6. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, late October to Nov. 5. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Curtis Dr., 9200 block, 11:22 a.m. Nov. 6. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Early April Way, 8900 block, Nov. 5. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Eliots Oak Rd., 5300 block, Nov. 2-3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Enberend Terr., 5400 block, Nov. 5-6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10400 block, 11:38 a.m. Nov. 1. Several juveniles were seen attempting to break open the front door of a vacant residence. No entry was made.

Goose Landing Cir., 8800 block, Nov. 4-5. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, Nov. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, Oct. 31-Nov. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Millrace Ct., 5900 block, 6:44 p.m. Nov. 3. A man entered a residence through an unlocked rear sliding-glass door. He fled when a person inside confronted him. Nothing was reported missing.

Monroe St., 800 block, and Americana Dr., 600 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 to 4:15 a.m. Nov. 8. All four tires and wheels were removed from a Honda Accord on both Monroe Street and Americana Drive.

Rain Flower Way, 7500 block, 2:30-3 p.m. Oct. 31. Three people were observed inside a vehicle. A cellphone, a watch and cash were stolen from the vehicle. A 16-year-old Columbia male was identified, arrested and charged with theft.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9400 block, Nov. 2-3. Tools and other property were stolen from a truck parked in a storage facility.

Summer Park Ct., 9700 block, 5:58 p.m. Oct. 30. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Tamar Dr., 6200 block, Nov. 3. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, 1:13 p.m. Nov. 1. Several juveniles entered a vacant residence by breaking a rear sliding-glass door. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Berger Rd., 9500 block, Nov. 6. A U-Haul truck was stolen.

Cedar Lane, 5000 block, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 5. A stolen Kia Amanti was recovered.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10400 block, 1:30-2:30 a.m. Nov. 1. A 2011 blue Buick CXL was stolen.

McGaw Ct. 8900 block, Oct. 31-Nov. 4. A 1996 red and yellow Acura Integra was stolen.

DAYTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ten Oaks Rd., 3900 block, 4:37 a.m. Nov. 5. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a business.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, 8:06 a.m. Nov. 3. Two males entered a pharmacy with their faces partially covered, jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded prescription medication. They pepper-sprayed two employees and fled with medication. The employees were taken to a hospital for treatment.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 5800 block, Nov. 1-2. A residence under construction was entered by forcing open a door. Property was vandalized, but nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 6500 block, Nov. 2-3. Locks were cut from 40 trailers at a shipping warehouse. It is unclear if anything was stolen.

Waterloo Pass, 7200 block, 12:28 p.m. Nov. 2. A 15-year-old Elkridge male was arrested and charged with burglary after a man reported seeing him inside a residence without permission. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 30-Nov. 4. A 2004 gold Infiniti I35 was stolen.

Marshalee Dr., 6100 block, 10:40 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Nov. 2. A 2015 gray Infiniti Q50 was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

HOME INVASION/ROBBERY

Columbia Rd., 4700 block, 1:31 p.m. Nov. 6. A man with his face partially covered entered a residence through an unlocked door with a handgun and demanded cash and drugs. Before fleeing, he also stole a video game console.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 3:50-4:04 p.m. Nov. 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 9:50-10:50 a.m. Nov. 6. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Dorsey Search Cir., 3700 block, 10:40 a.m. Oct. 31. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence possibly entered through an unlocked rear door. Two males were observed fleeing the residence.

Hamilton St., 3700 block, 12-3:49 p.m. Nov. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hillsborough Rd., 8100 block, 4:50-5:23 p.m. Nov. 5. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8300-8400 blocks, Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, Falls Run Rd., 8600 block, and Oakton Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Air bags were stolen from six vehicles overnight.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, Nov. 3-4. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, 2-2:30 p.m. Nov. 2. A temporary tag was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crest Rd., 8000 block, Nov. 1-2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Branch Ct., 8200 block, Nov. 1-2. Gift cards was stolen from a vehicle.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Warwick Way, 2100 block, Nov. 5-6. Alcohol was stolen from a clubhouse entered by force at a golf course.