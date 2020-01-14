GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTING

5th Ave. and Aquahart Rd., 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2. A man met with an unknown male on the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail to make a purchase and they had a disagreement. The male shot the man with a handgun and fled. The injured man was treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ODENTON AREA

CARJACKING

Annapolis Rd., 1500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 5. A man accosted a woman pumping gas outside a convenience store. He asked to use her cellphone. When she refused, the man jumped into her vehicle, threatened her, and then drove off in her vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered out of state.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERIES

Boucher Ave., 1200 block, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 7. A man accosted a female pedestrian and demanded her bag, but she refused and a struggle ensued. He grabbed the bag and fled to an apartment in the 900 block of President Street where police arrested the 30-year-old Glen Burnie man. Evidence at the apartment tied the man to other robberies in the area. He was charged with robbery and five related charges.

Hanover St., 200 block, 3:30 a.m. Jan. 4. A man accosted a female pedestrian, pushed her to the ground, took her driver’s license and fled.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 12:50 a.m. Jan. 8. Three males entered a laundry facility at an apartment complex, robbed a man of his wallet and cellphone at knifepoint, then fled.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/HATE CRIME

Primrose Rd., 900 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5. Two parked vehicles were damaged. Each vehicle was scratched along one side and scratched with a swastika.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bens Dr., 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6 to 10 a.m. Jan. 8. An unoccupied apartment was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Bowie Ave., 200 block, 7-10:46 p.m. Jan. 4. Fourteen Stauer wristwatches, jewelry, a small combination safe and an HP printer were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Breakwater Dr., 900 block, 12:10-7:45 a.m. Jan. 8. A purse and two sets of car keys were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 3-8:20 p.m. Jan. 8. A turquoise gym bag, a vehicle insurance card and a registration card were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

State St., 400 block, 9:23 p.m. Jan. 3 to 2:30 a.m. Jan. 4. A black 2007 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 10400 block, Dec. 25-31. Wiring was stolen from a residence under renovation.

Green Mill Way, 6700 block, 4:15 a.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Jan. 7-8. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sheerock Ct., 5600 block, Jan. 3-4. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4 to 2:15 a.m. Jan. 5. A 2009 white Chevrolet Traverse was stolen.

Red Branch Rd., 9000 block, Jan. 6-7. A 2013 Ford U-Haul truck was stolen.

Sewells Orchard Dr., 6700 block, Jan. 5-6. A 2017 silver Ford F-150 was stolen.

Softwater Way, 9800 block, Jan. 2-3. A 2014 gray Nissan Versa was stolen. The vehicle was recovered Jan. 3 and stolen again Jan. 4.

Windharp Way, 6400 block, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3. A woman observed a male attempting to steal her vehicle. He fled empty-handed when he realized he was seen.

Yellowrose Ct., 5700 block, 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Jan. 3. A 2011 gold Chrysler Town and Country was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERIES

Shady Oak Lane, 5800 block, 3:24 a.m. Jan. 7. A man with his face partially covered entered a vehicle while the car owner was parking it. The man stole cash, a laptop and cellphone, then fled.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 7:44 p.m. Jan. 7. A man entered a liquor store with his face partially covered. He pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Employees complied and the man fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 5700 block, 2-3 p.m. Jan. 2. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force

Old Waterloo Rd., 6500 block, 5-6 p.m. Jan. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7200 block, 12:24 p.m. Jan. 5. Property was stolen from vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Resort Rd., 11000 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Two men with their faces partially covered entered a wireless electronics store with handguns. They took merchandise and employees’ wallets and cellphones, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Glen Ct., 10200 block, Dec. 31-Jan. 2. A camera was stolen from a residence entered by prying open a rear sliding-glass door.

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 7-8 p.m. Jan. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery Rd., 4800 block, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 2. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Town and Country Blvd., 9000 block, Jan. 6. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Waterloo Rd., 5600 block, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 2. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

FULTON AREA

ARREST

Ellington St., 11400 block, Nov. 21-22. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a garage at a residence. A 32-year-old New Carrollton man was recently arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, Jan. 1-2. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Montevideo Rd., 7400 block, Jan. 2-3. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a commercial landscaping business entered by force.

VEHICLE THEFT

Route 32 at Interstate 95, 7:45 a.m. Jan. 8. A 2006 white Ford F-150 was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Old Scaggsville Rd. at Oxley Ct., 10:47 p.m. Jan. 5. Two males with their faces partially covered accosted a man sitting in his vehicle. They took his wallet and cash at gunpoint and fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Scaggsville Rd., 11200 block, Jan. 1-2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Greenwood Pl., 8700 block, Jan. 1-3. A dirt bike was stolen from a trailer entered by force at a business.