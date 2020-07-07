•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

STABBING

Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, 10 a.m. June 25. A man was assaulted and stabbed as he exited a vehicle at a hotel. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING

Secluded Post Cir., 400 block, 7:35 p.m. June 27. Responding to a report for shots fired, police located a man in a nearby emergency room with non-life-threatening gunshot wound(s) to his upper body. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 6700 block, 7 p.m. June 30. A man arranged to make a purchase from a group of males at the rear of a shopping center. They assaulted and robbed him of cash and his bicycle, then fled.

WEAPONS ARREST

Lamplighter Ridge and Heritage Hill Dr., 3:40 p.m. June 28. A person saw a male place a handgun in a wheel well of a silver Toyota Camry. The 20-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with a weapons violation.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ritchie Hwy., 7300 block, 2:45 a.m. June 30. A 29-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested after he attempted to enter a vehicle parked at a diner, then kicked and spat at officers arresting him. He was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine and charged with attempted theft and drug possession.

HANOVER AREA

SHOOTING

Siden Dr., 7700 block, 12:30 a.m. June 28. Citizens reported seeing several individuals fighting in the street and hearing several gunshots. A man was located at Laurel Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. An investigation is ongoing.

LAUREL AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Red Clay Rd., 200 block, 2:50 a.m. June 27. An unknown male approached a house party then fired several shots at vehicles parked in front of the residence. The male fled. Officers located three vehicles struck by rounds.

Sudlersville S., 3300 block, 3:25 a.m. June 29. Responding for shots fired, officers located three vehicles damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

LINTHICUM AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Eleanor Ave., unit block, 9 p.m. June 29. A homeowner reported he heard fireworks overnight, but officers recovered several spent shell casings in the street near the home. No injuries or property damage were reported.

ODENTON AREA

SHOOTING

Hammond Branch Dr., 700 block, 12:45 a.m. July 2. Responding to a call for a shooting, police located a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

SEVERN AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Tomlinson Ct., 8200 block, 12:20 a.m. July 1. A resident was inside her home when she heard several loud bangs and the sound of glass breaking. Officers located several shell casings in the backyard.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 1:47 p.m. June 26. A pizza-delivery driver reported an unknown person threatened and pointed a knife at him.

ROBBERY

Truxton Park Rd., unit block, 9:04 p.m. June 25. Four males accosted two men sitting in a parked car. They robbed the men at gunpoint of an iPhone X, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Adams St., 400 block, 6 p.m. June 29 to 2:14 p.m. June 30. Two magnetic decals affixed to the side of a vehicle were stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 29. A 2015 silver Dodge Dart was stolen from a residence. The vehicle was later located unoccupied on Route 97.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 7:40 a.m. June 28. A moped, reported stolen in 2016, was recovered and the owner was contacted.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clarksville Sq., 5800 block, May 15-June 26. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, 4 p.m. June 26. Two males assaulted a teenage male walking along a footpath. They took the boy’s property and fled.

Rivendell Lane, 5900 block, 7:34 p.m. June 24. A male robbed several teenagers of property at gunpoint, then fled. The 15-year-old Columbia male was charged with robbery, assault and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gray Sea Way, 6300 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hingston Downs, 9600 block, June 27-28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 3:54 a.m. June 29. A restaurant was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Snowden River Pkwy., 8200 block, 4:42 a.m. June 29. Cash was stolen from a fast-food restaurant entered by force.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, June 26. A cover was stolen from a pickup truck.

Stirling Bridge Dr., 9600 block, June 27-28. A door handle was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dobbin Rd., 6600 block, June 25. A black Land Rover LR4 was stolen.

Ridgeview Dr., 9400 block, June 26. A red and white Honda CRF250R was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

HOME INVASION

Old Washington Rd., 6100 block, 9:58 a.m. June 24. Two men entered a residence through a rear door, and one of them displayed a handgun. No one was injured and nothing was taken.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Green Drake Rd., June 11-25. A vacant residence was entered several times in recent weeks. Nothing was reported missing.

Hearthside Way, 7600 block, June 29-30. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Joseph Scott Dr., 6000 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Levering Ave. and River Rd., June 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery Rd., 6100 block, June 26-27. An elementary school was entered, possibly through an unlocked window. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 2:01 a.m. June 30. A 30-year-old Elkridge man was arrested inside a fast-food restaurant and charged with burglary.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hearthside Way, 7500 block, June 25-26. A 2016 BMW motorcycle was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, 3:48 a.m. June 29. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bucks County Ct., 3500 block, June 28. A 2005 blue Toyota Tundra was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 8000 block, 2:47 a.m. July 1. A male entered a hotel lobby, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The employee complied and the robber fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Guilford Rd., 9900 block, June 28. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Washington Blvd., 9500 block, 10:59 p.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a shed entered by force at a car dealership.

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, June 26-27. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Marriottsville Rd., June 29 9:41 p.m. Property was stolen from an unlocked exterior barn at a farm.

Warwick Way, 2100 block, 1:07 a.m. June 21. Alcohol was stolen from a clubhouse entered by force at a golf course.