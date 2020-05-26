•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

AD

ANNAPOLIS AREA

STABBING

Medical Pkwy., 2000 block, 10:30 a.m. May 14. Officers responded to a hospital emergency room for the report of a stabbing. A 41-year-old man said he was stabbed by an unknown person who attempted to rob him in Annapolis.

AD

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Lakeview Lane, 1000 block, 3:16 p.m. May 17. Citizens called about a man possibly armed with a gun. He showed up to a residence of a former female acquaintance and threatened to harm police. He raised a butterfly knife and lunged at an officer who fired several rounds, striking the man in the legs. The 21-year-old Arnold man was treated for the gunshot wounds and released. He was arrested and charged with using a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

AD

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 5600 block, 12:45 p.m. April 11. Two men entered a pizzeria. One of them pulled out a BB gun and demanded cash from the register and personal property from the cashier, then fled. A 33-year-old Greensboro man was later arrested.

AD

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE

Adventura Ct. and Century Town Rd., 10:09 p.m. May 16. Three masked males approached a group of individuals near a condominium pool. Gunfire erupted and an 18-year-old Glen Burnie man was shot. He was taken to a trauma center with critical injuries, where he later died.

SHOTS FIRED

Budding Branch Rd., 8000 block, 1:15 a.m. May 16. Shots were reported fired in the area. Shortly after, six vehicles were observed leaving the scene. Officers located multiple spent shell casings on the sidewalk near an apartment building and located one parked vehicle with damage from the gunshots. No injuries were reported.

AD

Olen Dr., 100 block, 5:50 a.m. May 17. Multiple rounds struck a vehicle in the driveway of a residence. Police arrested a 21-year-old Baltimore man and recovered a shotgun, five pistols, an AR-15 rifle, an AR-15 pistol, an AK-47 pistol, numerous high-capacity magazines and a large quantity of ammunition at his residence. He was charged with several counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and related charges.

AD

WEAPONS AND DRUG ARREST

Elvaton Rd. and Hospital Dr., 9:30 p.m. May 20. A man was arrested following a traffic stop for a registration violation. A search of the vehicle uncovered a Taurus PT803 handgun with loaded magazine and one round in the chamber, located on the floor in front of the driver’s seat. A Remington RP45 handgun with loaded magazine and one round in the chamber was found located between the driver’s seat and the center console. Marijuana and pills were located, as well as an Anderson AM-15 semiautomatic rifle in the trunk with one empty 30-round rifle magazine, one loaded 40-round rifle magazine, one loaded 30-round rifle magazine in the center console and six boxes of various ammunition. The 43-year-old Jackson, Miss., man was charged with multiple weapons offenses and various possession of controlled dangerous substances charges.

AD

SHOOTING

Glen Burnie or Pasadena area, May 15. Two males asked a male if he sold drugs and shot him in the ankle. The injured man reported it happened in a home-improvement business parking lot, but police say it appears the shooting may not have taken place there. An investigation is ongoing.

AD

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy. S. near 5th Ave., 11 a.m. May 15. Two males approached a male at a bus stop and asked him for a lighter. When the male reached for the lighter the two males assaulted him, took his backpack, and fled.

LAUREL AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Sudlersville S. and Valley Lee S., 4:41 a.m. May 15. Gunshots were reported. Officers located three spent shell casings on the road in the 3300 block of Sudlersville South. No injuries or property damage were reported.

AD

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERIES

Nursery Rd., 700 block, 3 a.m. May 10. Two thin men entered a gas station convenience store, implied a weapon and demanded cash and property. The clerk complied and the robbers fled.

Nursery Rd. W., 1500 block, 2:55 a.m. April 27. A store employee reported two males entered the convenience store, implied a handgun, demanded cash and cigarettes, then fled.

AD

PASADENA AREA

ASSAULT

Fort Smallwood Rd. and Energy Pkwy., 9:20 p.m. May 14. A man reported he was assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat. The attacker left the area in a white pickup truck. The injured man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

AD

SEVERN AREA

ROBBERY

Meade Village Rd. and Meade Village Cir., 6:45 p.m. May 18. A man reported he was hanging out in Meade Village when an unknown number of males attacked and robbed him of cash. He reported minor injuries.

HANDGUN ARREST

Meade Village Cir., 1700 block, 7:45 p.m. May 20. A 23-year-old Pasadena man was arrested during a traffic stop after police learned that a rear passenger was carrying a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber. He was charged with a handgun arrest.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

AD

AD

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

FATAL SHOOTING

Madison St., 1100 block, 3:08 p.m. May 13. Responding for shots fired, officers located a 23-year-old Annapolis man with serious injuries. He died May 15 at the hospital.

SHOTS FIRED

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 8:30 p.m. May 15. Citizens reported hearing shots fired. No injuries or damage were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle Dr., 1700 block, 6 p.m. May 18 to 3 p.m. May 19. A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franklin St., unit block, 8:30 a.m. May 17. A power washer was stolen from an unlocked garage.

Main St., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. May 19. A business alarm was activated. Police arrested a 36-year-old man and charged him with burglary and related charges.

AD

Murray Ave., unit block, 5 p.m. May 16 to 2:45 p.m. May 17. A bicycle was stolen from an unlocked garage and later recovered at the corner of Murray Avenue and Franklin Street.

AD

VEHICLE THEFT

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 11:30 p.m. May 19. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision. The 2018 Toyota Highlander involved had been stolen about 30 minutes before the collision from the 1200 block of Barbud Lane. The driver fled.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berger Rd., 9200 block, May 16. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9800 block, April 30-May 11. A dental practice was entered by force on two occasions. Nothing was reported missing.

Grand Banks Rd. 5900 block, May 18. A vehicle registration was stolen.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, 7:48 a.m. May 18. A 27-year-old Columbia man and a 24-year-old Woodstock man were arrested after they entered in a vacant apartment without permission. They were charged with burglary.

AD

Pennacook Ct., 6500 block, May 18. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, May 18. A gray Honda Accord was stolen.

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, May 19. A 2007 white Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

CARJACKING ARREST

Windharp Way, May 18. A 16-year-old Columbia male was arrested in connection with a May 6 carjacking in the 8700 block of Cloudleap Court. He was charged as an adult with armed carjacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery and assault.

SHOOTING

Furnace Ave., 5600 block, 2:30 p.m. May 21. A pursuit of three males in a vehicle began in Baltimore County and ended with a shooting in Elkridge involving Baltimore County officers. Three males were inside the vehicle, one of them was arrested, and the second and third males were taken to a trauma center with a gunshot wound. Their conditions are unconfirmed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Matchbox Alley, 7300 block, May 19-20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Robinson Jefferson Dr., 8100 block, 6:38 a.m. May 14. Two males entered a leasing office through an unlocked window. A 30-year-old Columbia man and a 26-year-old Elkridge man were arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

VEHICLE THEFT

Deep Run Pkwy., 6600 block, May 15. A 2018 gray Honda Accord was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, May 18. A license plate was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

CARJACKING

Washington Blvd., 9200 block, 5:01 p.m. May 17. A male with a gun accosted a male driver exiting his vehicle. He threatened the driver with the weapon and demanded the vehicle. The driver complied and the attacker fled in the 2017 Jaguar F-Type.

ROBBERY

Horsham and Chippenham drives, 6:30 p.m. May 14. A male juvenile reported that three acquaintances assaulted him and took his cellphone. An investigation is ongoing.