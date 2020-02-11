CURTIS BAY AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Sycamore Rd., 200 block, 9:50 p.m. Feb. 3. A man stabbed a family member in the upper body during a dispute and fled. The 26-year-old Curtis Bay man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

EDGEWATER AREA

SEX ABUSE OF A MINOR

Central Avenue East, 200 block, 4:01 p.m. Jan. 30, 2019. An Anne Arundel County school official reported that a female teacher at a county high school was seen engaging in sexual contact with a teenage student. Following a year-long investigation a 37-year-old Davidson woman was arrested and charged on Jan. 16 with sex abuse of a minor, fourth degree sex offense involving a person in the position of authority and two counts of perverted practice.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE

Newfield Rd., 4:50 p.m. Feb. 5. Police found a 44-year-old man dead in a residence. An autopsy indicated that man died in a homicide from upper body trauma. During an interview, investigators determined that his vehicle was missing. At approximately 11 p.m., officials observed the vehicle in Baltimore. A perimeter was established and officers pursued the driver in the area until one officer blocked him with his vehicle. The driver fired on the officer, striking him in the upper body before fleeing on foot. A 22-year-old Pasadena man was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. With a warrant, police found suspected heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and LSD at another location. Two other men, ages 21 and 23, were also arrested on drug charges. A 42-year-old man was also arrested and charged with manufacturing controlled drug substances, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled drug substances, not marijuana. The total value of suspected controlled dangerous substances collected was approximately $17,000.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Crain Hwy. and Crainmont Dr., 11:55 p.m. Jan. 29. Two men were arrested following a traffic stop. Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana, detained the occupants, and searched the vehicle. A small glass pipe used to ingest a controlled dangerous substance and a Jimenez Arms .25-caliber handgun were located. A 40-year-old Laurel man was charged with possession of paraphernalia, and a 41-year-old Crofton man was charged with possession of paraphernalia, loaded gun in vehicle, firearm possession with a felony conviction, handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

LINTHICUM AREA

SEX TRAFFICKING ARREST

Nursery Rd. W., 1700 block, Jan. 30. A 33-year-old South Carolina man was arrested following an investigation into prostitution activity. He was arrested and charged with assault and human trafficking-related offenses, two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of benefiting financially from sex trafficking, running a prostitution business and maintaining a building to allow prostitution, and second-degree assault.

SEVERN AREA

ARREST

Stillmeadows and Jacobs roads, Feb. 3. A 27-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

SHADY SIDE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT/ARRESTS

Chalk Point Rd., 5000 block, 7:40 p.m. Feb. 2. A male responded to an online ad for a dirt bike for sale by owner. Acting as a potential customer, the male took the dirt bike for a test ride but did not return. The owner found the male loading the stolen motorcycle into a vehicle and he fled. Police arrested a 21-year-old Upper Marlboro man and a 21-year-old Bowie man.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Bunche St., unit block, 9:37 p.m. Feb. 1. A 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The driver fled on foot after the incident. The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center with possibly serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Charges for the driver are pending.

ROBBERY ARRESTS

Annapolitan Lane, 500 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Two males assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver of cash. On Jan. 24, a 21-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and 10 related charges. The accomplice, a 17-year-old Annapolis male, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged as an adult with robbery, assault and seven related charges.

SHOTS FIRED

Brooke Ct., 800 block, 3:55 p.m. Feb. 1. A man reported that he was standing in front of his home holding a 1-year-old child when a male juvenile shot at him. No injuries were reported. A 15-year-old Annapolis male juvenile was arrested on Feb. 5 for attempted first-degree murder and 11 other criminal charges related to the shooting.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis area, 12:45 a.m., Feb. 2. A 25-year-old Georgia man was arrested after he attempted to kick open the door to a residence. He was charged with destruction of property and fourth-degree burglary.

Damsel Lane, 1400 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 2. Two unlocked vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Forest Dr., 2000 block, 11:54 a.m. Jan. 30. Property owners were checking a vacant home when they discovered a man and a woman inside. The 36-year-old Annapolis man and 44-year-old Edgewater woman were arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing. The woman was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 31. A woman reported hearing a knock on the door to her residence. When she opened the door, a man pushed his way inside and ran upstairs. The woman fled and called police. Two steaks and some articles of clothing were taken.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 6:15 a.m. Jan. 30. Cash was stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 2 to 10 a.m. Feb. 3. Two unlocked vehicles were entered. A wallet was stolen from one of them and an Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer was stolen from the other.

