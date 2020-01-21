GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Mountain Rd., 100 block, Jan. 15. A man was arrested after he threatened a male acquaintance with a .38-caliber Taurus handgun, then fled and assaulted another man with the handgun . The 42-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, and illegal possession of ammunition.

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 7700 block, 8:50 p.m. Jan. 15. Two males entered a wireless electronics store with handguns and forced a female clerk into a back room. The males opened an unlocked safe and took mobile phones. They also took the clerk’s purse and keys, then fled.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERIES

Andrew Ct. and Red Clay Rd., 11:50 p.m. Jan. 10. Two men approached a man as he walked from his vehicle to an apartment. They robbed him of personal property at gunpoint, then fled.

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3500 block, 8:40 p.m. Jan. 9. Three males entered a tobacco store, one of them pulled out a handgun and the other two took merchandise, and they fled. No injuries were reported.

ODENTON AREA

ASSAULT

Huntover Dr., 1300 block, 11:50 p.m. Jan. 9. A 33-year-old man assaulted a man and a woman with an ax. The injured woman and man gained control of the weapon and struck the man with it. All three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 33-year-old man will be charged when he is released from the hospital.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Magothy Beach Rd., unit block, 4:15 a.m. Jan. 16. Four masked males entered a drugstore and proceeded to the pharmacy area. One of the males pepper-sprayed a pharmacy employee and demanded narcotics. They took medication including narcotics and fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR

Annapolis area, Jan. 9. A man was arrested following a Jan. 5 investigation into the report of sex offenses against a minor. On four occasions the man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl. During some assaults, pornographic photos were taken. The 44-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with 19 counts relating to the assaults.

ASSAULT

Madison St., 1100 block, 11:54 p.m. Jan. 10. A 25-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested after she stabbed a male acquaintance in the back with a kitchen knife and fled. She was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. The man refused medical treatment but later transported himself to a hospital.

ROBBERY

Madison St., 1100 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14. A group of people assaulted and robbed a man of cash in a stairwell of an apartment building.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acton Rd., 100 block, 4:30-7:15 p.m. Jan. 14. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 300 block, 9:17 p.m. Jan. 14. Jewelry and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Chinquapin Round Rd., 200 block, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to 8:50 a.m. Jan. 11. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Damsel Lane, 1400 block, 3:20 a.m. Jan. 16. A man was seen trying vehicle door handles, but fled as officers approached him. A total of five vehicles were entered.

Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, 6:30-6:50 p.m. Jan. 14. Cash and a credit card were stolen from a school entered through a window.

Lafayette Ave., unit block, 4:56 a.m. Jan. 10. A 35-year-old Shady Side man was arrested and charged with six criminal counts relating to a residential burglary and attempted burglary.

President St., 500 block, Dec. 12 to Jan. 12. A purple Schwinn bicycle was stolen from a shed.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 3:57 p.m. Jan. 11. Officers responded to a report of a man forcing open a door to a residence and entering the home. Police found the man apparently asleep on a couch. The 24-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with five criminal counts relating to the burglary.

Victor Pkwy., unit block, 7:13 p.m. Jan. 10. A male was observed entering an unlocked vehicle. He fled empty-handed before police arrived.

West St., 1900 block, 4-11 p.m. Jan. 8. A red and black Mongoose bicycle locked behind a business was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 12. The owner of a Honda motor scooter allowed a male juvenile sit on his vehicle while the engine was running. The juvenile unexpectedly drove away on the scooter without permission. The vehicle was seen in the Harbour House and Robinwood communities later that day, but officers did not locate it.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 10. A group of four or five males assaulted and robbed a male juvenile of his belt and earphones, then fled. No serious injuries were reported.

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 8:38 p.m. Jan. 10. A man made arrangements online to purchase a cellphone. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location, two males entered his vehicle and demanded cash at gunpoint. Both males ultimately fled without stealing anything. The gun was recovered at the scene. No one was injured.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 13. Two male juveniles robbed a woman of her bag, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane, 5200 block, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 10. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Columbia Rd., 5600 block, 2:30 a.m.-1:20 p.m. Jan. 11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9400 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 11. Merchandise was stolen from an office supply business entered by cutting a hole in the building.

Green Mountain Cir., 5500 block, Jan. 10. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Hildebrand Ct., 5400 block, Jan. 8-9. A vacant residence was entered through a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Sleepsoft Cir., 7200 block, 12-5:30 a.m. Jan. 12. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

VEHICLE THEFT

Youngsea Pl., 8800 block, Jan. 10-13. A 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ARREST

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, Jan. 7. A man with his face partially covered entered a liquor store and demanded cash at gunpoint. Employees complied and the man fled. Police later arrested the 60-year-old Upper Marlboro man. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Meadowridge Rd., 6500 block, Jan. 10-11. Two storage containers were entered by force at a commercial business, but nothing was reported missing. Storage containers and storage buildings were also entered at a nearby business where construction tools and landscaping equipment were stolen.

Washington Blvd., 7800 block, 12:20 p.m. Jan. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ARREST

Woodloo Dr., Jan. 14. A 33-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested in connection with gas station thefts on Nov. 21 and Dec. 4. He was charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 12:50-2:15 p.m. Jan. 11. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Green Ct., 3000 block, Jan. 9. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Ashley Ct., 4500 block, Jan. 12-13. A 2018 white Chrysler Pacifica was stolen and later recovered.

Richards Valley Rd., 5000 block, 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 14. A 2003 green Honda Odyssey was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bristol Ct., 8300 block, Jan. 13. Catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kings Grant Rd., 9400 block, Jan. 9-10. A set of rims was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Jan. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Foxborough Dr., 8500 block, 6:30 a.m.-8:15 p.m. Jan. 13. A computer and a credit card were stolen from a residence entered through a rear door.

WOODSTOCK AREA

ROBBERY

Birmingham Way, 10800 block, 5:17 p.m. Jan. 11. A man approached a customer service counter at a grocery store, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man fled.