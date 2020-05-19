•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

STABBING

Belle Grove Rd., 6000 block, 8:30 p.m. May 12. A person at a motel used a knife to stab an acquaintance during an argument and fled. The injured person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

GAMBRILLS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Symphony Lane, 2500 block, 12:45 a.m. May 13. Police located a man hiding in the bushes after he took property from a woman’s vehicle. Suspected marijuana and crack cocaine were found in his possession as well as the woman’s stolen property. The 25-year-old Gambrills man was arrested and charged with theft less than $100, rogue and vagabond, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

STABBING

Harold Ct., 8100 block, May 14. Responding to a report about a stabbing, officers located a male suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds and facial trauma. He explained that he got into an argument with an acquaintance which led to him being assaulted. The man was taken to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

ATTEMPTED HOME INVASION

Margate Dr., 100 block, 12:45 a.m. May 12. A male resident heard someone open his screen door. An unknown male entered the home, threatened him a handgun and announced a robbery. A struggle ensued and the resident pushed the man out of the house. The man fled empty-handed.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT

Corridor Marketplace, 3300 block, 11:30 a.m. May 7. On routine patrol, police discovered a vehicle being operated with stolen tags. During the investigation, officers located a .32-caliber revolver handgun. A 19-year-old Burtonsville man was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun and stolen tags.

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERY

Nursery Rd., 700 block, 3 a.m. May 10. Two males entered a gas station convenience store, implied a weapon, and demanded cash and property from the store. The clerk complied and the robbers fled.

ODENTON AREA

ASSAULT

Route 175 near Sappington Station Rd., 1:30 p.m. May 9. A man reported he was heading home in his electric wheelchair when an unknown person ran up behind him and struck the wheelchair hard. The man in the wheelchair became disoriented and the attacker stole a duffel bag containing the victim’s personal property, then fled. A 21-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with robbery.

PASADENA AREA

ASSAULT

Levy Ct., 7800 block, 11 p.m. May 12. Responding for an assault, officers separated the two people involved. One of them attempted to flee, discarding plastic bags containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and paraphernalia as he ran. The 42-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and at least nine possession charges of controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Riva Rd., 2500 block, 10 p.m. May 6. Responding for the report of trespassing at a motel, police located the man inside a vehicle. When it was discovered the man had an extraditable warrant in Florida, he became verbally combative, claimed to have coronavirus, and started coughing in the officer’s face. The 19-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, providing false identity to avoid prosecution, possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, and failure to comply with the stay-at-home order.

SHOOTING

Madison St., 1100 block, 3:15 p.m. May 13. Responding for a report of shots fired, police located a man with injuries consistent with being shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.

SHOTS FIRED

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 3:35 p.m. May 13. Citizens reported hearing shots fired. No injuries or property damage were reported.

ROBBERIES

Busch’s Frontage Rd., 300 block, 5:20 p.m. May 6. A woman was putting air in her tires at a gas station when a male entered the passenger side of her vehicle and grabbed her purse. A struggle for the purse ensued and the male fled empty-handed.

Church Circle at Main St., 7:30 p.m. May 14. A male pedestrian reported that someone hit him in the head with a stick and demanded money. The attacker took the cash and fled.

Clay St., 100 block, 11 p.m. May 7. A male reported he was making a food delivery when a group of six or seven males approached him. When he returned to his vehicle, his wallet containing cash had been stolen from the front seat. When he attempted to confront the group of males, one of them hit him in the face with an unknown object. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bricin St., unit block, 9 p.m. May 8 to 12:30 p.m. May 9. A front driver’s-side tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 8:30 p.m. May 9 to 12:30 a.m. May 9. Two cellphones and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Lane, 300 block, 8:30 p.m. May 8 to 11:15 a.m. May 9. A sweatshirt was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

BUS THEFT AND RECOVERY

City Gate Lane at Larkin St., 4 a.m. May 12. A bus was stolen from a parking lot and returned two hours later.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 6:52 p.m. May 10. A man reported that a male in a vehicle displayed a handgun. Police located the individual, discovered the loaded handgun in the vehicle and arrested the driver. The 41-year-old Silver Spring man was charged with weapon violations, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic violations.

SERIAL PEEPING TOM ARREST

College Sq., 10300 block, April 18. A woman observed a male outside of her residence exposing himself, who then fled when he had been observed. He returned April 27 and peeked into her residence. On May 3, police observed a male looking into residences in the 10300 block of Hickory Ridge Road. The 38-year-old Columbia man was arrested May 3. He was connected to and charged with the April peeping incidents. Charges included indecent exposure, trespassing, peeping Tom, and visual surveillance with prurient intent.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dockside Lane, 7200 block, May 8-9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Roll Right Ct., 8800 block, 6 p.m. April 29. Several people were reported to have entered a vacant residence, possibly by breaking a kitchen window. Nothing was reported missing.

Tamar Dr., 6100 block, April 29. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Wild Swan Way, 6200 block, May 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Wingborne Ct., 5400 block, May 10. Property was stolen from a detached garage and a porch at a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lambskin Lane, 9000 block, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. May 9. A stolen vehicle was later recovered in Elkridge. A 15-year-old Columbia male was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

Lightning View Rd., 5400 block, May 8. A 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Merryrest Rd., 9400 block, May 6-7. A motorcycle was stolen overnight.

ELKRIDGE AREA

CARJACKING

Whisper Way and Steepridge Dr., 8:40 p.m. May 6. A woman reported that another vehicle struck the rear bumper of her car. Two males with their faces partially covered exited the vehicle, pulled the woman out of her vehicle, and one of the men drove off in her 2014 red Nissan Cube. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avalon Dr., 6000 block, May 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, May 8. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ridge Rd. N., 2700 block, 8:15 p.m. April 29. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Trotters Chase, 8000 block, May 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

HIGHLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hall Shop Rd., 13300 block, 2:31 p.m. May 11. Several people entered a vacant residence without permission. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Assateague Dr., 7600 block, May 11. Grocery store merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Gatewood Dr., 8400 block, May 13. A 2016 black Hyundai Tucson was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, 6:03 p.m. May 9. A male entered a motel lobby, approached the registration desk and demanded cash. He jumped over the counter, stole cash and fled in a vehicle. No one was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bluebell Way, 10000 block, May 11-12. Property was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, May 7-8. Wallets were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, May 7-8. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Wincopia Farms Way, 10000 block, May 11-12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

2nd St. N., 10000 block, 5:29 p.m., May 9. A cellphone and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

SYKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

River Rd., 600 block, May 12. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.