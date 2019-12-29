SHOTS FIRED

Inglewood Dr., 100 block, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 21. A man at a residence fired two weapons into a shed at the rear of the home. Police located eight firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition inside the residence. No injuries were reported. A 31-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and possession/discharge of firearms.

ROBBERIES

Americana Cir., 7800 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 14. A driver was walking to his vehicle when an unknown male accosted him, brandishing what the driver believed to be a handgun, and demanded property. The driver complied and the male fled.

Creekside Village Blvd., 800 block, 10:15 p.m. Dec. 23. A man was delivering food when three males assaulted and robbed him of cash, then fled.

Ritchie Hwy., 7000 block, 11:10 a.m. Dec. 18. A man entered a fast-food restaurant with a note indicating he had a bomb and demanded cash from an employee. The employee did not comply and the man fled on foot toward Crain Highway. An off-duty officer located the man, who was not in possession of any bomb. The 44-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with robbery, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, threat of mass violence, arson/ threat, and reckless endangerment.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ritchie Hwy., 7200 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. An intoxicated man was arrested after he attempted to enter a food truck by force and demanded that employees let him in. As officers escorted him away, the man became disorderly and belligerent. The 30-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and disorderly conduct

LINTHICUM AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hance Ave., 200 block, 7:15 a.m. Dec. 25. A man driving a silver Mercedes was reported going up and down the street checking vehicle door handles. The 19-year-old Baltimore man was arrested for tampering with or theft from multiple vehicles on Hance Avenue, Mountain Road, Boulevard Place, Lake Front Drive and Patapsco Road. He was charged with seven counts of rogue and vagabond, two counts of theft less than $100, three counts of malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000 and three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.

ODENTON AREA

ROBBERY

Scaffold Way, 1800 block, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 13. Four male juveniles were exiting a Lyft. One of the males indicated to the driver that one of the other passengers had a gun and demanded the driver’s wallet. The Lyft driver did not comply and drove away.

SHOTS FIRED

Commodore and Conquest drives, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17. Several residents heard multiple gunshots followed by the sound of a vehicle leaving the area. No injuries were reported or property damaged.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Main St., 200 block, 10:10 p.m. Dec. 12. A 57-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after he threatened to stab a person with a folding knife. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

ROBBERIES

Chinquapin Round Rd. near Lincoln Dr., 8:50-11:50 p.m. Dec. 18. A male pedestrian fell unconscious. When he awoke several hours later, he had a bump and cut on the back of his head. His jewelry, wallet, vaping device, a cellphone and wireless headphones has been stolen.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 1:50 a.m. Dec. 18. A man accosted a male pedestrian and demanded property at gunpoint. The gunman took a wallet and ordered the pedestrian to walk away.

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 1:21 a.m. Dec. 17. Two females and a male assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver, but the driver escaped to his vehicle and called police. Officers arrested two Annapolis females, 17 and 18, and charged them on juvenile citations with robbery, assault and theft. The third accomplice, a 17-year-old Annapolis male was later arrested and charged on a juvenile citation with robbery, assault and theft.

Van Buren St. near President St., 11-11:59 p.m. Dec. 25. A man was walking in the area when a male riding a bicycle accosted him. The bicyclist punched the man in the head and took his wallet.

SHOTS FIRED

Madison St., 1100 block, 2:52 p.m. Dec. 16. Police responded for shots fired. No injuries or damage was reported.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Graff Ct., 1200 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 to 7:45 p.m. Dec. 24. Nine vehicles were damaged. Damage included bent license plates, damaged side mirrors and scratched paint or a combination of those.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis St., 200 block, 11:55 p.m. Dec. 23. Two males were seen entering two unlocked vehicles but fled empty-handed before police arrived.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, and Americana Dr., 600 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 18 to 6:50 a.m. Dec. 19. All four wheels were stolen from two 2019 Honda Accords.

Boxwood Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 21 to 8 a.m. Dec. 23. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Cathedral St., unit block, 5:51-10 p.m. Dec. 11. Two packages delivered to the front step of a residence were stolen.

