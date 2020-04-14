•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

ROBBERIES

Church St., 500 block, 9 p.m. April 1. A male at a residence struck a man on the head with an unknown object and took cash from his pockets. The attacker threatened the injured man with a gun and demanded he withdraw additional cash from an ATM. The attacker and two accomplices accompanied the man to a convenience store where he withdrew money from an ATM. One of the attackers struck the man in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

Frankle St. and 2nd Ave., 9:40 a.m. April 5. A male was walking when he noticed two males following him. When he attempted to run, the males assaulted him, took his cash, and fled.

Ritchie Hwy., 4800 block, 3 a.m. April 3. A male got into a vehicle with three other males in a motel parking lot intending to purchase drugs. When they pulled out of the lot, one of the passengers demanded property and cash from the buyer. He complied and the attackers put him out of the vehicle, and he walked to a fire station for help.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Wilson Blvd. SW, 300 block, 12:30 a.m. April 3. A male attempted to rob a male and a female pedestrian of cash at gunpoint. He fled empty-handed in a dark-color pickup driven by a male accomplice.

LAUREL AREA

ASSAULT

Ellen St., unit block, 1:45 p.m. April 1. A woman entered a leasing office at a housing complex and demanded reimbursement for the cost of being towed. She assaulted the staff member when denied reimbursement, grabbed her arms and informed the employee she was positive for covid-19 and that the employee now had the virus. The 49-year-old Severn woman was charged on a criminal summons with second-degree assault, violation of Maryland Emergency Management Agency operations, willful violation of Maryland Emergency Management Agency operations, failure to comply with health emergency, and exposure by an infected individual.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDE ARREST

Bens Dr., unit block, 6:23 p.m. March 15. A 49-year-old Annapolis man was shot and killed outside between two apartment buildings. On April 3, a 21-year-old Annapolis man was arrested in Anne Arundel County and charged with first- and second-degree murder and seven related criminal charges.

ASSAULT

Obery Ct., 100 block, 2 p.m. April 3. A man was stabbed in his neck and back side. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTINGS

Medgar Evers St., 1100 block, 7:30 p.m. April 8. Responding to a call about a shooting, officers located two males that had been shot. The men, ages 21 and 26, were flown to a trauma unit for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

HOME INVASIONS

Bens Dr., unit block, midnight April 5 to 1 a.m. April 6. A person forced open a rear door at an apartment and entered with several accomplices. They assaulted a woman inside the residence and fled.

Marcs Ct., unit block, 11:30 p.m. April 6. Two males forced their way into a home and struck a woman in the face with a gun. They forced the woman into a bedroom and demanded cash at gunpoint. The males took cash and a cellphone, then fled.

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 3:30 p.m. April 4. A 29-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after he robbed a man of cash at gunpoint. He was charged with armed robbery and five related charges.

RECOVERED HANDGUN

Marcs Ct., unit block, April 5. Responding to a report of a group of males gambling in a stairwell, officers located a handgun in the stairwell. The group dispersed before police arrived.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amos Garrett Blvd. at Smith St., 3:30 a.m. April 4. Three males were seen rummaging through a vehicle. They fled before officers arrived. Officers noticed four unlocked vehicles had been broken into. A lanyard with keys was the only property reported stolen.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1700 block, 3 a.m. April 5. A male entered an unlocked shed in a residential backyard. Nothing was reported missing.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 1:15 a.m. April 9. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Janwall St., 200 block, 2 p.m. April 4 to 11:50 a.m. April 5. Four silver plastic hubcaps were stolen from the wheels of a Toyota Camry.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the department is encouraging citizens to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chamblis Dr., 5800 block, March 19-April 2. A vacant residence was entered and vandalized. Nothing was reported missing.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexander Bell Dr., 6700 block, April 1-6. An office at a cancer foundation was entered and file drawers were pried open. Nothing was reported missing.

Autumn Gold Ct., 6400 block, April 5. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, April 2-3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9400 block, 3:48 a.m. April 2. Cash was stolen from a pizzeria entered by force.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Berger Rd., 9500 block, April 4. A cargo van was stolen.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10300 block, April 3. A black Toyota C-HR was stolen.

Stonebrook Lane, 8800 block, and Early April Way, 8900 block, April 4-5. An attempt was made to steal a motorcycle at two residences.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Red Barn Way, 7900 block, 6:20 p.m. April 2. Three males assaulted and robbed a male juvenile at knifepoint behind a middle school. They took the boy’s bicycle, backpack and AirPods, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

San Tomas Rd. and Amberton Dr., April 5-6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 6100 block, 10:30 p.m. April 7. A 2018 gray Ford Fiesta was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Falling Leaves Ct., 7800 block, April 2-3. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery Run Rd., 8300 block, April 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Sherwick Ct., 8300 block, April 6. A Dodge ProMaster 2500 truck was stolen.

MARRIOTSVILLE AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Willow Green Way, 11100 block, 9:37 p.m. April 8. A man reported he was in his attached garage taking out the trash when a masked male stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen, then fled. The injured man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center in critical condition. A 28-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and burglary.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Foxborough Dr., 8500 block, March 1-April 2. Tires and clothing were stolen from a storage unit entered by force at an apartment complex.