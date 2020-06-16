•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7600 block, 10:30 p.m. June 5. A male entered a restaurant brandishing two large kitchen-style knives and demanding money. He took the cash and fled. The 40-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and theft.

SEVERN AREA

ROBBERY

Annapolis Rd., 2600 block, 6:10 p.m. June 5. A man was selling shoes to a person in a parking lot at a convenience store when he realized the person was attempting to pay in counterfeit money. The seller attempted to get the shoes back but the “buyer” displayed a handgun and fled with the shoes in a blue Toyota.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Jones Station Rd., unit block, 9 p.m. June 5. Three males entered a pharmacy, jumped over a counter, pepper-sprayed a clerk and took cash from a register. The robbers fled in a vehicle.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashton Ct., 1200 block, 5-5:50 p.m. June 5. A package delivered to a residence was stolen from the front porch.

Green St., 100 block, 6:15 a.m. June 7. A package containing several canvas boat fender covers was stolen from a front porch at a residence.

Juliana Cir., unit block, 1:30-6:20 a.m. June 8. A red motorcycle saddlebag with two speakers and an amp inside and a red Harley-Davidson tour pack containing a black leather Harley-Davidson jacket and black gloves were stolen from the motorcycle while parked in front of a residence.

Virginia St., 1700 block, 10 a.m. June 6 to 7 a.m. June 8. Catalytic converters were stolen from two Ford E-250 work vans.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Forest Dr., 1400 block, 11 a.m. June 7. Officers responded for a report of vandalism and located several areas on a building and a vehicle that had been spray-painted.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Severn Ave., unit block, 12:15-7:30 a.m. June 5. A gray 2013 Audi was stolen from in front of a residence. Police recovered the vehicle June 7 being driven on Rosemary Street. They arrested a 20-year-old Annapolis man and charged him with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and three related charges.

Wye Island Ct., 600 block, 7 p.m. June 7. A silver Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY ARRESTS

Columbia area, June 8. Two Columbia males, 18 and 16, were charged in connection with robberies of a taxi driver and a food delivery driver on May 31. The 18-year-old was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and robbery, kidnapping and theft. The 16-year-old was charged as an adult with armed robbery, robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lady Bug Row, 9500 block, May 30-June 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a basement window.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10400 and 10600 blocks, June 5-8. Unknown person(s) entered or attempted to enter medical suites in several office buildings. Cash and property were stolen from two of them.

Lynx Lane, 5400 block, June 5-9. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Minstrel Way, 7000 block, 2:04 a.m. June 9. Two empty cash registers were stolen from a business entered by force.

Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 2:20 a.m. June 7. Property was stolen from a fast-food restaurant. There was no sign of forced entry.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7000 block, June 5. An attempt was made to enter a restaurant by force.

Village Center Dr., 5300 block, June 6-8. Two office suites were entered by force. Nothing was reported stolen.

Wood Elves Way, 11000 block, June 7-8. Two bicycles were stolen from a detached garage at a residence.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberton Dr., 6600 block, June 8-9. Car batteries were stolen from two vehicles.

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, June 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6500 block, 2:04 a.m. June 9. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6800 block, June 3-4. Air bags were stolen from six vehicles overnight.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 2:20 a.m. June 5. A window on a car dealership was broken. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Montgomery Rd., 4800 block, 6:51 p.m. June 6. A 2015 silver Ford Fiesta was stolen.

GLENWOOD AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Route 97, 3000 block, 2:33 a.m. June 10. An attempt was made to enter several office suites at a business. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Washington Blvd., 7900 block, 12:49 a.m. June 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 8600 block, 2:39 a.m. June 9. Cash was stolen from a pizzeria entered by force through the front door.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Decatur Rd., 9400 block, June 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

River Island Dr., 8900 block, June 3-4. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.