DEALE AREA

HOMICIDE

Deale Rd., 500 block, 11 p.m. March 8. Responding to a report of an assault, police located a 21-year-old Shady Side man suffering from apparent upper-body trauma consistent with sharp-force injuries. The man was taken to a local trauma center, where he later died. A 20-year-old Tracy’s Landing man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault. Evidence indicates this was a targeted incident, according to police.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

BOMB THREAT ARREST

Chesapeake Center Dr., 6700 block, 8:30 p.m. March 3. A woman called the customer service center at a discount retail store and threatened to blow up the business, specifically mentioning an employee by name. The store was evacuated, and 10 police units and three county fire units responded. A 30-year-old Glen Burnie woman was arrested March 6 and charged with threats of mass violence, arson threats and telephone misuse. No explosives or bombmaking materials were found.

HANOVER AREA

ROBBERY

Arundel Mills Cir., 7000 block, 8:20 a.m. March 9. A man robbed a woman of her purse at knifepoint as she walked to her vehicle. He fled in a blue Honda Accord.

Annapolis

ASSAULT

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 7:42 p.m. March 10. Several people assaulted a man standing outside a business. He suffered injuries to his head and abdomen and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in critical but stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Madison St., 1000 block, 9:55 p.m. March 8. A male asked two men for cash and was given $10. The male left and came back asking for more money, then got angry when he was given $2. He attempted to remove a wallet from one of the men’s pockets and punched the other man in the face repeatedly when the man attempted to call 911.

GUN AND DRUG POSSESSION ARREST

Pleasant St., unit block, 5 a.m. March 9. A 29-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after police served a search and seizure warrant at a residence. He was charged with 15 criminal counts related to the possession of handguns and illegal drugs found, including suspected heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.

SHOTS FIRED

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 9:26 p.m. March 9. Several citizens contacted police about shots fired. The assailants fled before police arrived. No injuries were reported.

Washington St. West, 100 block, 10:45 a.m. March 7. A person reported shell casings on a sidewalk in the area. Officers believe the shots were fired between 2 and 3 a.m., but no calls were received at the time.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fleet St., unit block, 1:30 p.m. March 7 to 9:50 a.m. March 8. A resident returned home and discovered a rear door forced open. Officers searched the home and discovered an unknown man inside. The 31-year-old Virginia man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and destruction of property.

Garden Gate Lane, 200 block, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 5. Jewelry, wristwatches and a handgun were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Horn Point Dr., 500 block, 8 p.m. March 10 to 5 a.m. March 11. A black DeWalt toolbox containing hand tools and a black Pelican case with scuba gear were stolen from an unlocked utility box in the rear bed of a pickup truck.

Marcs Ct., unit block, 2-9:30 p.m. March 11. A package delivered to the front door of an apartment was stolen.

Market Space, unit block, 12:01-1:30 a.m. March 8. Two cellphones and a wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Monroe St., 800 block, 5 p.m. March 7 to 12:15 a.m. March 8. All four wheels were stolen from a 2018 Honda Accord. The wheels were stolen from the same vehicle in November 2019.

Pleasant St., unit block, 5:45-6:30 p.m. March 6. A package was stolen after it was delivered to the front door of a residence.

Rosecrest Dr., unit block, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. March 9. An Apple Watch was stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

Rosemary St., unit block, 11 p.m. March 10. A male was seen pulling on vehicle door handles and entering unlocked vehicles. Officers located a male 16-year-old, of Annapolis, in the 900 block of West Street with property allegedly stolen from two vehicles. He was charged on a juvenile citation with two counts of theft, two counts of rogue and vagabond, and possession of controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia.

Victor Pkwy., 200 block, 11 p.m. March 8 to 9 a.m. March 9. Cash left on a vehicle’s dashboard was stolen from the vehicle by force.

Howard County

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Jason Lane, 10500 block, 6:20 a.m. March 8. A man reported that he was involved in an altercation with an acquaintance who cut him and fled. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 25-year-old Columbia man was charged with assault.

ROBBERIES

Fallriver Row Ct., 5300 block, 8:49 p.m. March 6. A male assaulted and robbed a woman of her purse and fled. No injuries were reported.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 1:52 p.m. March 5. A man arranged online to purchase a video-game system. He gave two men the cash but did not receive the gaming system. One of the men brandished a gun, and they fled in a vehicle. Two District men, both 24, were arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and a weapon violation.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7300 block, 6:45 p.m. March 11. A male juvenile was accosted by two male acquaintances. They assaulted him, threatened him with a knife and attempted to take his cellphone. The boy escaped, and the two acquaintances fled empty-handed. No serious injuries were reported.

Route 29 and Broken Land Pkwy., 8:49 p.m. March 10. Two adults were in their vehicle on the shoulder of the road when another vehicle stopped behind them and two men exited. One of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the people of a wallet, a cellphone and jewelry and fled. No injuries were reported.

ARRESTS

Columbia area, March 7. Two male Columbia teens, 15 and 16, were arrested in connection with two separate robbery and carjacking incidents in Columbia. The first incident on Feb. 21 was the assault and robbery of a food delivery driver in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way, and the second incident was a Feb. 28 carjacking in the 8700 block of Cloudleap Court. Each teen was charged with carjacking, robbery and related charges.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berger Rd. and Gerwig Lane, March 9-10. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Carriage Hills Dr., 8700 block, March 7-8. Various property was stolen from a vehicle.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 9:45 p.m. March 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Executive Park Dr. and Beaver Run, March 5-6. A cellphone charger was stolen from a vehicle.

Farewell Rd., 9400 block, March 5-6. A laptop and a bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, March 6-9. Catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Hesperus Dr., 5000 block, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 10. Electronics and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force. On Blacksmith Drive, laptops and credit cards were stolen from several vehicles. Police arrested two Columbia males, 18 and 17, in connection with both burglaries. They were charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property.

Lightfoot Path, 5200 block, 6:30-7:50 p.m. March 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Moonfall Way, 4900 block, March 10-11. Change was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Dobbin Rd., 6100 block, 6:40 a.m. March 5. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Woods Way, 10900 block, 8:10 p.m. March 7. Cash and a video gaming system were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

Pasture Gate Lane, 10100 block, 10:30-11:30 p.m. March 6. Various property was stolen from two vehicles.

Summer Cloud Way, 6400 block, March 10-11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Esquire Ct., 7300 block, March 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntshire Dr., 6500 block, 3 a.m. March 11. Cash was stolen from a restaurant entered by force.

Levering Ave., 5400 block, March 6. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Marshalee Dr., 6000 block, 3 a.m. March 7. Catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles.

Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, 6:15 a.m. March 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Morningview Ct., 3600 block, March 10-11. Keys were stolen from an unlocked vehicle and used to enter a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bendix Rd., 9200 block, March 8-9. Property was stolen from multiple containers entered by force at the construction site of the new courthouse.

Lois Lane, 5800 block, March 6-7. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Tanya Ct., 10000 block, March 10-11. Property was stolen from three vehicles.

HANOVER AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Charles Henry Pl., 6000 block, March 6-9. Plumbing supplies were stolen from a house under construction entered through an unlocked garage.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, March 11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, March 7-8. Various property was stolen from two vehicles.

VEHICLE THEFT

Tumbleweed Run, 9100 block, March 9-10. A 2010 gray Toyota Prius was stolen.

SYKESVILLE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Underwood Rd., 1400 block, 12-10 a.m. March 7. A 2005 white Ford F-150 was stolen.