Gilmer St., unit block, 2 p.m. Dec. 17 10 a.m. Dec. 18. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Highland Ave., unit block, 5 p.m. Dec. 15 to 6:15 a.m. Dec. 16. A red tool bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Janice Dr., 800 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing and no sign of forced entry.

Monroe St., 800 block, 7:35-7:55 p.m. Dec. 23. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Norman Dr., 1000 block, 1:20-4 p.m. Dec. 19. A package delivered to an apartment was stolen.

Old Solomons Island Rd., 200 block, 1:45-2:15 p.m. Dec. 23. A black JanSport backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Parker Ave., 200 block, Dec. 12. The entrance to a crawl space under a vacant residence was forced open. Nothing was reported missing.

Pearson Point, 700 block, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 24. A male was captured on video surveillance attempting to open a front door at a residence. He went to the rear of the home and attempted to gain entry again after forcing open the gate to the fenced backyard. Nothing was reported missing.

Prince George St., 100 block, 1:15-5:30 p.m. Dec. 17. The contents of two packages delivered to a residence were stolen.

Prince George St., 200 block, 2-3:05 p.m. Dec. 17. A package delivered to the front steps of a residence was stolen.

Shaw St., unit block, 3 p.m. Dec. 24 to 4 p.m. Dec. 25. Two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Shipwright St., unit block, 9 p.m. Dec. 12 to 7 a.m. Dec. 13. An unlocked vehicle was entered, but nothing was reported missing.

Silopanna Rd., unit block, 9”30-4 p.m. Dec. 7. A blue Avalon bicycle was stolen.

Stonecreek Rd., 1400 block, 7-7:45 p.m. Dec. 14. A package was stolen after it was delivered to the front porch of a residence.

Windsor Ave., 900 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 19. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. A plastic shopping bag was stolen.

Woods Dr., unit block, 5:30-9:20 p.m. Dec. 14. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

HOME INVASION

Brandywine Way, 7100 block, 4:08 p.m. Dec. 17. A female observed a male attempting to open a rear sliding door at her residence. When the male saw the resident he threatened her with a handgun and demanded she open the door. Instead, the resident activated her alarm and the male fled empty-handed with a male accomplice.

ROBBERIES

Cradlerock Way, 7000 block, 2:11 p.m. Dec. 16. A teenage male arranged online to purchase a cellphone from someone. When he arrived to conduct the transaction, a man took his cash and fled.

Eden Brook Dr., 7200 block, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 17. Two males accosted a male juvenile, assaulted him at knifepoint, and fled with the boy’s cellphone and ear buds. After a brief foot pursuit, police arrested a 19-year-old Ellicott City man and a 17-year-old Baltimore male and charged them with armed robbery, assault and theft.

Green Mountain Cir., 5000 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Four men assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery man of his wallet and food while making a delivery. No serious injuries were reported.

Hickory Log Cir., 7300 block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 13. A male teen was accosted by several male acquaintances who assaulted him, stole his sneakers and cellphone, then fled. The boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Majors Lane, 6000 block, 10:40 p.m. Dec. 13. Two males accosted a pizza delivery driver making a delivery. They assaulted him, took the driver’s wallet and sunglasses, then fled.

Woodenhawk Cir., 5400 block, 10:17 p.m. Dec. 14. Three males and a female accosted a male pedestrian on a footpath. They assaulted the pedestrian, took his wallet and ear buds, then fled. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

ARRESTS

Columbia area, Dec. 16. A 57-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both of Baltimore, were arrested in connection with a grocery store robbery in the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road on Sept. 12. The man was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft. The woman was charged with theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexander Bell Dr., 6700 block, Dec. 22-23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, Dec. 13-16. Copper piping was stolen from a building under construction.

Dovecote Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 20-21. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Eliots Oak Rd., 5300 block, Dec. 22-23. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Evangeline Way, 5100 block, Dec. 22-23. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Gentle Shade, 7000 block, Dec. 9-12. A vacant apartment was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Glen Oaks Lane, 9600 block, Dec. 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10300 block, Dec. 10-13. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a bedroom window.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11300-12000 blocks, Dec. 11-12. A purse and cash were among items stolen from three vehicles overnight.

