LINTHICUM AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Trussel Oak Ct., 1:10 a.m. Nov. 23. A 23-year-old Baltimore man was arrested after he took property from a black Mercury SUV parked in the area. He was charged with rogue and vagabond, possession of controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, and theft less than $100.

PASADENA AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Mountain Rd., 4000 block, June 7. Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence after an investigation of an online account revealed a person was uploading child pornographic images to the Internet. A 27-year-old Pasadena man was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

HANDGUN ARREST

Shore Rd. E., 7800 block, 7:05 p.m. Nov. 26. A 19-year-old Severn man was arrested after he was observed by several citizens standing in the roadway shooting a handgun into the air. He was charged with two counts of loaded handgun on person, two counts of handgun on person, two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, fourth-degree burglary, and reckless endangerment.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 22 to 12:50 a.m. Nov. 23. An unknown attacker accosted a male pedestrian. The attacker cut the pedestrian in the face with an unknown weapon causing a 2-inch laceration below the lip. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ROBBERIES

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 26. Five male juveniles surrounded a 17-year-old male, punched him and threw the boy to the ground. They went through his pockets, took a cellphone and fled.

Peters Way, unit block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 21. Three masked males armed with a handgun accosted a male pedestrian. They searched the pedestrian’s pockets, took cash and a cellphone and fled on foot toward Skippers Lane.

Spa Rd., 1000 block, 6:37 a.m. Nov. 24. A man entered a business and gave the clerk a note stating he would shoot the employee if he wasn’t given cash. The clerk activated a panic alarm and the man fled the store empty-handed.

SHOTS FIRED

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 11:15 a.m. Nov. 21. Police responded for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported or damaged property located.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Glade Ct., 1800 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 26. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Another unlocked vehicle in the same block was entered, but nothing was reported missing.

Harbor Dr., 1000 block, 12:25 a.m. Nov. 24. A 55-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after a woman observed him entering her vehicle. He was charged with theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond.

Old Solomons Island Rd., unit block, 8 a.m. Nov. 22 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25. An unlocked vehicle was entered, but nothing was reported missing.

Southwood Ave. N., unit block, Nov. 20-21. A black backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Washington St. W., 11:10 p.m. Nov. 23. Residents arrived home and found the door to their home was forced open and an unknown man asleep on the couch. A 31-year-old District man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and destruction of property.

Windell Ave., 9:35 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. Nov. 21. A black and purple Schwinn mountain bike left unlocked at a bike rack, was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Old Solomons Island Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 21 to 7:50 p.m. Nov. 22. A white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows was stolen.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, Nov. 21-23. A black Indian Scout Bobber motorcycle was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Snowden River Pkwy., 8600 block, 9:28 a.m. Nov. 22. A man entered a bank, displayed a note and demanded cash. The robber assaulted a female customer and took cash from her, then fled. A 51-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8900 block, 2:30 a.m. Nov. 21. Prescription medication was stolen from a pharmacy entered by force.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Eden Brook Dr., 7200 block, Nov. 20-21. Electronics, jewelry and clothing were stolen from a residence.

Grand Banks Rd., 5900 block, Nov. 22-24. Alcohol was stolen from a residence under renovation entered through a second-story window.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 2:24 a.m. Nov. 22. Three 17-year-old Columbia males were arrested and charged with burglary after they entered a retail store through an unlocked side door and attempted to steal merchandise.

Long Look Lane, 9500 block, Nov. 22. A GPS was stolen from a vehicle.

Martin Rd., 6600 block, Nov. 20-21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Times, 6100 block, 3:40 a.m. Nov. 26. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 6100 block, Nov. 24. A male reported he was at a motel with a female acquaintance when a man approached him with a handgun and demanded his belongings. The man took cash, a cellphone and car keys. The man and the female acquaintance fled in the male’s vehicle. A 23-year-old Gaithersburg man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, motor vehicle theft, theft and related charges. The 24-year-old District woman was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, motor vehicle theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, Nov. 19-21. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6800 block, 12-6:30 a.m. Nov. 21. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Paragon Cir., 7800 block, Nov. 26. License plates and a laptop were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7600 block, Nov. 20-25. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 25. A 2005 Ford Escape XLT was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Turf Valley Rd., 2700 block, Nov. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Waterloo Rd., 5600 block, 2:26 a.m. Nov. 21. Tobacco products were stolen from a gas station entered by force.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ellington St., 11400 block, Nov. 21-22. Landscaping tools and an air compressor were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

HANOVER AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Harlow Way, 7300 block, 6-10:25 p.m. Nov. 26. A 2008 white Nissan Altima was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Autumn Way, 8300 block, 11:40 a.m. Nov. 25. Two males assaulted and robbed a teenage male acquaintance of his cellphone and sneakers, then fled. The teen was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Two 14-year-old males, of Columbia and Savage, were arrested and charged with robbery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Riggs Hill Rd., 10600 block, Nov. 19-20. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel House Rd., 9600 block, Nov. 24-25. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Breamore Ct., 9300 block, Nov. 21-22. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Covered Wagon Rd., 9700 block, Nov. 24-25. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, Nov. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, Nov. 18-22. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore St., 8900 block, 8:04 a.m. Nov. 25. A person attempted to enter a residence, but a resident confronted the person, who fled empty-handed.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton