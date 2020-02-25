GLEN BURNIE AREA

CARJACKING

Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 13. A male accosted a woman walking to her vehicle in a parking lot. He threatened the woman and demanded her keys. She complied and the man took her silver Toyota Corolla.

AD

HANOVER AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Race Rd., 7400 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 17. A parent picking up a child at a day care left the vehicle running and unlocked. While the parent was inside, someone entered the vehicle and drove away. An officer located the vehicle being driven on Dorsey Run Road and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile.

AD

LOTHIAN AREA

ROBBERY

Mount Zion Marlboro Rd., 1300 block, 1:45 a.m. Feb. 16. A man entered a convenience store implied a weapon and demanded cash from a register. The clerk complied and the robber fled.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

Old Mill Rd., 400 block, 4:55 a.m. Feb. 14. A male entered a convenience store wearing a face mask. He implied a weapon and demanded cash from a register. The clerk complied and the robber fled.

AD

ODENTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Pine Cove Ave., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Citizens reported seeing a man pulling on vehicle door handles and looking into the cars. Property was stolen from one of them. Police arrested a 50-year-old Annapolis man attempting to leave the area on a scooter. He was charged with rogue and vagabond and theft $100 to under $1,500.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Fort Smallwood Rd., 8500 block, 3:50 a.m. Feb. 15. A man entered a convenience store, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the robber fled.

AD

SEVERN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Graybird Ct. and Stillmeadows Dr., 10:45 a.m. Feb. 19. A 25-year-old Severn man was arrested after officers patrolling the area observed him discard a leather wallet in an area where a number of thefts from vehicles had occurred. The man was found in possession of stolen cash and property and charged with theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond.

AD

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Forest Dr. near Tyler Ave., 3:45 p.m. Feb. 16. A westbound vehicle was struck by gunfire from an unknown source. The two adults and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle were not injured even though vehicle was struck by bullets several times.

SHOOTING ARREST

Madison St., 1100 block, 11:37 p.m. Feb. 11. Officers heard shots fired and located a 29-year-old man that had been shot. He was treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Feb. 14, a 29-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and charges related to the handgun.

AD

AD

RECOVERED HANDGUN

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 10:35 p.m. Feb. 16. An officer discovered a handgun hidden in a drainage well alongside an apartment building. The serial number was obliterated. The gun’s magazine was loaded, but the chamber was empty.

SUSPICIOUS RIDE SHARE ACTIVITY

Dock St., 100 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 15. A woman got into vehicle she assumed was her ride-hailing service to a destination in Annapolis. While they were traveling, the woman realized they were on a highway and were not going to the destination in Annapolis. She told the driver numerous times he had missed her exit. When she asked where he was taking her, he replied he was going to get her home. The woman pleaded for the driver to stop the vehicle and eventually he did, leaving her on the side of the highway. A good Samaritan picked up the woman and assisted her in returning to Annapolis. Police say it is unclear if the original person was operating as a ride-hailing app driver, or if he mistakenly picked up the woman. An investigation is ongoing.

AD

AD

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

Hardwood Lane, 700 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 18. A resident observed a man approaching the front door to the home. The man fled in a hurry when he realized he’d been seen, ran between two homes and down an alley, then got into a white vehicle that drove off.

Hearthstone Ct., unit block, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 17. A resident was inside a home when he heard someone attempting to open a rear sliding door. No entry was made. The resident believes more than one person was outside.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle Dr., 1700 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 14 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Janwall St., 200 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 15 to 8 a.m. Feb. 17. Wire and tools were stolen from a storage container entered by force at a building site.

AD

VEHICLE THEFT

Clay St., 100 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 17. A red 2019 Jeep Compass was stolen.

AD

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 12100 block, Feb. 12-13. Construction equipment was stolen from storage containers and a trailer entered by force at a construction site.

Heather Glen Way, 6200 block, 6:35-9:40 p.m. Feb. 13. Handbags and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force.

COLUMBIA AREA

CARJACKING

Hickory Log Cir., 7400 block, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 17. Two males accosted a man walking to his vehicle. They robbed him of his car keys at gunpoint and drove away in the man’s 2005 black Toyota Camry. Police say two other attempted carjackings occurred on Cradlerock Way at 10:15 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. and believe the three incidents are related.

AD

HOME INVASION ROBBERY ARRESTS

Brandywine Way, 7100 block, Dec. 17, 2019. A home invasion robbery occurred. Three people have been arrested. A 32-year-old Baltimore man was charged with home invasion, armed robbery and robbery. A 25-year-old Suitland man was charged with attempted home invasion, assault and a weapon violation, and a 31-year-old Annapolis woman was charged with home invasion, assault, burglary and a weapon violation.

AD

ARREST

Green Mountain Cir., 5000 block, Dec. 16, 2019. Four males accosted a food delivery driver, then assaulted and robbed him of his wallet and pizza. A 16-year-old Columbia male has been arrested and charged with robbery.

AD

ROBBERIES

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13. A woman attempted to steal merchandise at an upscale retail store. When an employee confronted the shoplifter, she pepper-sprayed and threatened him. The woman fled empty-handed.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 1:23 p.m. Feb. 17. Two males accosted a male juvenile and demanded the boy’s belongings at knifepoint. The boy gave them cash and the males fled.

Stanford Blvd. at McGaw Rd., 12:26 p.m. Feb. 18. A male on a transit bus got into an argument with the female bus driver, then stole her jacket and purse and exited the bus. A citizen confronted the male, who then cut him on the hand and fled. The citizen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, Feb. 18-19. Cash and property were stolen from a vehicle.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10400 block, 11:37 p.m. Feb. 16. Several males were seen entering vehicles. Four juvenile males, 12-16 years old, of Columbia, Elkridge and Baltimore, were arrested and charged with theft and rogue and vagabond.

Flamepool Way, 9000 block, 7:18 p.m. Feb. 14. A purse and bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Gramercy Pl., 10600 block, Feb. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 18-19. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10300 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mango Tree Rd., 6200 block, Feb. 14-15. Tools were stolen from a storage container by force at a construction site.

Softwater Way, 9700 block, 8:50 p.m. Feb. 14. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Snowden River Pkwy., 8700 block, Feb. 15-17. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, Feb. 18-19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Windstream Dr., 10000 block, Feb. 18-19. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 12100 block, Feb. 15-16. A Honda Civic was stolen and later recovered.

Silver Trumpet Dr., 8300 block, Feb. 14-17. A 2017 red Alfa Romeo Giulia was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Green Field Rd., 6200 block, Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Edmunds Way, 7800 block, Feb. 13. A 2012 white Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore National Pike, 9000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

GLENELG AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Hobbs Hill Rd., 4000 block, Feb. 16-17. A 2016 red Lexus LS was stolen.

GLENWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Musgrove Farm Ct., 14300 block, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 17. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

HIGHLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Paper Pl., 6500 block, Feb. 14-17. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mission Rd., 8100 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Mission Rd., 8100 block, Feb. 18-19. Tools were stolen from two vehicles overnight.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Henry Hearn Way, 9900 block, Feb. 15-16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.