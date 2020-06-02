•Destruction to a vehicle

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BALTIMORE AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 4000 block, 2 a.m. May 20. A man entered a convenience store, handed the clerk a note demanding cash, and implied a weapon. The clerk did not comply, and the man left empty-handed. The 47-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested and charged with robbery.

CROFTON AREA

ROBBERY

Defense Hwy., 2100 block, 2:30 a.m. May 27. A person entered a convenience store armed with a long gun. The person took cash, lottery tickets and other merchandise. Before fleeing, they pepper-sprayed the clerk, who suffered minor injuries.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTING

Loyd Lane, 100 block, 6:20 p.m. May 21. A 14-year-old juvenile was located inside a building suffering from a single gunshot wound, and was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

HANDGUN ARRESTS

Crain Hwy. S. and Madison Park Dr., 10:50 p.m. May 27. A 31-year-old Baltimore man was arrested during a traffic stop for speeding. The man was in possession of 40 bags of suspected heroin, a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun, 15 rounds of ammunition and a large amount of cash. He was charged with handgun and controlled dangerous substance violations.

Green Branch Lane area, 9 p.m. May 21. A 24-year-old Halethorpe man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was charged with handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana.

Green Branch Lane and Crainmont Dr., 12:20 a.m. May 23. A 30-year-old Glen Burnie man failed to stop for a stop sign and was pulled over by police. He was arrested during the traffic stop and charged with possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in the vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition.

HANOVER AREA

ROBBERY

Dorsey Rd., 1700 block, May 26. Two people entered a restaurant and announced a robbery. One of them showed a handgun. They fled in a dark-color vehicle.

PASADENA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mountain Rd., 100 block, 1:30 a.m. May 26. A restaurant owner observed a front window smashed and saw a white Ford pickup quickly leaving from the rear of the restaurant. He recognized the passenger as a former employee. A 34-year-old Glen Burnie man and a 59-year-old Pasadena man were arrested and charged with burglary.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HANDGUN ARREST

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 10:45 a.m. May 24. A 34-year-old District Heights man was arrested and charged with six handgun-related charges and two drug charges.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bethany Ct., 900 block, 12:45-4 a.m. May 24. Cash, an Xbox gaming system and controllers, an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a small backpack and a bottle of liquor were stolen from a residence entered through an open window.

Copeland St., 1800 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 7:45 a.m. May 25. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle by force. Damage was made to the driver’s-side door and window. Nothing was reported missing.

Glenwood St., 3:30 p.m. May 24. A package delivered to the front door of a residence was stolen.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 10 p.m. May 23 to 5 a.m. May 24. A blue Michael Kors purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Charter Dr., 10700 block, 1:20-2:30 p.m. May 25. A lock box was broken open and a key fob was used to enter the building. An attempt was made to enter two businesses by force.

Durham Rd. W., 5000 block, May 23-24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Grand Banks Rd., 5900 block, 2:57 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered.

Green Mountain Cir. and Windstream Dr., May 25-26. Property was stolen from two vehicles overnight.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10700 block, May 21. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Knighthood Lane, 6900 block, May 24. Cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10700 block, 2:36 a.m. May 23. An office building was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Wellinghall Way, 5100 block, 9:49 p.m. May 24. A man entered a person’s residence through the front door without permission. A 23-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with burglary and disorderly conduct.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bellfall Ct., 9200 block, May 23. A motorcycle was stolen.

Matador Rd., 9300 block, May 20-21. A white Triumph Street Triple motorcycle was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, 6:10 p.m. May 22. A man reported that he arranged to sell a cellphone online. When he arrived, two males assaulted him and attempted to steal the phone. The males then grabbed a handbag from the man’s vehicle and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ducketts Lane, 6500 block, May 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6700 block, May 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Pine Ave., 6100 block, May 23-24. Cash was stolen from a seafood restaurant entered by force.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Alchemy Way, 7900 block, May 24. A blue Toyota Highlander was stolen.

Mandrake Ct., 7600 block, May 19-20. A 2018 Mercedes-Benz was stolen and later recovered.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6800 block, May 19-20. A white Kia Optima was stolen.

Paragon Cir., 7800 block, May 19-20. A 2013 red Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

Robinson Jefferson Dr., May 18-20. A 2019 orange Nissan Rogue was stolen and later recovered.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Roundhill Rd., 4500 block, 6:14 p.m. May 24. Two male juveniles met up with two acquaintances who threatened the boys and demanded cash. They complied and the acquaintances fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centennial Lane, 10 p.m. May 23. Two 19-year-old Ellicott City men were arrested while attempting to enter a middle school. They were charged with burglary.

Wooded Glen Ct., 8100 block, May 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

CARJACKING ARREST

Washington Blvd., 9200 block, May 17. An armed carjacking occurred. On May 19, a 40-year-old District man was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, assault, motor vehicle theft, and weapon violations.

