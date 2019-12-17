THEFT/BREAK-IN

Highland Dr. area, 4 p.m. Nov. 28. A man was seen tampering with parked vehicles. Police located the man in possession of flashlights, gloves, a large amount of change, several pairs of sunglasses, and a wallet containing a driver’s license belonging to someone else. The 21-year-old Lothian man was arrested and charged with two counts of theft.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ASSAULT

Ritchie Hwy., 6500 block, 11:55 p.m. Nov. 28. A man entered a gas station and purchased cigarettes. He then requested a lighter. When the clerk informed the customer that the store did not sell lighters, the customer brandished a knife and threatened the clerk. The Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, concealing a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

ROBBERIES

B & A Blvd., 7700 block, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 12. A taxi driver left a convenience store and was walking to his vehicle when a man accosted him and demanded cash. The man fled empty-handed westbound on Marley Station Road after another customer exited the convenience store.

Jefferson Pl., 6400 block, Dec. 5. A man was making a food delivery when he was accosted by a man who pointed a shotgun at the driver and demanded the food. No injuries were reported.

ARREST

Wendover Rd., unit block, Dec. 11. A 32-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested after it was determined he was selling property on social media identical to property stolen from a package theft. A search warrant at his residence uncovered other property and packaging materials that had been stolen. He was charged with three counts of theft.

PASADENA AREA

ARREST

Orr Ct., 1400 block, Dec. 12. A 40-year-old Pasadena man was arrested in connection with a Sept. 18 shooting at his residence. He was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, use of a firearm to commit a felony/violent crime, six counts of controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, and unlawful possession of a rifle/shotgun with a felony conviction.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 7:47 p.m. Dec. 11. Responding for multiple reports of shots heard, officers located three vehicles and a residence that were struck by bullets. Police were notified that a man and a woman struck by gunfire and were being treated at Anne Arundel Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBERIES

Bay Ridge Ave. near Springdale Ave., 8:45 p.m. Dec. 5. A male pedestrian was walking in the area when a group of male juveniles pushed him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly. The juveniles took the man’s cash and fled. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries

Tyler Ave., 1200 block, 1:35 p.m. Dec. 5. A group of juveniles assaulted a male juvenile and took his cellphone. A passing motorist yelled at the attackers who then fled. The motorist stopped and assisted the boy who sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acton Rd., 100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Several juvenile males were seen entering an open attached garage at a residence while the homeowner was working in the yard. A citizen confronted the boys and they ran away. The citizen stopped one of them, an 11-year-old Annapolis boy. He was charged with burglary and trespassing and released to a guardian. The boys left two bicycles behind, though the owners were not located.

Chesapeake Ave., 800 block, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 10 to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 11. A package delivered to the front door of a residence was stolen, and another package was opened and the contents were stolen.

Conduit St., 100 block, 6:17 p.m. Dec. 7. A package was stolen from outside the front door of a residence.

Dock St., unit block, Nov. 2. Two Daiwa blue and silver fishing rods were stolen from a docked boat.

Forbes St., 100 block, 3-3:40 p.m. Dec. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by force. The purse was later recovered, and nothing was reported missing.

Ford Cir., unit block, 4:30-9:50 p.m. Dec. 10. A handgun, a class ring, a Bulova wristwatch and a brown briefcase were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Garden Gate Lane, 300 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 to 8 a.m. Dec. 5. A Dell laptop, an Apple iPad Mini, multiple fishing rods, a Canon SLR film camera and a Canon digital SLR camera were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

McKinley St., 1300 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 6 to 7 a.m. Dec. 7. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Another unlocked vehicle was entered, but nothing was reported missing. A man attempted to use a credit card from the stolen wallet on Dec. 7 . Officers identified the 30-year-old Glen Burnie man and issued a summons for theft and using a stolen credit card.

Melrose St., 700 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 8 to 6 a.m. Dec. 9. A gift card was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Two Annapolis males, 15 and 16, were spotted by police doing something to a rear part of a motor scooter. When the officer drove his marked patrol vehicle toward them, the youths fled to an inside stairwell of a condo building and dropped two screwdrivers and a pair of scissors. Police charged them with rogue and vagabond.

