•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERIES

Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 2 p.m. April 13. A man leaving a market was approached by two men who attempted to physically remove property from him at gunpoint. They fled empty-handed when witnesses began to come out of the business.

Ritchie Hwy., 5600 block, 12:45 p.m. April 11. Two men entered a pizza takeout, and one of them demanded cash from the register at gunpoint. They also demanded personal property from the employee. The men fled the scene.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERIES ARREST

Mount Vernon Lane, 6400 block, April 16. A 26-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested following an investigation into a food-delivery driver robbery spree in Glen Burnie. At least four drivers were robbed or accosted between Dec. 5, 2019, and March 28, 2020, some of them at gunpoint. Police located six long guns at his residence, including one that had been sawed off and was shorter than the legal minimum.

SHOTS FIRED

Silent Shadow Ct., 7900 block, 11:40 p.m. April 12. A man reporting seeing a male shoot a handgun and fleeing with an accomplice. Officers located seven 9mm shell casings. One vehicle had been struck, but no injuries were reported.

LAUREL AREA

ASSAULT AND THEFT

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3800 block, 2:50 p.m. April 13. Three males entered a gas station, removed a large industrial jack and loaded it into a Chevrolet sedan. Employees confronted the males, but one of them threatened the employees with a handgun.

PASADENA AREA

ABDUCTION

Mountain Rd., 2500 block, 1:20 p.m. April 12. A woman reported she left her vehicle running at a convenience store via wireless key fob and her 9-month-old infant was in the back seat. Two males got into the running vehicle and drove away with the baby secured in the back. The infant and vehicle were located abandoned in Baltimore a short time later. The child was unharmed.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Croll Dr., 200 block, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13. An Xbox game console was stolen from a residence.

Duke of Gloucester, 200 block, 8 p.m. April 12 to 1 p.m. April 15. Cash was stolen from a cup holder in a vehicle entered by force.

Monument St., unit block, 1-7 p.m. April 11. A package delivered to the front porch of the home was stolen.

Norman Dr., 1000 block, 4 a.m. April 10. A citizen reported seeing an unknown male standing on his second-floor balcony with the sliding-glass door open. When confronted, the male jumped down from the balcony and fled empty-handed.

Oak Hill Pl., 1200 block, 6-9 p.m. April 14. A package delivered to a building was stolen from the front vestibule.

Pearson Pt., 700 block, 5:30 p.m. April 10 to 6:15 a.m. April 11. A pair of Tory Burch sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Poplar Ave., 1200 block, 7:30 p.m. April 10 to 5 p.m. April 11. Five decorative granite stones were stolen from a yard at a residence.

Van Buren St., 900 block, 3:30-11 a.m. April 11. Two cellphones, a television and a tablet were stolen from a residence entered by force. The front and rear license plates were stolen from a 2012 Chevrolet cargo van.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the department is encouraging citizens to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Brook Way, 5300 block, 7:25 a.m. April 15. A male was seen attempting to enter a residence through a sliding-glass door. He fled without entering.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Oakland Mills Rd., 7000 block, 2:01 p.m. April 10. A male juvenile stole alcohol from a liquor store and attempted to flee with a male accomplice. When a bystander confronted them, one of the males cut the bystander with a knife. The bystander was treated for minor injuries at the scene. A 16-year-old Columbia male was arrested and charged as an adult with assault and theft. The accomplice, a 16-year-old Jessup male, was charged with theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cloudy April Way, 6000 block, April 10. Sunglasses and a GPS were stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, April 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Early April Way, 8900 block, April 9-14. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, April 10-11. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Times, 6100 block, April 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, April 11-12. Air bags were stolen from two vehicles.

VEHICLE THEFT

White Mane, 5400 block, April 13-14. A gold Nissan Murano was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, April 3-14. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.

Washington Blvd., 8300 block, April 13-14. Catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gross Ave., 9200 block, April 15-16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Second St. N., 10100 block, April 10-11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Midway Ave., unit block, April 12. A 2008 blue Nissan Altima was stolen.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Frederick Rd., 12100 block, April 4-11. A vacant farmhouse was entered. Tractors and a dump truck were stolen.

