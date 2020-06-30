•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

ASSAULT

Decatur Ave., unit block, 8:20 p.m. June 22. An Annapolis man and an acquaintance got into an argument outside a residence. The man retrieved a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun and fired a round into the ground, which grazed the acquaintance’s leg. The man fled and was arrested June 23. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Brookwood and Southerly roads, 9:50 p.m. June 24. Two 14-year-old boys were riding bicycles when they were approached by two teenagers. One of the teens punched one of the boys in the face and the two older boys rode away on the 14-year-olds’ bicycles toward Brookwood Road.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HANDGUN/CDS ARREST

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7000 block, 11 p.m. June 19. Police observed a man who appeared to be incoherent at a gas station. They saw a 9mm handgun in plain view on the back seat. Three heroin capsules and paraphernalia were also found inside the vehicle. The 42-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged with handgun and possession of controlled dangerous substance violations.

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7900 block, 8:55 p.m. June 24. Three males entered a drugstore and discharged pepper spray in the faces of employees and customers. They went to the pharmacy, removed multiple pharmaceuticals and fled.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, June 20. A man was arrested after he was seen operating a stolen vehicle. He fled from police on foot. The 23-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with motor vehicle theft.

SEVERN AREA

SHOOTING

Barrington Ct., 8200 block, 3:30 p.m. June 19. Responding to a call for a shooting, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOTS FIRED

Cedar Park Rd., 1500 block, 3:52 p.m. June 24. Police responded for shots fired. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Dorsey Ave at Kirby Lane, 4 p.m. June 17. Officers responded for shots fired. No injuries or property damage were reported.

HANDGUN ARREST

Cherry Grove Ave. S. at Skippers Lane, 2 p.m. June 23. A 28-year-old District man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was charged with eight handgun violations and seven motor vehicle citations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clay St., unit block, 3-10:15 p.m. June 17. Jewelry, watches and checkbooks were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 9 p.m. June 18 to 6:30 a.m. June 19. A parking pass was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 100 block, 12:30 a.m. June 19. A burglary was reported. Nothing was reported missing.

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, noon June 20 to midnight June 21. A 55-inch Vizio television was stolen from a residence.

Truxton Park Rd., 200 block, 3:30-5 p.m. June 23. An iPhone 8 was stolen at a park while the owner was skating.

VEHICLE THEFTS

West St., noon June 16 to noon June 23. A white 2015 Toyota Prius was stolen from a lot.

West St., 2000 block, 10 p.m. June 19 to 5:30 a.m. June 20. An unsecured motor scooter was stolen from a parking lot.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Henkels Lane, 8900 block, June 18-19. Batteries and license plates were stolen from vehicles.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Oakland Mills Rd., 12:53 a.m. June 20. A woman reported that she and an acquaintance were approached by a male who demanded her car keys. The woman complied and the robber fled in her 2006 blue Ford Mustang. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Circling Hunter Dr., 4800 block, June 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Green Mountain Cir., 10800 block, June 22. A television was stolen from a residence entered by breaking a rear door.

Little Boots, 6900 block, June 20. Property was stolen from a residential garage.

Old Annapolis Rd., 9100 block, June 19. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Blue Wing Ct., 4900 block, June 18-19. A 2006 gold Honda CR-V was stolen.

Spicewind Ct., 6400 block, June 19-20. A 2013 gray Honda Pilot was stolen.

Tamar Dr., 8900 block, June 19-20. A 2011 yellow Ford Fiesta was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 6500 block, 11:54 p.m. June 20. A male entered a convenience store, implied a weapon and demanded cash from a clerk. The employee complied and the robber fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arbor Way, 6300 block, June 18-19. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Marshalee Dr., 6000 block, 2:43 a.m. June 24. A cafe was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 7200 block, 12:40 p.m. June 21. A purse was stolen from two vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Ilchester Rd. at Baltimore County line, 8:30 p.m. June 18. A man reported that he got into a confrontation with three males in a vehicle. They assaulted the man, took his cellphone and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mayfair Cir., 7900 block, June 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Normandy Woods Dr. and Town and Country Blvd., June 19-20. Air bags were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, 5:24 p.m. June 19. A woman reported she was robbed by a female who demanded cash and jewelry.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Scaggsville Rd., 11200 block, 12:13 a.m. June 24. Property was stolen from a music store entered by force

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, June 22. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Whiskey Run, 9700 block, June 22. A 2007 Saturn Sky was stolen.