Skippers Lane, 700 block, 5:40 a.m. Dec. 8. A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Video surveillance nearby captured three juveniles checking vehicle door handles when the theft occurred.

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, Dec. 2-9. A wig and an iPhone were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

West St., unit block, 8:16 p.m. Dec. 4. An area surveillance camera showed a person stealing a package shortly after it was delivered to the front of a building.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Madison St., 1200 block, 1-8 a.m. Dec. 8. A 2010 Lexus sedan, unlocked with the keys inside, was stolen. Officers located the vehicle parked on Medgar Evers Street with two people inside. The driver, a 30-year-old Glen Burnie man was also suspected in the use of a stolen credit card at a convenience store. The man was served with a summons for using a stolen credit card, then arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, theft and possession of a controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. The passenger, a 45-year-old Annapolis woman was charged with possession of paraphernalia and released on a criminal citation.

McKinley St., 1300 block, Dec. 5-8. A green and blue 1983 Kawasaki KDX 80 dirt bike was stolen from outside a residence. The Kawasaki was secured with a cable lock, but the lock was cut in the theft.

West St., 1900 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. A man reported that he left his vehicle with the engine running with the key in the ignition and the doors unlocked for about five minutes. When he returned, the black 2010 Chrysler 300 had been stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Pump House Rd., 10900 block, Dec. 6-7. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Pump House Rd., 10900 block, 1-2 a.m. Dec. 10. Copper wire was stolen from a shipping container entered by force at a contracting business.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Peartree Way, 11200 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 10. A masked man accosted a female exiting her vehicle and demanded her property at gunpoint. The woman yelled and the man pushed her to the ground and fled empty-handed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5300 block, Dec. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Dec. 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 8:46 a.m. Dec. 7. Two Columbia males, 17 and 16, were arrested after they entered a vacant apartment without permission. They were charged with burglary.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11000 block, Dec. 6. Cash and prescription medication were stolen from a vehicle.

Mendenhall Ct., 9000 block, Dec. 6-9. Sixteen vehicles were entered. Police report it is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.

Oak Hall Lane, 6800 block, 1:10 p.m. Dec. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Ruth Keeton Way, 5400 block, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, 11:33 a.m. Dec. 8. A set of keys were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cradlerock Way, 7000 block, 2-5 p.m. Dec. 8. A 1976 orange BMW was stolen.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 7. A 1997 black Acura CL was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERIES

Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, 7:56 p.m. Dec. 6. A store employee reported that he observed a female stealing merchandise. When he confronted the woman, she sprayed him with pepper spray. A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft. Two accomplices fled the store.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 7. A male assaulted a man, then took his cash and fled to a waiting vehicle with three male accomplices inside. The man confronted the attacker, who pulled out a handgun before the males drove away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, Dec. 10-11. An attempt was made to enter a haircut business by breaking a rear door handle.

Shady Oak Lane, 5800 block, Dec. 4-5. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Summer Home Terr., 6200 block, noon Dec. 7 to 12:40 a.m. Dec. 8. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by breaking a window lock.

Washington Blvd., 7200 block, 11:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 6. A purse was stolen from two vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bordeaux Cove, 5200 block, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Jewelry and car keys were stolen from a residence entered by breaking a window.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, Dec. 10-11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

ASSAULT

Patuxent Range Rd., 8300 block, 4:18 p.m. Dec. 11. A man was acting erratically and cut an adult male. Police arrested the 31-year-old Elkridge man and charged him with assault. The injured man was treated for minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Montevideo Rd., 7500 block, Dec. 2-9. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Willowwood Way, 8800 block, 5:06 p.m. Dec. 11. A man attempted to enter a residence by force. He fled empty-handed before police arrived.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Annapolis Rd., 3400 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. A male driver was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown male approached him, opened the car door, threatened the driver with a blunt object and demanded property. The driver refused to comply, but the attacker grabbed the driver’s phone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maier Rd., 9000 block, Dec. 6-9. A building under construction was entered by breaking a lock and property was taken.

Vintage Earth Path, 8600 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Cash, jewelry and other property were stolen from a residence entered through a kitchen window.

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, Dec. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Route 97, 2400 block, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Purses were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, Nov. 21-Dec. 5. A 2006 white Chevrolet van was stolen.