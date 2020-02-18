GLEN BURNIE AREA

DRUG/FIREARM ARREST

Whitaker Rd. near Shirley Murphy Rd., 12:10 a.m. Feb. 13. A 32-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested during a traffic stop after police noticed the odor of marijuana and discovered a handgun in the vehicle. He was charged with possessing a narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), removing a serial number from a handgun, felony use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, loaded handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, handgun in vehicle and related charges.

AD

AD

SEVERNA PARK AREA

HOME INVASION

Ritchie Hwy., unit block, 8 a.m. Feb. 10. Two masked males entered a residence and struck an occupant with an unknown object. The occupant struck one of the males with a crowbar and the two fled empty-handed.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTINGS

Madison St., 1100 block, 11:37 p.m. Feb. 11. A shooting occurred. Officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with being shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruffian Ct., 400 block, 10:20 p.m. Feb. 10. An 18-year-old man got into a white vehicle to conduct a transaction with a male and a female. The male pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. A struggle occurred resulting in the 18-year-old being shot in the lower torso. The male and female then assaulted him and fled from the vehicle. The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AD

AD

ARMED CARJACKING

Johnson Pl., unit block, 1:48 a.m. Feb. 13. A male holding a sledgehammer accosted a 17-year-old driver sitting in his vehicle. The male claimed he had a handgun and threatened to kill the driver, who fled from his vehicle on foot and dropped his keys. The male sped off in the boy’s vehicle and lost control when police attempted to pull him over in the 900 block of Spa Road. He continued to operate the stolen vehicle, struck three parked vehicles in an apartment complex, and attempted to flee on foot. A 17-year-old Annapolis male was arrested. Charges will be identified after he has been charged as an adult with the crimes.

SHOTS FIRED

Madison St., 1100 block, 2:09 a.m. Feb. 10. Responding to reports of shots fired, officers located two parked, unoccupied vehicles that were struck by bullets.

AD

AD

Madison St., 1200 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 9. Officers responded for shots fired. No injuries or property damage was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberstone Ct., unit block, 1:15 p.m. Feb. 10. A female resident did not answer a knock at her door because she did not know the man outside. He continued to knock, then walked to a window, cut the screen and opened the unlocked window. The woman yelled at the intruder, who walked away when the resident said she was calling the police.

Heritage Ct., unit block, 1-4:45 p.m. Feb. 10. An Amazon Echo, two Roku streaming devices, two smart TVs, an HP laptop computer and a white Nintendo Wii game system were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

AD

Hicks Ave., unit block. A Honda power washer, a yard trimmer, a Stihl weed trimmer, and a yard blower were stolen from the open bed of a pickup truck.

AD

Old Solomons Island Rd., 200 block, 6-6:30 p.m. Feb. 10. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bricin St., unit block, 5 p.m. Feb. 12 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13. A red 1997 Ford Ranger was stolen when it was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

Rowley Rd., 11400 block, 5:07 a.m. Feb. 9. A male with his face partially covered accosted a man sitting in his vehicle. The male assaulted the driver, took his cellphone and fled.

AD

COLUMBIA AREA

ARREST

Columbia area, Feb. 13. A 20-year-old Baltimore man was arrested in connection with three residential burglaries on Hesperus Drive and Harpers Farm Road between September 2019 and January 2020. He was charged with multiple counts of burglary.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, Feb. 12. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Brook Way, 5300 block, Feb. 7-8. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, Feb. 9. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10800 block, 4:26 a.m. Feb. 12. Cash and prescription medication was stolen from a pharmacy entered by force.

AD

Holland Ct., 6000 block, Feb. 10. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Red Branch Rd., 9000 block, 8:45-9:45 p.m. Feb. 8. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Nightmist Ct., 10300 block, 2-2:40 p.m. Feb. 10. A residence under construction was entered by force through a basement door. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Ring Dove Lane, 5400 block, Feb. 10. A tan Cadillac was stolen.

Sea Change, 7400 block, Feb. 6-7. A 2015 white Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

AD

Snowden Square Dr., 9000 block, Feb. 7. A gold Chrysler was stolen and later recovered.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Hall Dr., 4900 block, Feb. 11-12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Montgomery Rd., 4800 block, 7:05 p.m. Feb. 10. A Church was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Town and Country Blvd., 8700 block, Feb. 11-12. An attempt was made to enter an international food market by force.

GLENWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cattail Creek Dr., 3600 block, Feb. 7-8. Three storage containers and a shed were entered by force at a country club. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, Feb. 10. A car part was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Columbia Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 12. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Second St. N., 10000 block, 12:22 a.m. Feb. 10. An attempt was made to enter a used car dealership by force.

Upper Sky Way, Evening Bird Lane, Birkenhead Court, Stebbing Way, Northern Lakes Lane, Far Fields Way, Thamesmeade Road, and Iron Leaf Trail, Feb. 6-7. Air bags were stolen from 23 vehicles.

SAVAGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Greenwood Pl., 8700 block, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. A yellow International box truck was stolen.