DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

Patuxent Manor Rd. and Manor View Rd. area, 12:07 a.m. March 25. A male was walking home from a friend’s house when he was tackled from behind and struck several times in the face while on the ground. The attacker took his backpack and fled.

EDGEWATER AREA

ROBBERY

Mitchells Chance Rd., 100 block, 9 p.m. March 23. Three masked males entered a pharmacy, assaulted five store employees with pepper spray and removed medication from the pharmacy. They fled toward an adjacent neighborhood.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ASSAULT

Baltimore and Annapolis Blvd., 7300 block, 1 a.m. March 21. A man accosted a male sitting on a curb at a shopping center. He assaulted the male with a knife, cutting his pants. At 9:30 a.m., the 59-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, using a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, concealing a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property.

ROBBERIES

Baltimore and Annapolis Blvd., 7900 block, 3:30 p.m. March 22. A male accosted a woman in a parking lot at a shopping center. He pressed a hard object against her back and demanded her purse. The woman complied and the man fled to the rear of the shopping center.

Jefferson Pl., 6400 block, March 22. A man pointed a firearm at a food delivery driver and demanded cash. The driver complied and the man fled.

SHOTS FIRED

Saunders Way and Farrington Rd., 7 p.m. March 23. A male fired four shots from a handgun and fled north on the B&A trail toward Aquahart Road. Three bullet casings were found on the trail.

PASADENA AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE TAMPERING

Ritchie Hwy., 8100 block, 11:50 p.m. March 24. A man was seen pulling on door handles of vehicles in a parking lot at a shopping center and gave a false name to responding officers. The 35-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with false report and rogue and vagabond. He had no stolen property at the time of the arrest and there were no reports of any thefts from autos.

SEVERN AREA

ROBBERY

Meade Village Rd., 8100 block, 9:30 p.m. March 19. A man was accosted by four or five males. One of them displayed a handgun, struck the man in the face and took cash from him. They, but officers located the man that robbed him. A 27-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with robbery.

SHOTS FIRED

Tall Pines Ct., 7800 block, 8 p.m. March 18. A man parked his 2016 Mini Cooper Countryman outside of his residence. At approximately, 4 p.m. the following day he noticed two bullet holes in the trunk of his vehicle and located one bullet inside the trunk.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Camp Meade Rd., 1200 block, 2:55 a.m. March 24. Responding to an alarm at a residence, police observed a man climbing out of a side window. Paramedics treated the 26-year-old Glen Burnie man for lacerations to his fingers from breaking a window. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Majors Lane, 6000 block, 9:18 a.m. March 19. A car owner returned to his vehicle in a parking lot and found an unknown male in the driver’s seat. The male threatened him with a handgun and demanded the car keys. The car owner complied, and the male fled in the 2015 forest green Ford Mustang.

SHOTS FIRED

Clay St., 100-200 blocks, 10 p.m. March 19. Multiple citizens reported shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brewer Ave., 100 block, 7 p.m. March 22 to 8:30 a.m. March 23. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Brewer St., unit block, 6 p.m. March 20 to 11:30 a.m. March 21. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Dock St., 100 block, 10 p.m. March 9 to 11 p.m. March 12. A tan Polygon Siskiu D7 “Dropper Edition” bicycle with red trim and wheels was stolen after it was left outside a business.

Elizabeth Dr., 900 block, 11 a.m. March 20 to 11 a.m. March 21. An iPhone was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Garden Gate Lane, 300 block, 8 p.m. March 19 to 11 a.m. March 20. A black leather purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Giddings Ave., 700 block, 2:45 p.m. March 25. A pharmacy was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Hudson St., unit block, 2:10 a.m. March 23. A tip jar was stolen from a business entered by force.

Moreland Pkwy., 1900 block, Aug. 15, 2019, to Feb. 25. A 10-disc CD changer was stolen from the dashboard of a vehicle.

