The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

ARREST

Ritchie Hwy., 5600 block, 11:30 a.m. April 23. A man entered a sandwich shop with a box cutter and demanded cash. The cashier complied and the man fled, but an employee gave chase and recovered the cash. An officer observed the robber near the sandwich shop and arrested him. An investigation revealed the man also robbed a discount retail store in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway on April 21. The 38-year-old Pasadena man was charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, theft, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

GAMBRILLS AREA

POLICE IMPERSONATION ARREST

Main Chapel Way S., 1400 block, 2 p.m. April 27. A man displayed a handgun to an employee at a grocery store and then falsely identified himself as a federal officer to police questioning him. The man became agitated and shouted, drawing the attention of store employees and customers. Police located a replica airsoft pistol from his backpack. The 53-year-old Owings man was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and possession of forged currency.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Stanhome Dr., 500 block, April 27. A 21-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested following an 8-month investigation into information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of an individual uploading child pornographic images to an Internet site. The Glen Burnie man was charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7200 block, 10:40 p.m. April 27. A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash from the clerk at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the robber fled toward Wellham Avenue.

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERY

Nursery Rd., W., 1500 block, 2:55 a.m. April 27. Two males entered a convenience store, implied a weapon, then demanded cash and cigarettes and fled.

SEVERN AREA

HOME INVASION

Meade Village Rd., 1600 block, 7:50 p.m. April 28. A man entered the residence of a female acquaintance, went to her bedroom and physically assaulted her at gunpoint, then demanded her purse. As he fled with the purse, a male resident pursued him. The attacker pointed the gun at him then fled the area. An 18-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, handgun on person, theft $100 to under $1,500, stealing another’s credit card, and fourth-degree burglary.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTINGS

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 2:30 p.m. April 29. Responding to a call for a shooting, police located two males, 19 and 15, with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

West St., 6:30 p.m. April 26. Officers responded to a hospital for a man with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 900 block, 1-3 p.m. April 25. Tools were stolen from two locked toolboxes in the bed of a pickup truck.

Conduit St., 100 block, 9 a.m. April 25 to 8 a.m. April 29. A green Trek bicycle was stolen from the side of the residence.

Juliana Cir., unit block, 9 p.m. April 29. A female arranged through a phone app to purchase a used iPhone. The “seller” showed the phone then grabbed the cash from the buyer, and fled with the phone and cash.

President St., 1100 block, Dec. 19, 2019 to April 27. Front and rear tags were stolen from a vehicle.

West St., 900 block, April 21-24. A Trek 3500 black, orange and silver bicycle was stolen by force from the rear of a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bricin St., unit block, 5 p.m. Feb. 12 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13. A red 1997 Ford Ranger was stolen. On April 29, the owner reported the vehicle was recovered in Prince George’s County.

Lake Heron Dr., 1100 block, 10 p.m. April 27 to 6 a.m. April 28. A gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from a parking lot. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied April 28 at 9 p.m. in the area of West Washington and Northwest streets.

Tallwood Rd., 1000 block, 1:30 a.m. March 30. A gold and black 1974 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen. At 1:30 a.m. April 30, the motorcycle was located in the roadway in the 1900 block of Moreland Parkway.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

WEAPON/DRUG VIOLATION

Cradlerock Way, 7000 block, 1:17 p.m. April 28. Responding to a report for a drug violation, officers located two males near a vehicle. Drugs and a loaded handgun were discovered after police searched the vehicle. The Columbia men, both 19, were arrested and charged with various weapons and drug possession with intent to distribute charges.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berger Rd., 9200 block, April 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Centre Park Dr., 8800 block, 3:18 a.m. April 28. The front glass door of a pharmacy was broken. Nothing was reported missing.

Hesperus Dr., 5300 block, April 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Justice Pl., 10500 block, April 23-24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Hours, 6500 block, 6 a.m. April 28. A resident reported he observed a male with his face partially covered in his home. The resident confronted the intruder with a gun, fired at him and missed. The intruder fled empty-handed. An investigation is ongoing.

Roll Right Ct., 8800 block, 6 p.m. April 29. Several people entered a vacant residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, 8:30-9 p.m. April 26. Electronics and cash were stolen from a hotel room entered by force.

Tamar Dr., 6100 block, April 29. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, April 26. A 2015 black Nissan Versa.

Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, April 24-26. A Kawasaki ZX636 was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

WEAPONS VIOLATIONS

Deep Falls Way, 7100 block, 12:50 a.m. April 27. When officers responded for an attempted burglary, they heard gunshots nearby and discovered a vehicle with several bullet holes. Through investigation they learned of an additional vehicle that had been shot at near Route 175 and Interstate 95. No injuries were reported. Police believe both shootings are related, and an investigation is ongoing.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Brookdale Dr., 7100 block, April 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaver Run, 4900 block, April 27-28. Tools were stolen from a maintenance office entered by force at a business.

Brightwind Ct., 7900 block, April 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Rd. N., 2700 block, 8:15 p.m. April 29. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Guilford Rd., 10300 block, 10:23 p.m. April 24. A man attempted to rob a male acquaintance at knifepoint. The man fled empty-handed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Pine Sap Lane, 8700 block, 1:57 a.m. April 27. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, 2:58 p.m. April 24. An employee at an apartment complex observed four males break into a utility closet. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Guilford Rd., 9900 block, 1:48 a.m. April 24. While en route to investigate a stolen motorcycle, police located the motorcycle in a pickup truck with a second motorcycle also determined to be stolen. A Capitol Heights man, 28, a Temple Hills man, 22, and a Laurel man, 30, were arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, theft and destruction of property.

Washington Blvd., 8500 block, April 24. A Dodge Ram was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

HOME INVASION/WEAPON VIOLATION

Canterbury Riding, 9400 block, 12:35 a.m. April 24. A man entered a bedroom and threatened a resident with a handgun. The resident and others in the home disarmed him and called police. The 28-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested and charged with home invasion, burglary and assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Linville Ave., 9500 block, April 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Second St. N., 10100 block, April 24-25. Laptop and boots were stolen from a vehicle.

Twin Fawn Trail, 9900 block, April 26. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.