•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

ASSAULT

Sunnyfield Lane, 700 block, April 19. An assault occurred. A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, and a 26-year-old man was charged with numerous controlled dangerous substance charges.

ROBBERIES

Ritchie Hwy., 4800 block, 12:30 a.m. April 21. Responding to a disturbance at a motel, officers located an injured male, a female, and two males hiding in the room, where the man and female live. After knocking on the door, the two males violently pushed it open, forced their way in and struck the man. They held him to the bed and threatened to stab him. They took the man’s cash and wallet. Police located the two males hiding in the room. Two Baltimore men, 48 and 29, were arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, home invasion, first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and theft.

Ritchie Hwy., 5100 block, 10:10 a.m. April 21. A male entered a discount retail store, threatened an employee with a box cutter, and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the male fled.

HANOVER AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Crystal Brook Way and Shade Brook Rd., 4:30 p.m. April 19. Police received multiple calls of shots heard in the area. A homeowner reported a man knocked on the door. When the homeowner opened it, the man shot into the residence and fled. Numerous people and vehicles were seen fleeing the area.

ODENTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Williamsburg Lane, April 23. A man was seen entering an unlocked vehicle. He fled with a bag containing a person’s property. The 25-year-old Odenton man was arrested and charged with theft.

SEVERN AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Stillmeadows Dr. and Jacobs Rd., 1:30 a.m. April 22. Officers heard gunshots and located 10 spent casings on a dirt path behind a residence in the 8200 block of Coatsbridge Court. No injuries were reported or property damaged.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

CHILD SEX ABUSE/ARREST

Severna Park area, April 9. Parents became aware their child had been sexually abused and was texting an adult male and called police. Investigators learned there were numerous incidents when the boy was sexually abused over several months. On April 15, a 39-year-old Severna Park man was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, and second-degree assault.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Van Buren St. at Brashears St., 8 p.m. April 21. A man assaulted and robbed a female acquaintance of her purse containing a cellphone, cash and car keys.

HEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 500 block, 1 p.m. April 11. A package containing shotgun shells was stolen after it was delivered.

Genessee St., 700 block, 5 a.m. March 18 to 1 p.m. April 19. Tools were stolen from a detached shed left unlocked at a residence.

Glenwood St., 700 block, 8 p.m. April 21. A package containing an N95 mask and a survival bookbag delivered to an apartment building was stolen.

Heritage Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. April 20 to 8 a.m. April 21. An Xbox gaming system, two controllers and three games were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked front door at a residence.

King George Landing Rd., 900 block, noon April 16. A package containing a tripod and two bags delivered to a mailbox was reported stolen.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the department is encouraging citizens to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 5300 block, April 20-21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Hesperus Dr., 5400 block, within the last several weeks. An attempt was made to pry open a window at an elementary school.

Lynx Lane, 5400 block, April 20. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Majors Lane, 6000 block, April 15-16. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, April 19-20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Pigeonwing Pl., 9200 block, 10:38 p.m. April 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Swift Steam Pl., 10300 block, April 15-16. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Reader Lane, 9300 block, April 17. A Honda motorcycle.

Storm Drift, 5300 block, April 15-16. A 2019 white Honda Pilot was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Beverly Dr., 7100 block, April 17-18. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 4:42 a.m. April 19. An auto dealership was entered by force through the front door and a set of keys was stolen. The person used the keys to steal a 2008 black Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fifth St., 9400 block, April 20-21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Leishear Rd., 8200 block, 10 a.m. April 16. Electronics and prescription medication were stolen from an unlocked residence.

Washington Ave., 9400 block, 12:22 a.m. April 23. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOUNT AIRY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Country View Way, 17500 block, 8:08 p.m. April 22. A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested after he attempted to enter two residences, and at least one of them by force. He was charged with home invasion, burglary, and related charges.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Foxborough Dr., 8800 block, April 17-18. Air bags were stolen from three vehicles overnight.