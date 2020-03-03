AD

CHURCHTON AREA

ASSAULT

Shady Side Rd., 5500 block, Feb. 18. A man was seen on video footage following a woman into the shopping cart area of a grocery store and bumping into her. The woman reported she was assaulted and poked with a syringe. She sought medical treatment and was placed on preventive medication. A man was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. On Feb. 28, Anne Arundel County police learned that the substance in the syringe was semen.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Glen Burnie area, 1 a.m. Feb. 23. Responding to a report of shots fired, police located a motorcycle under a portable cover with four bullet holes in a 4-inch grouping in the gas tank area. It appears that it was an intentional act. The motorcycle owner said four tires on his work van were also slashed.

ROBBERIES

Greenway S.E., 700 block, 3:05 p.m. Feb. 25. An 18-year-old man and several friends ran from the B&A Trail to a convenience store for safety after being approached by the three males. The same three males robbed the 18-year-old of property at gunpoint 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 and fled in a black sedan.

Ritchie Hwy., 7900 block, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21. A tall, thin male robbed a male pedestrian walking home from the grocery store of his belongings and then fled through the woods.

LAUREL AREA

ASSAULT

Russett Green E., 3500 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 24. A man was stabbed in the abdomen when he observed a fight involving a group of five or six juveniles and attempted to intervene. The juveniles fled, and the man drove himself to the hospital.

LOTHIAN AREA

ROBBERY ARREST

Mount Zion Marlboro Rd., 1300 block, 1:45 a.m. Feb. 16. A man entered a convenience store, implied a weapon and demanded cash from a register. The clerk complied and the man fled. On Feb. 25, a 27-year-old Friendship man was arrested and charged with robbery, armed robbery, first-degree assault and theft $100 to under $1,500.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Fort Smallwood Rd., 8600 block, 5:40 a.m. Feb. 21. A man entered a gas station convenience store and announced a robbery. The clerk complied and the man fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Madison St., 1100 block, Feb. 22. A man went to the apartment of a female acquaintance carrying what the woman believed to be a long gun. He threatened to shoot another man that frequents the apartment. The woman did not open the door and called police. The 25-year-old Annapolis man was arrested at his residence where police located two rifles, a shotgun and assorted ammunition. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a violent crime.

ROBBERIES

Juliana Cir., unit block, 4 p.m. Feb. 21. Three males accosted a pedestrian from behind, knocked him to the ground, kicked and punched the man, and struck him in the face with a handgun. The males took his wallet and fled.

Summerfield Dr., unit block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Two males robbed a male pedestrian of cash at gunpoint, then fled.

HANDGUN POSSESSION ARRESTS

Bay Ridge Ave. at Madison St., 9:32 p.m. Feb. 21. During a traffic stop, a male driver and passenger were arrested. The driver, a 20-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with eight counts relating to illegal possession of a handgun and the passenger, a 21-year-old Annapolis man was charged with five counts relating to illegal possession of a handgun.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 5:45-8:10 a.m. Feb. 26. Someone used a rock to shatter a vehicle window. Nothing was reported missing.

Hill St., unit block, 8 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Feb. 25. A window next to a door was forced open at a residence. No entry was made.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 3:20-4 p.m. Feb. 23. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Madison St., 1200 block, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 3:30 a.m. Feb. 22. A 50-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after he was observed attempting to enter a vehicle. He was charged with two counts of rogue and vagabond.

Windwhisper Lane, unit block, Feb. 24. A cellphone and a wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

WEAPON VIOLATION

Clarksville Pike and Harpers Farm Rd., 12:46 a.m. Feb. 25. Bullet casings were located after police responded to a report of shots fired. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, Feb. 26. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Samuel Morse Dr., 7000 block, Feb. 21-24. Catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Smooth Meadow Way, 5300 block, Feb. 21-24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Guilford Rd., 8600 block, 6:46 p.m. Feb. 25. A 2006 gold Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, 7:26 a.m. Feb. 25. Two men were arrested at a discount retail store. A 48-year-old Baltimore man was charged with armed robbery and theft, and a 24-year-old Gwynn Oak man was charged with theft.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Montgomery Run Rd., 8300 block, Feb. 23-26. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

FULTON AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Liberty St., 11300 block, 6:30 a.m. Feb. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Water St., 7700 block, 12:06 p.m. Feb. 24. Purses were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, 10:37 p.m. Feb. 24. A 37-year-old Laurel man was arrested after he entered a storage area of a building without permission. He was charged with burglary and rogue and vagabond. Nothing was reported missing.

SYKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Livestock Rd., 12800-12900 blocks, Feb. 24-25. Property was stolen from several storage trailers entered by force at a business.