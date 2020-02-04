AD

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ANIMAL ABUSE

Janelin Dr., 100 block, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 26. A 53-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested after a citizen observed him beat his German shepherd with a metal chain, causing the dog to yelp in pain. Animal Care and Control officers removed three dogs from the man’s residence. He was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

ROBBERY

Mountain Rd., unit block, 8:50 p.m. Jan. 28. A man was assaulted and knocked unconscious in a parking lot of a home improvement business. When he awoke, cash had been stolen from his wallet.

ARREST

Old Stage Rd., 300 block, 8:50 p.m. Jan. 25. A 29-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested after he was seen pulling on door handles. He was charged with rogue and vagabond.

HANOVER AREA

ASSAULT

Dorsey Rd., 1400 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 24. A 25-year-old man argued with another male over where the male parked his vehicle. The man became agitated, grabbed the male’s phone and threw it to the ground, causing damage, then threatened the male with a folding knife. The male escaped and called for help. The 25-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

WEAPONS ARREST

Arundel Mills Blvd. at Arundel Mills Cir., 10 a.m. Jan. 26. A 29-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested during a traffic stop after officers found the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant through Prince George’s County. The man was in possession of a handgun. He was charged with handgun on person and handgun in a vehicle.

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERY

Corporate Blvd., 900 block, 6:15 a.m. Jan. 26. Two masked males entered a restaurant with a shotgun and demanded cash from a safe. The manager complied and the robbers fled in a blue 2006 Honda Civic.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First St., 500 block, 3-6 a.m. Jan. 26. Prescription medications and cash were stolen from a residence entered through a window.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 26 to 1 p.m. Jan. 27. Tools were stolen from a tool box in the rear bed of a pickup truck.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Amberstone Ct., unit block, and Forest Dr. near Spa Rd., 7 p.m. Jan. 26 to 2 p.m. Jan. 27. A 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen after it was left unlocked with a key inside. On Jan. 27 at 10:40 p.m. an officer observed the stolen vehicle being operated on Forest Drive. A 50-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Chesapeake Ave., 800 block, 6:59 a.m. Jan. 23. A 2009 Ford Focus was stolen when it was left unattended with the engine running. On Jan. 24 at 1:15 a.m. officers spotted the vehicle and the driver sped away. Police located the vehicle abandoned in the 100 block of Cathedral Street.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Woodscape Dr., 7000 block, 12:43 p.m. Jan. 24. A door was forced open at a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

COLUMBIA AREA

ARRESTS

Melvin Ave., Jan. 27. A 19-year-old Catonsville man was arrested in connection with two robberies. For the Jan. 10 robbery, the man was charged with armed robbery, robbery and assault. For a Dec. 13 robbery, he was charged with robbery, assault and theft.

Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 24. Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen. Police arrested the 20-year-old male driver of Glen Burnie and discovered a handgun in the vehicle. He was charged with motor vehicle theft and weapon violations.

ROBBERY

Gentle Shade, 7000 block, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 24. A male robbed a male juvenile of his AirPods at gunpoint and fled.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Cedar Lane and Hickory Ridge Rd., 12:23 a.m. Jan. 29. Police made a traffic stop and discovered a loaded handgun in a vehicle. A Jessup man, 32, a Columbia man, 19, and Brooklyn woman, 25, were arrested and charged with weapons violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Attic Window Way, 7100 block, Jan. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5600 block, 1:14 a.m. Jan. 24. Residents awoke to a male who entered their apartment through a sliding-glass window. The male stole cash and fled.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5700 block, 3:08 p.m. Jan. 27. A citizen reported that a male entered his apartment through a rear sliding door. Nothing was reported missing.

Jason Lane, 10500 block, 2:36 p.m. Jan. 24. Six juvenile males, ages 14-17, of Columbia, were arrested after they were observed breaking into a vacant residence. They were charged with burglary.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10600 block, Jan. 22-23. A wallet and keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Fulton Dr., 8700 block, Jan. 23-24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10400 block, 7:50 a.m. Jan. 26. A female observed a male attempting to enter her apartment. No entry was gained.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10400 block, Jan. 26-27. A 2017 silver Toyota Camry was stolen.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5600 block, 7:59 p.m. Jan. 23. A 19-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, theft, and rogue and vagabond.

Turnabout Lane, 6100 block, 7-7:10 a.m. Jan. 24. A stolen 2018 Ford Escape was recovered.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Landing Rd. and Grovemont Dr., noon-2:40 p.m. Jan. 26. A purse and a wallet were among items stolen from two vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, 8:18 p.m. Jan. 27. A man with his face partially covered entered a fast-food restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the robber fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chestnut Hill Dr., 2900 block, 2:27 a.m. Jan. 27. A woman returned to her residence and discovered a man inside her home. The 50-year-old Catonsville man fled but was later arrested and charged with burglary, destruction of property and theft.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 3:30-4:20 p.m. Jan. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Guilford Rd., 10000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Vollmerhausen Rd., 9300 block, Jan. 26. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Jan. 22-23. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Stebbing Way, 9100 block, Jan. 25-26. A 2013 silver Nissan Altima was stolen.