Lookinglass Lane, 6300 block, Dec. 17-18. Property was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Dobbin Rd., 6100 block, 6-7:10 a.m. Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Snowden River Pkwy., 8700 block, Dec. 23. Car parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 19. Various electronics were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Tamar Dr., 8800 block, 12:24 a.m. Dec. 13. A cellphone and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bronze Bell Cir., 9100 block, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 12. A 2008 Silver Ford Fusion was stolen.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11300 block, Dec. 12-13. A 2008 gold Kia Optima was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 2:54 p.m. Dec. 16. A man got into an argument with a male acquaintance in a motel room. The acquaintance cut the man, took his cellphone and fled. The 62-year-old Elkridge man was arrested and charged with assault, armed robbery and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burnbridge Hunt Ct., 6700 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Business Pkwy., 6600 block, Dec. 22-23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Chipwood Ct., 5800 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowridge Rd., 6100 block, 9:25 a.m. Dec. 12. An attempt was made to enter a liquor store.

Santa Barbara Ct., 6700 block, 7:41 a.m. Dec. 12. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7200 block, 9:10-9:20 a.m. Dec. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Deep Run Pkwy., 6600 block, Dec. 15-16. A 2012 Ford Fusion and a 2018 gray Honda Accord were stolen.

Ducketts Lane, 6800 block, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 13. A 2015 gray Chrysler 200 was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERIES

Beaver Run Ct., 4900 block, 8:52 p.m. Dec. 15. Three males with their faces partially covered entered a restaurant with handguns and demanded cash. Employees complied and the males fled in a vehicle they stole from one of the employees. The vehicle was recovered nearby. No one was injured.

Town and Country Blvd., 8700 block, 9:11 p.m. Dec. 12. Two males accosted a male pedestrian and robbed him of his wallet and backpack at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Glastonbury Rd., Dec. 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement door.

Governor Grayson Way, 6300 block, 3:10-8 p.m. Dec. 18. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by prying open the rear door.

Ilchester Rd., 4300 block, 3:30-4:23 p.m. Dec. 15. A purse and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Joycin Ct., 3600 block, 11:10 a.m. Dec. 17. A female reported seeing a male attempting to open her rear sliding-glass door. When he realized he had been spotted, the male fled empty-handed.

Locust Mill St., 8000 block, Dec. 21-22. Cash was stolen from a bicycle repair shop.

Old Hollow Lane, 7800 block, Dec. 14-15. An 18-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested after he stole a cellphone out of a vehicle. He was charged with theft and rogue and vagabond.

Town and County Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 22-23. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Town and Country Blvd., 9000 block, Dec. 20-21. Two vehicles were entered. A wallet and tools were among items stolen.

HANOVER AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hanover Rd., 6500 block, 11:01 a.m. Dec. 12. Power tools were stolen from a trailer at a residence.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gatewood Dr., 8300 block, Dec. 12-13. An attempt was made to pry open a front door at a residence.

Good Harvest Ct., 8900 block, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Montevideo Rd., 7400 block, Dec. 20-21. Landscaping tools were stolen from several trailers by force from a landscaping business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Patuxent Range Rd., 8200 block, Dec. 20-23. A 2012 white Ford E-250 was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baroness Ct., 9500 block, Dec. 13-14. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Country Meadows Lane, 9700 block, Dec. 13-14. Air bags were stolen from two vehicles.

Earl Levy Ct., 9500 block, Dec. 13-14. Air bags were stolen from two vehicles.

Fulton Ave., 9500 block, Dec. 17-18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Maier Rd., 9000 block, Dec. 15-16. Three vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

SAVAGE AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore St., 8900 block, 5:07 p.m. Dec. 17. A tall man with his face partially covered entered a post office and demanded money orders at gunpoint. The postal worker complied, and the man fled. No injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Foxborough Dr., 8500 block, Dec. 13-14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.