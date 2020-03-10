GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERIES

Nolpark Ct., 7900 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 28. Two males accosted a male juvenile walking between an apartment complex and a retail store. They robbed him of property at knifepoint and fled. A 17-year-old Glen Burnie male was arrested and charged as an adult with robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and theft $100 to under $1,500. The accomplice got away.

Phirne Rd. E., 8100 block, 2:30 p.m. March 3. A male accosted a 16-year-old pedestrian, pressed a knife to the boy’s throat and demanded property. The boy complied and the male fled.

LINTHICUM AREA

HANDGUN/DRUG ARREST

Raynor Ave., 5100 block, 10 a.m. March 4. Officers observed a drug transaction. A 38-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with possession of seven bags of suspected marijuana, five bags of controlled dangerous substance cocaine, three Suboxone strips and a loaded Smith and Wesson .38-caliber handgun, handgun in vehicle, firearm possession with a felony conviction and related charges.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERIES

Summerfield Dr., unit block 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Two males confronted a male pedestrian and robbed him of cash at gunpoint, then fled. A 16-year-old Annapolis male was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with armed robbery and seven related charges.

Captains Cir., 400 block, 4:05 a.m. March 2. A man reported he was standing outside an apartment when a male with a baseball bat threatened him and demanded property. The male forced him into an apartment where another man was asleep on the couch. The male demanded property from both men, then took a jacket and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Genessee St., 600 block, 5-5:20 a.m. March 3. A tote bag containing two MacBook computers and a tote bag containing clothes were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. All property were recovered abandoned under a nearby bush.

Johnson Pl., unit block, March 2. A vacant home was entered Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

Rosecrest Dr., unit block 12:30 p.m. March 1. A male was reportedly seen entering a residence through a broken window. Nothing was reported missing.

Shelton Ave., 700 block, 4:30-5 p.m. Feb. 27. A group of juveniles were observed stealing packages that had been delivered to homes. One package was stolen and another opened, but not stolen. Three female juveniles 8, 14 and 15, were charged with theft on juvenile citations and released to a guardian.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 1-9 p.m. March 4. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Woods Dr., 200 block 11 a.m. Feb. 29 to 9:20 a.m. March 1. Mail was stolen from a curbside mailbox.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT UPDATE

Little Patuxent Pkwy. and Harpers Farm Rd., 7:13 p.m. Feb. 27. A 45-year-old Columbia man was arrested after he assaulted and cut a man on the hand while riding a public transit bus. He was additionally charged for a similar assault Feb. 18 on a public transit bus when he got into a verbal altercation with the driver, stole her jacket and fled the bus. The man was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

ROBBERIES

High Beam Ct., 10600 block, 3:15 p.m. March 1. A male with his face partially covered robbed a man making a food delivery at gunpoint of cash, then fled.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 8:16-10:06 p.m. Feb. 28. A male accosted a male juvenile inside a mall, assaulted him and took the boy’s AirPods, then fled. A 14-year-old Columbia male was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and theft.

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 8 p.m. March 2. Four males accosted a man making a food delivery. One of them displayed a knife. The males fled without taking anything.

CARJACKINGS

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, 7:20 p.m. Feb. 28. Two men with their faces partially covered approached a male driver sitting in his vehicle, implied a weapon, threatened him and demanded his vehicle. The driver complied and the assailants fled in the vehicle.

Foreland Garth, 6000 block, 1-4 a.m. Feb. 29. Three males followed a man to his vehicle. When the driver entered the vehicle one of the males brandished a handgun, assaulted him and attempted to steal the vehicle. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7300 block, 6:59 p.m. March 1. Three males accosted a female driver as she approached her vehicle. One of them brandished a gun or stun gun, demanded her keys, then fled in the woman’s 2006 Toyota Corolla.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berger Rd., 9700 block, Feb. 27-28. Catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles.

Campfire, 6100 block, March 3-4. Property was stolen from a vehicle

Catterskill Ct., 10500 block, 8 a.m.-7:55 p.m. March 3. A residence was entered by force through a garage door. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbia Gateway Dr., 6900 block, Feb. 21-28. A catalytic converter was stolen from two vehicles.

Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 3:26 a.m. Feb. 29. An attempt was made to enter a delicatessen by force.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10400 block, Feb. 27-28. A 2016 tan Honda Accord was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Marshalee Dr., 6000 block, 5:25 p.m. March 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Santa Barbara Rd., 6600 block, March 3-4. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY/ASSAULT

Jeannine Ct., 2800 block, 3:50 p.m. March 4. A teenage male was cut and robbed of his cellphone by a male acquaintance. The acquaintance fled. Police arrested a 15-year-old Ellicott City male and charged him as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, assault, armed robbery, and robbery. A 19-year-old male accomplice, of Clarksville, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 2:30 p.m. March 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Hobsons Choice Lane, 10100 block, March 2. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Pine Orchard Lane, 3100 block, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Feb. 29. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richards Valley Rd., 5700 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 29. A 2013 gray Honda Civic was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Woodward St., 8100 block, March 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

WOODBINE AREA

ARREST

Florence Rd., 2800 block, Nov. 13-14, 2019. Three dirt bikes and a hunting rifle were stolen from a residence. A 21-year-old Baltimore man was arrested March 4 and charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft, and theft.