Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERIES

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 12:40 p.m. Jan. 18. A male juvenile walked up to a female sitting in her vehicle and asked her for money. When the woman picked up her purse, the male struck her in the head, grabbed her purse and fled on foot toward South Cherry Grove Avenue.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 7:34 p.m. Jan. 18. A male wearing a black ski mask entered a business, walked behind a counter, removed cash from the register and fled.

SHOTS FIRED

Peters Way, unit block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Shots were fired in the area. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 900 block, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 16. A beige Kona bicycle with black handlebar grips and a black seat was stolen from the common area at an apartment building.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 6:30-7:45 a.m. Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Bens Dr., unit block, Jan. 17-22. A vacant residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 11:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Jewelry and two wristwatches were stolen from a residence. A man lost his keys to the residence earlier in the day.

Damsel Lane, 1400 block, 3:20 a.m. Jan. 16. A man was seen trying vehicle door handles. The 20-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and five counts of rogue and vagabond. Hours later the man was seen again trying vehicle doors, this time in the unit block of Silopanna Road and 900 block of Carrollton Avenue. He was arrested again and charged with rogue and vagabond.

Forest Dr., 2000 block, 9:56 a.m. Jan. 18. A 55-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after he was seen forcing his way into a vacant residence. He was charged with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing, and released by the District Court Commissioner on his own recognizance.

Taylor Ave., unit block, 7:30-4:15 p.m. Jan. 16. A pair of boots was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Americana Dr., 600 block, Jan. 15-17. A black 2013 Nissan Altima was stolen.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 6 a.m. Jan. 22. A male driver was sitting in his rental car with the engine running and talking with a man outside the vehicle. Suddenly, the man outside grabbed the driver’s cellphone through the window. The driver got out of the vehicle and chased the man around the vehicle. The man jumped into the rental car and drove away. The vehicle was recovered parked and unoccupied at 8 p.m. the same day in the unit block of Silverwood Circle.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

MAN CHARGED WITH SEX OFFENSE AGAINST A MINOR

Columbia area, Jan. 21. A 29-year-old Footed Ridge man was charged with committing multiple sex offenses against a 17-year-old female student where he was a high school teaching assistant. Investigators believe the crimes occurred outside of school property. The man has not been employed with the school system since August 2019.

ROBBERIES

Cedar Lane, 5200 block, 2:39 p.m. Jan. 19. A male juvenile arranged online to purchase a set of headphones. When he arrived for the transaction, two males assaulted and robbed him of cash and his ear buds, then fled. A 16-year-old Columbia male was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10700 block, noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Two men with their faces partially covered accosted a male pedestrian. They robbed him of a wallet, a bag, his cellphone and keys at gunpoint, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 4:39 p.m. Jan. 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Lane, 5200 block, Jan. 15-16. A musical instrument was stolen from a vehicle.

Cradlerock Way, Swan Point Way, Talisman Way, Lasting Light Way, and Winter Rose Path, Jan. 16-17. Air bags were stolen from 11 vehicles.

Foxcroft Way, 5600 block, Jan. 17-18. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

High Hawk Ct., 4800 block, 11:53 p.m. Jan. 21. A Columbia man and woman, both 19, were arrested for entering a vacant apartment without permission. They were charged with burglary.

Hyla Brook Rd., 10000 block, 2:50-3:35 p.m. Jan. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, Jan. 16. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Natures Rd., 7100 block, Jan. 17-18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Swan Point Way, 7300 block, 5 a.m. Jan. 17. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Wild Lilac, 5400 block, 11:24 a.m. Jan. 18. Three males attempted to enter a woman’s residence by smashing a rear window. An Ellicott City man, 18, a Blue Poll man, 18, and a Silver Spring male, 17, were arrested and charged with burglary.

Willow Bottom Dr., 11100 block, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Ducketts Lane, 7100 block, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 16. Two men accosted a man that exited his vehicle. They took his wallet, a cellphone and a set of keys, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, Jan. 22-23. Tools were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 6000 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 18. A 2011 silver Nissan Frontier was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dunteachin Dr., 5300 block and Meadow Pond Dr., 5400 block, Jan. 21-22. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. A wallet was stolen from one of them.

Hidden Meadow, 6000 block, Jan. 16-17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, 6:15-6:45 p.m. Jan. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Springs Dr. W., 3100 block, Jan. 19-20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Town and Country Blvd., 8800 block, Jan. 19-20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richards Valley Rd., 5700 block, 2:10-2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. A 2008 gray Lexus 350 was stolen.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Westside Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 20-21. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

HANOVER AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Coca Cola Dr., 7300 block, Jan. 10-17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

All Saints Rd., 9200 block, 9:54 p.m. Jan. 20. A naked man walked into a grocery store. The 30-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Glen Ridge Dr., 9400 block, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 22. Several people set off fireworks at a vacant residence, then fled. There was no sign of forced entry.

7th St., 9400 block, Jan. 16-17. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle.