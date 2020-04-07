•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

AD

ANNAPOLIS AREA

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 2300 block, 7:50 p.m. April 1. A tall, thin male attempted to rob a woman of her purse and property in a parking lot at a grocery store. He fled with the property but not the purse.

AD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Holly Dr., 400 block, 7 a.m. April 1. A suspicious person was seen checking vehicles. A male juvenile was identified as the person that entered two vehicles and took property. He was charged on a juvenile citation and released to guardians.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

ARREST

Howard Grove Rd. and Liberty Nest Ct., 6 p.m. March 26. A 22-year-old Crofton man was arrested and charged with second-degree general burglary, fourth-degree burglary, rogue and vagabond, and theft less than $100.

AD

ODENTON AREA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Maple Ridge Lane, 500 block, 11:50 p.m. March 28. A woman reported she was physically assaulted by her live-in boyfriend during an argument. She also told investigators a second domestic assault occurred in January. The Odenton man, a 24-year-veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. The woman did not required medical attention.

AD

SEVERN AREA

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Dunfield Ct., 8200 block, 2:35 a.m. April 2. Several people reported hearing gunshots and the sound of breaking glass, then watched a dark-color vehicle speed away from the area. Police located several rounds fired into a residence from the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

AD

WEST RIVER AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Biltmore Ave., 1000 block, March 26. A 68-year-old West River man was arrested following an investigation of a specific online account that was uploading child pornographic images to a particular Internet site. He was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

AD

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

AD

SHOTS FIRED

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, 1:30 p.m. March 30. Several people reported hearing shots fired. Officers located an occupied home and an unoccupied vehicle struck by bullets. No one inside the residence was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 6:30 p.m. March 25 to 11 a.m. March 26. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Croll Dr., 200 block, March 27- April 1. A package delivered to a residence was stolen. The package contained a BMW fuel pump.

Damsel Lane, 1400 block, 1 p.m. March 20 to 11:20 a.m. March 27. Prescription sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Hill St., unit block, 6 p.m. March 28 to 2:30 p.m. March 30. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

AD

AD

Janwall St. at Tyler Ave., 9:15 p.m. March 30. A man was observed trying door handles and entering an unlocked vehicle. The 31-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond.

Jefferson Pl., unit block, 3:20-3:50 a.m. March 27. An unknown person was seen on video surveillance trying vehicle door handles at a residence. Cash and a dash cam were stolen from one unlocked vehicle.

McKendree Ave., 200 block, 6 p.m. March 26 to 9 a.m. March 27. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Prince George St., 100 block, 10:45-11:05 p.m. March 27. Three people were reportedly checking vehicle door handles in the area and entered one unlocked vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

Regent St., 1400 block, 5 p.m. March 25 to 3:30 p.m. March 26. A vehicle registration card was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

AD

West St., 2000 block, 7 p.m. March 30. A man was seen attempting to break into a vehicle. The 31-year-old Dunkirk man was arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 6 a.m. March 23 to 5:50 p.m. March 24. A black 2002 Honda Civic four-door sedan was stolen. At 1:40 a.m. on March 28, an officer observed the stolen Honda being operated in the 400 block of Sixth Street. The officer located the vehicle unoccupied in the 100 block of Hanover Street.

Northwest St., 100 block, 6 p.m. March 27 to 10:15 a.m. March 28. A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen after it was left unlocked with a spare key inside. Officers observed the vehicle being operated on Bay Ridge Avenue at 4:15 p.m. on March 28. When officers attempted a traffic stop, four occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver and front passenger were stopped and identified as juveniles. They were charged with motor vehicle theft on juvenile citations.

AD

AD

Tallwood Rd., 1000 block, 1:30 a.m. March 30. Two people were captured on video surveillance stealing a gold and black 1974 Yamaha GT 100 from a residence.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the department is encouraging citizens to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Basket Ring Rd., 9600 block, 9:24 p.m. March 25. A male robbed a pizza delivery man of food and fled.

Basket Ring Rd., 9600 block, 5:54 p.m. March 28. A man making a pizza delivery was robbed at knifepoint of the food. No injuries were reported.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike and Centennial Lane, 3 p.m. March 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, Montgomery Run Rd., 8500 block, Phelps Luck Dr., 5700 block, and Tamar Dr., 8900 block, March 29-30. Tires were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

AD

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8900 block, April 1. Rear windows were cut out of two businesses. One of them was entered, but nothing was reported missing. The second business, a pharmacy, was not entered.

Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, March 25-25. Cash was stolen from a tax-preparing business.

Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, March 31-April 1. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockcress Ct., 8600 block, March 25-26. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5200 block, March 25-26. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Southern Star Terr., 5000 block, 1:44 a.m. March 27. A man was arrested after he and several accomplices were seen entering vehicles. Police determined nine vehicles were entered. Property was stolen from some of them. The 24-year-old District man was arrested and charged with theft and rogue and vagabond.

AD

Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, March 25-26. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

White Acre Rd., 9600 block, March 28-29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, March 29-30.A Ford F-250 was stolen.

Laurel Wreath Way, 6000 block, March 29-30. A 2010 Dodge Caravan was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kit Kat Rd., 7000 block, 1:45-2:55 a.m. March 26. Tools were stolen from a garage at a towing business.

Railroad Ave., 5700 block, 9:41 p.m. March 27. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, 10 a.m. March 30. Cash was stolen from an office at a gas station.

VEHICLE THEFT

Singers Way, 7400 block, March 26-27. A 2008 Acura was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore National Pike, 10300 block, March 27-29. Catalytic converters were stolen from several vehicles at a contracting business entered by cutting the lock off a front gate.

Boulder Ct., 3800 block, March 31-April 1. A bicycle was stolen from a garage at a residence.

Main St., 8100 block, 3:42 a.m. March 29. Jewelry was stolen from a jewelry store entered by breaking the front glass window.

Meadowridge Rd., 5900 block, March 25-26. Three trailers were entered at a construction site. Nothing was reported missing.

Stony Creek Lane, 7600 block, March 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stony Creek Lane, 7600 block, April 1. Shoes were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Walking Stick Rd., 5000 block, March 30. A white Chevrolet Impala was stolen.

HANOVER AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Southmoor St., 7000 block, March 26. A 2003 red Honda motorcycle was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Montevideo Rd., 7400 block, 1:40 a.m. March 31. Property was stolen from an equipment rental business. There was no sign of forced entry.

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, March 29. Car parts were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

All Saints Rd., 9400 block, March 24-25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Bursa Rd., 9100 block, March 30. Catalytic converters and radios were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Glen Ridge Dr., 9400 block, March 25-26. Tools and cash were among items stolen from two vehicles.

Pinenut Ct., 9200 block, March 30. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Breamore Ct., 9300 block, March 27-28. A 2001 white Subaru Outback was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fair St., 8400 block, March 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

WOODSTOCK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Enfield Dr., 10800 block, March 29. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.