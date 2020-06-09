•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BALTIMORE AREA

SHOOTING ARREST

Bel Air Rd., 4700 block, June 1. An 18-year-old Millersville man was arrested in connection with the May 21 shooting of a 14-year-old boy on Loyd Lane in Glen Burnie.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

STABBING

Ritchie Hwy., 7200 block, 2:50 p.m. May 30. Officers responded for a stabbing at a gas station and located a man suffering from a stab wound to his upper body. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was unable to provide details of the assault.

SHOTS FIRED

Hospital Dr., 300 block, 4:30 a.m. June 1. A bullet entered a 7th floor window of a hospital and lodged into the wall of an unoccupied room. It was unclear from where the shot was fired. No one was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Somerset Bay and Foxtree drives, and Foxwell Bend and Trumpeter courts, May 30. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles, and one vehicle was stolen in the Fox Chase community.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Ridgemere Crossing and Lindenwood Dr. area, 7 p.m. June 2. Two males accosted a male pedestrian and robbed him of property at knifepoint, then fled.

PASADENA AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Fort Smallwood Rd., 9300 block, 9:20 p.m. May 31. Citizens were inside a residence when they heard shots fired outside. No injuries or property damage were reported.

WEAPONS ARREST

Sillery Bay Community Beach, 3:15 a.m. May 31. A man was located sleeping on a bench with what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. Officers recovered the 9mm Beretta pistol from the 34-year-old Pasadena man who was prohibited from possessing firearms. He was arrested and charged with a weapons violation.

SEVERN AREA

WEAPONS ARREST

Jacobs Rd., 5:10 p.m. June 3. Two vehicles were seen speeding through a neighborhood. A silver Lincoln Town Car was stopped on Richfield Drive and three of the four occupants fled. Police located a loaded shotgun and loaded handgun inside the vehicle. One of the men who fled was captured nearby and found in possession of a loaded handgun. During the investigation officers learned the vehicle had just been reported stolen in Glen Burnie. The driver, a 22-year-old Brooklyn man, was arrested and charged with felony motor vehicle theft, felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, possession of a handgun in a vehicle and possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle. The 19-year-old Severn passenger was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a loaded handgun, possession of a handgun and knowingly altering a firearm identification number.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

WEAPONS ARREST

Ritchie Hwy. and McKinsey Rd., 8:11 p.m. June 2. Responding to a call for an assault, police determined the front-seat passenger of a silver Subaru Forester pointed a handgun at the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup while both vehicles were southbound. Officers recovered two replica Glock 19 pellet guns from the passenger’s backpack and arrested the 20-year-old Cockeysville man. No injuries were reported.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Main St., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 31. A man assaulted a person. The 46-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with assaulted and related charges.

ROBBERY

Clay St., 11:30 a.m. June 3. A person was robbed of cash and a cellphone.

STABBING

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 12:30 p.m. May 29. A male pedestrian was stabbed by an unknown person. He is in serious but stable condition.

SHOTS FIRED

King George St., 100 block, 1:45 a.m. May 31. Responding for reports of shots fired, officers located shell casings on the ground in the area. No injuries or property damage were reported.

FIREARM ARRESTS

Forest Dr. at Thom Dr., 6 p.m. May 29. A male passenger fled a vehicle during a traffic stop. The 32-year-old Annapolis man was in possession of a handgun, suspected crack cocaine and pills. He was arrested and issued 13 criminal charges related to the possession of the handgun and illegal drugs.

Severn Ave. at Burnside St., 12:45 p.m. May 28. A 17-year-old Annapolis male driver was arrested during a traffic stop when police found him in possession of a handgun. He was charged with possession of a firearm and five related charges.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Market Space, unit block, 6:50 a.m. May 29. Responding for a report of vandalism, officers located several buildings downtown that had been spray-painted.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 11:15 a.m. June 3. Two males were seen stealing a bicycle from a bike rack. They fled empty-handed when an officer arrived.

Boucher Ave., 1100 block, 5-7 p.m. May 31. Two green Trek mountain bicycles were stolen from an unlocked garage. Officers located a juvenile riding one of the bicycles matching the description. He was issued a juvenile citation and released to a guardian.

Coybay Dr., 700 block, May 30. A 24-inch blue Schwinn Thrasher was stolen.

Forest Dr., 2000 block, 6:30 p.m. June 2 to 6:15 a.m. June 3. Numerous items were stolen from a business entered by force. At 8:45 a.m., some of the stolen merchandise was located abandoned in the 2100 block of Forest Drive and the unit block of Link Street.

Parole St., unit block, 2-4 p.m. June 3. A boy’s bright yellow bicycle with a red stripe was stolen from the front porch of the residence.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Knighthood Lane, 7000 block, 7:42 p.m. May 31. A taxi driver called to the location to pick up a fare was met by two males that robbed him of cash at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.

Little Boots, 6900 block, 10:22 p.m. May 31. Two males accosted a food delivery driver making a delivery. One of them threatened the driver with a handgun while the other took the food. One of them entered the vehicle and made the delivery driver withdraw cash from a nearby ATM. No one was injured.

Tamar Dr., 8700 block, 10:45 p.m. May 31. Two men robbed a male pedestrian of his wallet and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, June 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, 2:05 p.m. May 28. Tools were stolen from a work truck.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 4:39 a.m. June 2. A mall was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Tinted Hill, 6300 block, 12:07 p.m. May 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Windbell Way, 9300 block, 8:39 a.m. May 28. A garage door was kicked in at a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, May 28-29. A Yamaha R6 motorcycle was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Troy Hill Dr., 7000 block, May 31-June 1. A GPS was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, May 29-30. An auto body repair shop was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lombardi Dr., 10300 block and Globe Dr., 10300 block, May 31-June 1. Multiple vehicles were vandalized overnight and had property stolen.

ESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Race Rd., 7600 block, 4:15 p.m. June 2. A citizen reported that a resident fired one round outside of the house following an argument. No injuries or damages were reported.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blues Alley, 9100 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kenbrooke Ct., 9300 block, May 31-June 1. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Kings Post Ct., 9300 block, June 1. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, 2:18 a.m. June 3. A medical cannabis business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Warwick Way, 2100 block, June 3-4. Alcohol was stolen from the clubhouse at a golf course overnight.