GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Oak Manor Dr., 200 block, 12:30 a.m. Dec. 26. A man arranged to meet a male through an online app to sell merchandise. The male fled with the seller’s merchandise and threatened him with a kitchen knife.

ARRESTS

Creekside Village Blvd., 800 block, 10:15 p.m. Dec. 23. Three males assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver of cash. On Dec. 27, three Glen Burnie juveniles were arrested and charged with robbery.

LINTHICUM AREA

FBI-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Gloria Ave., 1200 block, 2:06 p.m. Dec. 27. Responding to a call for a family dispute at a residence, officers were confronted by an agitated man with a gun on the screened-in porch. He refused to drop his weapon, threatened officers, then fired his weapon multiple times. Both Anne Arundel police and FBI Baltimore SWAT exchanged gunfire. The 55-year-old man was shot and killed. An investigation is ongoing.

SEVERN AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Richfield Dr. and Pioneer Dr., 10:45 p.m. Dec. 27. A man reported he was driving when he heard a gunshot. When the driver arrived at home, he located a bullet hole in the rear driver’s-side quarter panel. No injuries were reported.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 10:48 p.m. Dec. 29. A man reported that he was outside when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in the hand. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ROBBERY

Van Buren St. near President St., 11-11:59 p.m. Dec. 25. A male on a bicycle accosted a male pedestrian. The bicyclist punched the pedestrian in the head, took his wallet and fled.



HANDGUN VIOLATION

Madison St., 1100 block, 7:38 p.m. Jan. 2. Officers approached a group of males outside involved in an illegal game of chance, and they fled. One of them, a 23-year-old Annapolis man, was carrying a loaded handgun. He was arrested and charged with trespassing and three counts related to carrying a handgun. Three Annapolis men, 34, 27, and 24, were charged with trespassing, gambling and/or disorderly conduct.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

August Dr., 1100 block, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 to 2 p.m. Dec. 29. Cash and an Amazon Echo were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Boucher Pl., unit block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:20 p.m. Jan. 1. A green Makita leaf blower and circular saw in a blue case and two Makita batteries were stolen from a vehicle.

Ellington Dr., unit block, 11 p.m. Jan. 1 to 8:45 a.m. Jan. 2. A credit card and phone charger were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Gorman St., 100 block, 2-3:15 p.m. Dec. 27. An Apple MacBook Air laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Homeland Ave. S., 100 block, 7 a.m. Dec. 29 to 8 a.m. Dec. 29. A door was forced open at a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Jefferson St., 100 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 29 to 6 a.m. Dec. 30. A cellphone was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

King George St., 100 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 20 to 8:50 a.m. Jan. 1. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Muir Woods Ct., unit block, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 29. A man was seen attempting to enter several parked vehicles. The 21-year-old Annapolis man was charged with theft and rogue and vagabond.

Regent St., 1400 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 28 to 11 a.m. Dec. 29. Two unlocked vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Shaw St., unit block, 3 p.m. Dec. 24 to 4 p.m. Dec. 26. Two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Sixth St., 400 block, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 27. A gray Schwinn hybrid bicycle locked to a pole outside a business was stolen.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 2:40-3 p.m. Jan. 2. A package delivered to the porch of a residence was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Cedar Lane, 5700 block, 9:03 p.m. Dec. 27.A man got into an altercation in an emergency room at a hospital. He injured three security guards with a pocketknife during the incident. The 37-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault. Two of the guards suffered minor cuts, and one was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

ROBBERY

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10500 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 27. A man accosted a food delivery driver making a delivery. He demanded the food and personal property at knifepoint, then fled.

VEHICLE THEFT

Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, 9:12 a.m. Dec. 25. A Ford Focus was stolen.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, Dec. 21-28. A catalytic converter was stolen.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, 11:13 a.m. Dec. 26. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Green Mountain Cir., 5000 block, Dec. 23-27. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a window.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, 1:10 p.m. Dec. 28. A man entered an apartment through a sliding-glass door but was interrupted when a resident spotted him. The man fled empty-handed.

Tarkington Pl., 5300 block, 9:19 p.m. Dec. 24. A resident returned home and discovered the rear sliding-door lock broken. No entry was gained.

Tidesebb Ct., 8800 block, Dec. 20-31. A television was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Landing Rd., 5400 block, 9:30-11:50 a.m. Dec. 28. A bag and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Amberton Dr., 8800 block, Dec. 31-Jan. 1. A 2015 white Freightliner road tractor was stolen.

Ducketts Lane, 7100 block, Dec. 26-27. A 2018 black Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Folly Quarter Rd., 3600 block, Dec. 20-23. A generator was stolen from a vacant building.

Maple Glen Ct., 10200 block, Jan. 1. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Spruce Way, 10200 block, Dec. 31-Jan. 1. A black Toyota Highlander was stolen.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Maple Lawn Blvd., 8100 block, 8:54 a.m. Dec. 25. A man was arrested at a restaurant under construction when he was observed removing commercial cooking equipment. The 50-year-old Millersville man was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, theft, and malicious destruction of property.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, noon-3:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, Dec. 30-31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 29. A 2016 white International truck was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mayflower Ct., 9400 block, Dec. 28. A flashlight was stolen from a vehicle.

Price Manor Way, 10900 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 24. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

WOODSTOCK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ganton Green, Enfield Dr., and Crescent Moon Ct., Dec. 29-30. Miscellaneous property was stolen from seven vehicles.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bexley Dr., 2100 block, Dec. 29-30. A 2015 Subaru Forester was stolen.