•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

SHOOTING

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6900 block, 7:40 p.m. June 17. Police were called for a shooting and located a man in a stairwell at a hotel with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CROFTON AREA

HANDGUN VIOLATION/POLICE IMPERSONATION ARREST

Log Mill Pl., 8:10 p.m. June 16. A man confronted a woman as he attempted to serve legal papers, then pursued her through the neighborhood with flashing blue lights in his vehicle. When police questioned the man, he was arrested after he attempted to flee. Police located a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun with the serial number obliterated. The 23-year-old Baltimore man was charged with impersonating a police officer, false imprisonment, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, knowingly altering a firearm ID number, attempted third- and fourth-degree burglary, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTINGS

Greenbranch Lane and Fruitful Ct. area, 4:20 p.m. June 16. When a man exchanged words with three unknown people, one of them shot him, and they fled. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tall Pines Ct. and Elvaton Rd. area, 4:30 p.m. June 16. Two men were shot while riding in a vehicle. They self-transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOTS FIRED

Ivy Lane, unit block, 9 p.m. June 13. Shots were fired from a vehicle and from an unknown person on foot. Both the vehicle and the individual fled immediately after. Citizens reported an altercation in the street occurred before the shots were fired. A blue Hyundai Sonata parked on the street sustained projectile damage. No injuries were reported.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Charlotte Dr., 200 block, 6:30 p.m. June 16. A man was walking with an acquaintance when two juvenile males accosted them. One of the males swung a baseball bat at him but missed, and they demanded property. He complied and the robbers fled.

SEVERN AREA

ROBBERY

Meadows Dr. and Parham Ct. area, 9 p.m. June 16. Two males exited a vehicle and shot a person. The injured person ran from the attackers, who got back in the vehicle and drove away. The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

RECOVERED HANDGUN

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 7:20 p.m. June 12. Police responded for the report of a person with a handgun. When officers arrived, a group of people dispersed and a handgun was located beneath a bush.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church Cir., unit block, 10:15 p.m. June 14 to 8:45 a.m. June 15. A person entered a business through an awning in the back patio. Nothing was reported missing.

Marcs Ct., unit block, 7 p.m. June 15 to 9:30 a.m. June 16. Cash and keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Marcs Ct., unit block, 1 a.m. June 16. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Market Space, unit block, 11:45 p.m. to midnight June 14. Forty salmon filets were stolen from a business.

Old Solomons Island Rd. S., unit block, 10 a.m. -4 p.m. June 15. Four tires were stolen from a 1993 Lincoln.

Pleasant St., unit block, 7:30 p.m. June 13 to 8:30 a.m. June 14. Packages were stolen from a front porch at a residence.

Thom Ct., 8:30 p.m. June 15 to 6 a.m. June 16. A canvas book bag containing a watch and cash was stolen from the back seat of a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 9 p.m. June 12 to 9 a.m. June 13. A dark gray 2015 Yamaha FZ-07 motorcycle with a Missouri temporary registration was stolen from a parking lot.

Americana Dr., 600 block, 9 p.m. June 12 to 9 a.m. June 13. An orange 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was stolen from a parking lot.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 12:15 p.m. June 13. A vehicle left unlocked with the keys inside was stolen from a parking lot. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied in Anne Arundel County.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gerwig Lane and Minstrel Way, June 15. A car battery was stolen from a vehicle.

Guilford Rd., 8800 block, 10:16 p.m. June 14. A high school was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Wood Elves Way, 11100 block, 5 p.m. June 14. Two bicycles were stolen from an opened attached garage at a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Gerwig Lane, 9400 block, June 12. A 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer cab was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookdale Dr., 7000 block, June 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Landing Rd. and Ilchester Rd., June 14. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Orchard Club Dr., 6300 block, June 14-15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hearthside Way, 7600 block, June 15-16. A blue Suzuki motorcycle was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Farm Lane, 7800 block, June 15. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Litchfield Lane, 7800 block, June 15. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Ridge Rd., 8700 block, June 13. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Stony Creek Lane, 7600 block, June 11-12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Town and Country Blvd., 9000 block, June 14-15. Air bags were stolen from 11 vehicles overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Wheaton Way, 3200 block, June 14. A 2016 gray Honda Accord was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Deer Village Dr., 9200 block, June 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Palace Hall Dr., June 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

MOUNT AIRY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Frederick Rd., 16800 block, 4-9:20 p.m. June 13. Property was stolen from a residence entered through a window.