Janice Dr., 800 block, noon Jan. 31 to 5:45 p.m. Feb. 2. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Main St., 100 block, 1:15-1:45 p.m. Feb. 1. A black Trek bicycle with a pink basket on the front handlebars was stolen after it was left unlocked in an alley.

Melrose St., 600 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 5 to 9:45 a.m. Feb. 6. A package was stolen after it was delivered to the home.

Stonecreek Rd., 1300 block, 12-2:40 p.m. Jan. 30. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Washington Ct., unit block, Jan. 1-7. A handicap placard was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Woodward Ct., 1 to 100 block, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 1. A package was stolen after it was delivered to a home.

VEHICLE THEFT

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 1:51 a.m. Feb. 2. A 2009 Honda was stolen after it was left with the engine running. A 36-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft, two related criminal charges and eight traffic violations.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

DRUGS

Basket Ring Rd., 8:10 p.m. Feb 6. Police observed an occupied vehicle parked in a fire lane. A search revealed a large quantity of suspected marijuana and items indicative of distribution. Police arrested the vehicle’s occupant, a 29-year-old Waldorf man, and charged him with drug possession with intent to distribute.

ROBBERY

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 9:03 p.m. Feb. 4. Three males with partially covered faces approached a delivery man at knifepoint during a food delivery. They assaulted him, then stole the food and his car keys before fleeing. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 12100 block, overnight Feb. 5-6. Equipment was stolen from two trailers on a construction site. Entry was made by cutting the lock on one trailer and forcing a door on the other.

Gerwig Lane and Guilford Rd., Feb. 2. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Macomber Lane, 9400 block, Feb. 6. Tags were stolen from a vehicle.

Minstrel Way, 7000 block, Jan. 31. A car part was stolen from a vehicle.

Murray Hill Rd., 7500 block, Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7500 block, noon-1 p.m. Feb. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Fulton Dr., 8600 block, Feb. 3. Catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Tamar Dr., 3-7:40 a.m. Jan. 31. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Twin Knolls Road, 5400 block, overnight Feb. 3-4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Woodlot Rd., 5300 block, overnight Feb. 3-4. A 2011 blue Chevy Silverado was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Altford Ct., Collingswood Ct. and Grovemont Dr., overnight, Feb. 2-3. Items were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Hosta Ct., 6000 block, Feb. 1-2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockburn Branch Park Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 2. Credit cards and prescription medication were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7400 block, 2-3:30 a.m. Feb. 2. Property was loaded onto a trailer at a trucking company entered by force. The stolen trailer drove off with the property.

Winesap Way, 5000 block, overnight Feb. 3-4. A vehicle was entered by force.

VEHICLE THEFT

Vaile Dr., 6500 block, 5:03 a.m. Jan. 31. A 2011 Toyota Highlander was stolen and later recovered.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY ARREST

Resort Rd., 11000 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Two men with their faces partially covered entered a wireless electronics store with handguns. They took merchandise and employees’ wallets and cellphones, then fled. On Feb. 4, police announced the arrests of a 42-year-old Essex man, a 26-year-old Baltimore man and a 24-year-old Baltimore woman. They are charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 3-3:40 p.m. Feb. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 3:45-4:15 p.m. Feb. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowbrook Lane, 5000 block, 12:45-2:20 p.m. Jan. 30. A laptop and a bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Split Rail Lane, 2500 block, overnight Feb. 4-5. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

WEAPON VIOLATION

Montgomery Run Rd., 8300 block, midnight-3 a.m. Feb. 1. Responding to a call for destruction of property at a condominium building, officers located a damaged glass door and a bullet hole in the ceiling of a common area. No injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fair St., 8400 block, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3. A purse was taken from a vehicle.

Guilford Rd., 10100 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 4. A man entered a vacant residence. Police arrested a 48-year-old Jessup man for burglary.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Canterbury Riding, 9300 block, Jan. 29-30. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Harding Rd., 10800 block, 12:55 p.m. Feb. 5. A residence was entered by forcing open a rear basement window and door. Cash was stolen.

Lily Pond Dr., 10100 block, Feb. 3-5. A residence was entered by forcing a basement door. Nothing was reported stolen.

Maier Pl., 8900 block, midnight-7 a.m. Feb. 1. Landscaping equipment was stolen from several trailers entered by force at a landscaping business. Two trailers on the property belonging to another business were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Woodstream Way, 7600 block, Feb. 5. A residence was entered by forcing open a basement door. Jewelry and a pocket knife were stolen.