Murray Ave., unit block, 10 p.m. March 22 to 8:10 a.m. March 23. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Murray Ave., unit block, 9 p.m. March 23 to 2:30 p.m. March 24. Two unlocked vehicles were entered. A wallet was stolen from one of them.

Ridgewood St., 900 block, 3:30 p.m. March 22 to 6:30 a.m. March 23. Two vehicles were entered and cash was stolen from one of them.

Rosemary St., unit block, 9:10 p.m. March 20. A person was seen on video surveillance entering an unlocked vehicle and attempting to enter a locked vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.

Rosemary St., unit block, 1:30 a.m. March 24. An area camera captured a person trying to open vehicle doors. One unlocked vehicle was entered, but nothing was reported stolen or missing. Cash was stolen from another unlocked vehicle, but that theft was not captured on video.

Somerset Ct., unit block, 6 p.m. March 19 to 11 a.m. March 20. A royal blue Woom bicycle was stolen from the backyard of a residence. The bike has rainbow beads in the spokes and green and black handlebars.

Southgate Ave., unit block and Poplar Ave., 1000 block, 12:30 a.m. March 23. Two people were seen entering two unlocked vehicles. Cash was stolen from one of them. When they realized they were being watched, they fled in a dark gray SUV driven by an accomplice. They drove to Poplar Avenue where they entered at least three unlocked vehicles. Cash was stolen from one of them.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 7:30 p.m. March 22 to 4:30 p.m. March 23. An impact wrench and a vehicle key were stolen from a garage entered through an unlocked window.

Van Buren St., 900 block, 8 p.m. March 22 to 7 a.m. March 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Virginia St., 1200 block, 6 p.m. March 22 to 10:30 a.m. March 25. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

West St., 1900 block, 5 p.m. March 20 to 8 a.m. March 23. All four wheels were stolen from a 2019 Honda Civic.

VEHICLE THEFT

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 6 a.m. March 23 to 5:50 p.m. March 24. A black 2002 Honda Civic was stolen. The vehicle has silver clip-on rims and dark tinted windows. The owner believes he may have dropped the key to the vehicle outside.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Junction Dr., 10100 block, March 19-23. Clothing was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Trotter Point Ct., 11700 block, 7:40 p.m. March 19. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

COLUMBIA AREA

CARJACKING ARREST

Majors Lane, March 19. An armed carjacking occurred. On March 24, a 17-year-old Annapolis male was arrested and charged as an adult with carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, motor vehicle theft and a weapon violation.

ASSAULT

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, 9:29 a.m. March 24. During an altercation, a man cut a male acquaintance. The injured male was taken to a hospital, treated and released. The 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

ROBBERIES

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, 7:24 p.m. March 24. Two males assaulted and robbed two male pedestrians of cash and fled.

Sleepsoft Cir., 7200 block, 6:30 p.m. March 22. A group of female juveniles accosted a female pedestrian, took her cellphone and fled. Two Columbia females, both 16, were arrested and charged with robbery.

Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, 8:01 p.m. March 19. A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery when a male confronted him, grabbed the pizza at gunpoint, and refused to pay.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Guilford Rd., 8900 block, 3:45 p.m. March 20. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5200 block, March 24-25. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ten Mills Rd., 5000 block, March 21-22. A 2015 white Acura MDX was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Green Field Rd., 6400 block, 4:58 p.m. March 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Rowanberry Dr., 6300 block, March 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sandrise Ct., 6200 block, March 19. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles entered by force.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ridge Rd. N., 2700 block, March 23. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

HANOVER AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Southmoor St., 7000 block, 2:56 a.m. March 23. Tires and rims were stolen from three vehicles.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Montevideo Rd., 7100 block, 9:50 p.m. March 19. Tools and lawn equipment were stolen from a shed entered by force at a business. A 29-year-old Beltsville man was arrested. He is also charged with a March 12 burglary of a tree service business. He was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and theft.

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, 7:32 p.m. March 23. A 51-year-old Glen Burnie man was spotted on the lot of a business after hours. He was arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 8600 block, 3:27 p.m. March 19. A Penske truck was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, March 22-23. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.