ARNOLD AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 1400 block, 2:50 p.m. Nov. 13. A man entered a bank and announced a robbery. Tellers complied, and the man fled. No weapons were seen, or injuries reported. A 32-year-old Severna Park man was arrested nearby and charged with two counts of robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft.

BROOKLYN AREA

TAMPERING WITH AUTO ARRESTS

Cresswell Rd. near Upland Rd., 12:40 a.m. Nov. 14. A 24-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested after he was observed trying door handles on vehicles and entered a vehicle in the 300 block of Cresswell Road. He was charged with rogue and vagabond

Dockside Ct. and Harbor Valley Dr., 3:50 a.m. Nov. 12. Two men, 28 and 33, both of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond after they were spotted tampering with vehicles.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTING

Crain Ct. and Crain Hwy., 2:45 p.m. Nov. 12. Responding for a report of a shooting, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper torso. The man said he was sitting in his truck when two men, both wearing yellow and orange work vests, accosted him at gunpoint and ordered him out of his vehicle. They forced him into a minivan and both vehicles were driven about a quarter mile when the man struggled with an attacker over the handgun and the gunman shot him. The men fled in the injured man’s vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe this is a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

ROBBERY

5th Ave., SE, 100 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13. A man reported that he had been robbed of his iPhone 8 and a professional tattoo kit at gunpoint after he agreed to meet with an unknown female via social media to sell his tattoo kit.

HANDGUN ARRESTS

Elvaton Rd. near Oakwood Rd., 10:50 p.m. Nov. 8. Detectives approached a vehicle after a traffic stop for equipment violation and detected a strong odor of marijuana. Police searched the vehicle and recovered approximately 23.70 grams of marijuana, a loaded handgun and a digital scale. Both occupants were arrested. A 31-year-old Millersville man was charged with handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun on person, possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) 10+ grams, knowingly altering a firearm ID number, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, and illegal possession of a registered firearm. A 24-year-old Baltimore man was charged with handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun on person, possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) 10+ grams, and knowingly altering a firearm ID number.

Mountain Ridge Dr. near Hospital Dr., 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle as they approached the car during a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm Glock 19 model handgun. The 21-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, and loaded handgun on person. A passenger was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

PASADENA AREA

ARRESTS

Ritchie Hwy., 8100 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 10. Three men were seen tampering with vehicles in a parking lot at a discount retail store and fled when police arrived. A 50-year-old Pasadena man was found in possession of merchandise stolen from the store. He was arrested and charged with theft $100 to $1,500, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order. The second accomplice, a 39-year-old North Beach man, was in possession of heroin. He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), disorderly conduct, and possession of paraphernalia. The third accomplice, a 34-year-old Glen Burnie man, was charged with disorderly conduct.

SEVERN AREA

ROBBERY

Donaldson Ave., 500 block, 5:40 p.m. Nov. 13. A man entered a convenience store with a metal pipe and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and the man fled.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 600 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. A male entered a gas station with a knife and demanded cash and lottery tickets, then fled. No one was reported injured.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Washington St. W., 100 block, 11:54 p.m. Nov. 12. Two masked men robbed a food delivery driver of cash and food, then fled to a nearby residence in the 300 block of Bloomsbury Square.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 700 block, 6:50 a.m. Nov. 12. A man was seen entering a patio at an apartment. When confronted, he fled empty-handed.

Chinquapin Round Rd., 400 block, 5:05-5:20 p.m. Nov. 12. A black Specialized Tricomp Sequoia bicycle was stolen outside a business. The bicycle has a rear rack, a black saddle bag and an LED headlight.

Madison Pl., unit block, 7:10 p.m. Nov. 2. A package delivered to the front door of a residence was stolen.

Monroe St., 800 block and Americana Dr., 600 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 to 4:15 a.m. Nov. 8. All four tires and wheels were removed from a vehicle on Monroe Street. While investigating the area, officers located another vehicle missing all four tires and wheels on Americana Drive. Both vehicles were Honda Accords.

Norman Dr. at Americana Dr., 1 p.m. Nov. 10 to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. A mountain bike with an aftermarket motor installed on it was stolen. At 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers observed a male juvenile walking the stolen bike in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The 11-year-old was issued a juvenile citation for theft and released to a guardian. The bicycle was returned to its owner.

Rosecrest Dr., unit block, midnight Nov. 6 to noon Nov. 7. Three unlocked vehicles were entered and an auxiliary cord was stolen from one of them.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ritchie Lane, 1500 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 6 to 6:45 a.m. Nov. 7. A motor scooter was stolen from a driveway at a residence. Officers observed a male operating the scooter in the area of Brooke and Betsy courts. The male dropped the scooter and ran when police arrived. The scooter was returned to its owner.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12. A tobacco store employee reported that two males entered the business, took tobacco products and assaulted her when she attempted to stop them. No one was seriously injured. An investigation is ongoing.

Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, 2:46 a.m. Nov. 12. Two males and a female assaulted a man and stole his vehicle, which was found abandoned nearby. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.

Tamar Dr., 8800 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 8. A man assaulted and robbed a male acquaintance and rifled through his wallet. The man discarded the wallet without stealing anything and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Eli Whitney Dr., 6600 block, Nov. 11. A cellphone and an electronic tablet were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Airybrink Lane, 8700 block, 5:51 a.m. Nov. 12. A 2012 gray Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 5:20-5:36 a.m. Nov. 8. A gray Honda Pilot was stolen.

Hayshed Lane, 8800 block, 5:30 a.m. Nov. 13. A 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.

Tamar Dr., 8800 block, 3:20-3:25 a.m. Nov. 9. A 2016 blue Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ARRESTS

Elkridge area, Nov. 13. Police arrested a 56-year-old Laurel man and a 55-year-old Hyattsville man in connection with burglaries on Sept. 21 and 22 on American Residential Services property in the 9000 block of Maier Road. Air conditioner coil units were stolen from shipping containers. They were each charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Woodstock Lane, 7700 block, Nov. 8-10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Elmwood Rd., 7700 block, Nov. 9-10. An attempt was made to enter a residence by breaking the front door.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, Nov. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Davene Lane, 9100 block, 1:50 a.m. Nov. 8. Electronic devices were stolen from a vehicle.

Early Bud Way, 8400 block, 6:53 p.m. Nov. 11. An attempt was made to enter a residence by breaking the kitchen glass door.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington St., 9000 block, Nov. 10-11. A 1998 teal Toyota Camry was stolen.

MOUNT AIRY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Frederick Rd., 16500 block, Nov. 8-10. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.