•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

HOMICIDE

Cananaro Dr., 12:40 a.m. July 5. Responding for a call about a shooting, officers encountered a large crowd of people from a party taking place. Officers located a 19-year-old North Carolina male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The fire department took the injured man a hospital where he died from his injuries.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Glen Mar Cir., 800 block, July 2. A 66-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested following an investigation by the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit into the uploading of child pornographic images to an Internet site. He was charged with seven counts of distribution of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

ASSAULT/WEAPONS ARREST

6th Ave., 200 block, 7:30 p.m. July 9. A man assaulted another male and threatened him with a .40-caliber Kahr CW40 handgun. Police arrested a 35-year-old Glen Burnie man and charged him with handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, use of a firearm to commit a felony violent crime, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

SHOTS FIRED

Landmark Dr., 800 block, 3:30 p.m. July 5. Shots were fired at an unoccupied commercial building. No injuries were reported.

Old Stage Rd. and Jonathan Ct., 12:15 a.m. July 5. Citizens reported an unknown person approached the rear of a residence in the 7600 block of Hennesey Court and fired several gunshots toward the residence. Three bullet holes were located in the rear of the home. No injuries were reported

SEVERN AREA

HOMICIDE

Meade Village Cir. Rd., 1700 block, 12:52 a.m. July 5. Police responded to a call about fighting and located a 42-year-old man of no fixed address suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Police arrested a 33-year-old female acquaintance. She was charged with second-degree murder and use of a dangerous weapon (knife) with intent to injure.

SHOTS FIRED

Napa Ct., 1300 block, 9:20 p.m. July 4. A witness reported a male fired a handgun into the air. No injuries or property damages were reported.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDES

Baywind Dr., 1000 block, 1:07 a.m. July 6. Officers located a man that had been stabbed. The 34-year-old Annapolis man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Great Bay Dr., 1000 block, 1:07 a.m. July 6. A man standing outside was stabbed. The man was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center and died from his injuries.

SHOTS FIRED

Pleasant St., unit block, 1 a.m. July 2. Two parked vehicles were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boucher Ave., 1000 block, 12:59-1:29 p.m. July 5. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Farragut Ct., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. July 2 to 9:57 a.m. July 3. An air bag was stolen from a Honda Civic.

Graff Ct., 1200 block, 2:28 a.m. July 3. Two men were observed stealing tools from a vehicle.

Julianna Cir., unit block, noon June 30 to 2 p.m. July 1. A package was stolen from a porch at a residence.

Juliana Cir., unit block, 9:15 p.m. July 8. A woman reported that she listed a cellphone for sale via an app and arranged to meet the buyer. A teenage male met her and while inspecting the phone, he ran away with it.

Noah Taylor Way, 8:45 p.m. July 6 to 9:10 p.m. July 7. Video surveillance at a residence showed three people entered an unlocked vehicle and searched the inside. Nothing was reported missing.

Primrose Rd., 900 block, 1:35-6 p.m. June 30. A FedEx package was stolen from outside an apartment.

Primrose Rd., 1000 block, 1-9 p.m. July 3. Apple AirPods and a silver Bulova wristwatch with a brown crocodile-patterned watch band were stolen from a vehicle.

West St., 900 block, 9:40 p.m. July 4. A male threw a brick at a glass door to a business. The glass broke but did not shatter. The male and an accomplice fled empty-handed when they noticed they were being watched.

West St., 1900 block, July 1-5. A Sony stereo, Rockford Fosgate subwoofer and a backup camera were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Primrose Ct., 1100 block, 10 p.m. July 2 to 11:20 a.m. July 3. A black 2016 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R motorcycle was stolen. A distinct sticker on the motorcycle reads, “See you space cowboy.”

Smithville St., 1100 block, 6 p.m. July 1 to 6:45 a.m. July 2. Two mopeds parked in front of an apartment building were stolen. They were found abandoned in the woods behind the building.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Trumpeter Rd., 5400 block, 8:30 p.m. July 3. Five males accosted two men at gunpoint and demanded their belongings. One of the males assaulted the men, took a backpack, and they fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Oldstone Ct., 5300 block, 3:48 p.m. July 2. A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he exposed himself. He was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

COOKSVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

Route 97, 2000 block, 4:24 a.m. July 5. A man entered a business, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the man fled.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Keeton Rd., 8000 block, July 4. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6800 block, 1:27 a.m. July 9. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Paragon Cir., 7800 block, July 7-8. Air bags were stolen from four vehicles.

Rockburn Branch Park Rd., 6100 block, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Village Crest Dr., 8100 block, July 7-8. A gray Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

GLENWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cattail Creek Dr., 3600 block, July 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ice Crystal Dr., 8500 block, July 7-8. Air bags were stolen from three vehicles.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 9600 block, July 3. A 2011 white Ford F-150 was stolen.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Warwick Way, 2100 block, 12:28 a.m. July 6. Alcohol was stolen from a clubhouse entered by force at a golf course.