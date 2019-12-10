AD

GAMBRILLS AREA

ROBBERY

Chapel Center Dr., 1300 block, 8:25 p.m. Nov. 30. Two masked males accosted a male pedestrian on a path behind a retail store. They robbed him of property at gunpoint, then fled toward Route 3.

AD

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Americana Cir., 7800 block, 9:45 p.m. Dec. 2. A food delivery driver attempted to make a delivery when three males accosted him. One of them threatened him with a handgun while the two accomplices took the food and fled.

HANOVER AREA

ROBBERY

Aragorn Ct. near Baggins Rd., 4 a.m. Dec. 2. A man reported he was walking to a store with a male acquaintance when the acquaintance pulled out a knife and robbed him of cash. The 18-year-old male was located at his residence in the 8100 block of Buttercup Lane. He was charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

AD

ARREST/IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER

Marion Quimby Dr., 500 block, Nov. 30. A 29-year-old Stevensville man was arrested for impersonating a police officer inside a Hanover business. He was charged with handgun on person, two counts of impersonating an officer, and unauthorized use of a police uniform.

AD

ODENTON AREA

ROBBERY

St. Michael’s Dr., 200 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Three males accosted a man making a food delivery and robbed him of the food at gunpoint. They fled toward Towne Center Boulevard.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDE

Skipjack Ct., 600 block, 1:47 a.m. Dec. 4. Responding to a call for shots fired, officers located a 15-year-old Annapolis male shot in the leg. An additional male, 18, of Annapolis, who also appeared to have been shot, was located outside a residence in the same area. The 18-year-old died at the scene. The younger male was taken to a hospital for treatment of his leg injury.

AD

HOME INVASION

Bywater Rd., 600 block, 11:40 p.m. Dec. 2. Four males entered a residence through an unlocked door. Two of the males were armed with handguns and one of them pushed the resident and demanded property. They took a cellphone and car keys, then fled in the resident’s Dodge Durango. The vehicle was located unoccupied in Anne Arundel County.

AD

ROBBERIES

Annapolitan Lane, 500 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Two males accosted a food delivery driver making a delivery. They demanded cash and punched him repeatedly. The driver complied and the males fled. The man suffered injuries to his face and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 26. Five males surrounded a 17-year-old male, punched the boy and threw him to the ground. They took a cellphone from his pocket and fled.

AD

SHOTS FIRED

Madison St., 1100 block, 7:03 p.m. Dec. 2. Responding to a call for shots fired, police located four vehicles struck by bullets and an apartment in the 900 block of President Street that had a bedroom window struck by a bullet. A woman and an infant were in the room, but neither was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basswood Rd., unit block, 1:50 a.m. Nov. 29. A citizen reported that a male relative who was not allowed inside the residence had forced his way in. The man fled before police arrived. The 34-year-old Annapolis man was arrested in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Rd. and charged with fourth-degree burglary.

AD

Bywater Rd. at Yawl Rd., 7 p.m. Nov. 29 to 7 a.m. Nov. 30. A DeWalt nail gun and a saw were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

AD

East St., unit block, 3:35 p.m. Nov. 28. A man forced open a door at a residence, took property and fled. A 34-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, two counts of theft, and resisting arrest.

Glade Ct., 1800 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 26. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Another unlocked vehicle parked in the same block was entered, but nothing was reported missing.

Jousting Ct., 1400 block, 5:56 a.m. Nov. 27. Officers responded for a report of a naked man destroying property, and when they arrived the man fled into a residence. He armed himself with a hammer and an ax. Through communication, police eventually persuaded the man to exit the home. The man did not live at the residence and did not have permission to be inside. The 32-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary, trespassing and malicious destruction of property.

AD

AD

Ridgely Ave., 300 block, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 to 1 p.m. Dec. 1. A front door was forced open at a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Stonecreek Rd., 1400 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 29 to 2:20 p.m. Nov. 30. Cash and several items of clothing were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Winslow Ct., unit block, 2 p.m. Nov. 29 to 6:30 a.m. Nov. 30. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bywater Rd., 700 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 27 to 9 a.m. Nov. 28. A 2005 Chevrolet van was stolen. It was recovered Nov. 28.

Bywater Rd. at Yawl Rd., 11 p.m. Nov. 27 to 8:15 a.m. Nov. 28. A 2002 Dodge van was entered by force. The ignition was tampered with and the van was moved from where it had been parked. Two seats and other property were stolen but found abandoned in the 700 block of Bywater Road. The van was recovered unoccupied Nov. 28 in Baltimore County.

AD

AD

Cherry Grove Ave S., 500 block, Nov. 24. A black 2010 Honda Fit was stolen.

Whiton Ct., 1800 block, 4:40 a.m. Nov. 28. A citizen reported seeing three people stealing two dirt bikes from the rear of a residence. A black and red Honda CRF250R and a yellow, blue and white dirt bike were stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Trotting Ridge Way, 10900 block, 6:45 a.m. Dec. 2. Several males accosted a teenage male pedestrian, threatened him with a knife, and took his shoes and keychain, then fled. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basket Ring Rd., 9700 block, Nov. 29-30. Cash and a purse were among items stolen from three vehicles.

AD

Benjamin Franklin Dr., 6800 block, Dec. 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from two vehicles.

AD

Berger Rd., 9500 block, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, Dec. 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, Dec. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Brook Way, 5300 block, 6 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Nov. 30. Electronics and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered through a front door.

Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, Nov. 27-28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10500 block, Nov. 28-29. A wallet and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle.

Foreland Garth, 6200 block, Nov. 27-28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Oak Hall Lane, 6800 block, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7000 block, Dec. 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Robert Fulton Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Settler Pl., 5600 block, Nov. 28-29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9000 block, 12:32 a.m. Dec. 1. A 48-year-old Brooklyn man and a 42-year-old Pasadena man were arrested at a home improvement store for stealing merchandise. The men were charged with burglary and theft.

Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, 2-2:30 a.m. Nov. 30. A laptop was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked front door.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Dec. 4. A silver Nissan Murano was stolen.

Guilford Rd., 8600 block, 5:41 a.m. Dec. 2. A 2012 black Nissan Altima was stolen.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 3. A 2014 Mazda 6 was stolen. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Roan Stallion Lane, 6300 block, Dec. 1-2. A blue Toyota Matrix was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Meadowridge Rd. and Business Pkwy., 1 a.m. Nov. 30. A citizen reported he was approached by a vehicle and a male exited, implied a gun, threatened him and demanded the citizen’s belongings. The male took the citizen’s cellphone and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 11:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m. Dec. 3. A cellphone holder was stolen from a vehicle.

Golden Slumber Way, 7600 block, Nov. 16-30. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Mansion Lane, 6500 block, 1-3:40 p.m. Nov. 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Marie Curie Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6500 block, 1:31 p.m. Dec. 1. Five trailers were entered at a parcel delivery business. It is unclear if anything was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Business Pkwy., 6600 block, Nov. 28-29. A 2013 white International ProStar truck was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alice Dr., 400 block, Dec. 4-5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Milltowne Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Falls Run Rd., 8500 block, Dec. 2-3. Two vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Hillsborough Rd., 8100 block, 4:20-4:45 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Farm Lane, 7800 block, Nov. 29-30. Property was stolen from two vehicles overnight.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, Dec. 3. A 2016 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Jonathan Rd., 2500 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3. A 2013 silver Ford Focus was stolen.

HANOVER AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Alden Way, 7200 block, 5:13 p.m. Dec. 3. A citizen observed a male inside a vacant apartment without permission. He fled empty-handed when he realized he had been seen.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, Dec. 3-4. A catalytic converter was stolen from three vehicles.

Old Dorsey Run Rd., 8600 block, Dec. 3-4. Property was stolen from locked storage containers entered by force at a crane rental business.

Peachwood Dr., 800 block, Nov. 28-29. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle.

Sharewood Dr., 7700 block, Nov. 26-27. Cash, jewelry, electronics, and tools were stolen from a residence entered through a rear door.

Washington Blvd., 8700 block, 11:31 p.m. Nov. 28. A 33-year-old Baltimore man was arrested at a fast-food restaurant and charged with burglary.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Country Meadows Lane, 9700 block, Dec. 2-3. Cash and property were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Covered Wagon Dr., 9700 block, Dec. 4-5. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Honeyhill Rd., 8300 block, 2:01 a.m. Dec. 4. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Warwick Way, 2100 block, 2:27 a.m. Nov. 30. Alcohol was stolen from a clubhouse at a golf course entered by force through a side door.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Foundry St., 8400 block, Nov. 26-27. A wallet was stolen from two vehicles overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Commercial St., 8400 block, Nov. 26-27. A 2015 silver Honda CR-V was stolen.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jennings Chapel Rd., 2500 block, Nov. 2-Dec. 3. A vacant residence under construction was entered, but there was no sign of forced entry.