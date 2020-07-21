•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

AD

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ASSAULT

6th Ave., 200 block, 7:30 p.m. July 9. A man assaulted and robbed a male at gunpoint. The 35-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, use of a firearm to commit a felony violent crime, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

AD

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Fort Meade Rd., 3400 block, 2:20 a.m. July 15. A male entered a convenience store, pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband and went behind the counter to retrieve merchandise, then fled.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

AD

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDE

Primrose Ct., 1100 block, 3:57 p.m. July 11. Officers responded for a person slumped over in a vehicle. The man found inside the vehicle had been shot. He was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

ASSAULTS

Bens Dr., July 15. A man pointed a handgun at a female acquaintance during a dispute, then fled before police arrived.

AD

Boxwood Rd., unit block, 11:54 p.m. July 12. Two men reported they had been assaulted in the area of Dock Street by several males.

Main St., 200 block, 10:48 p.m. July 10. A citizen reported a male was being assaulted by another male. The injured man did not require medical treatment.

AD

Woods Dr., unit block, July 13. Responding for an assault, police located a male bleeding from his left hand and sitting on a curb. An argument had escalated when the man’s fingers were sliced with a knife. He was treated at a hospital.

ROBBERY

Bay Ridge Ave., 2200 block, 7:09 p.m. July 11. Three juveniles attempted to rob a male juvenile in a parking lot at a business. One of them brandished a knife and another a handgun. They fled empty-handed.

FRAUD

King George St., 3:24 p.m. July 15. A woman tried to lease a home through a fraudulent Craigslist ad. She sent a deposit to a bank account and attempted to move in and found it was a fraud. Total loss value was $4,150.

AD

AD

Oak Hill Pl., 10:30 a.m. July 15. A home services company was contacted about power-washing a home in Beltsville. The fake “customer” asked for their credit card to be overcharged and asked for the overage amounts to be sent to several accounts. The money from the credit card charges never appeared in the victim’s account. Total loss value was $9,654.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Forest Ct., 3 p.m. July 14 to noon July 15. Three hundred dollars was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 4-4:05 p.m. July 14. A female shopper left her wallet in the store after she paid for groceries. She returned quickly but the wallet was already stolen.

AD

Main St., 100 block, 10 p.m. July 12. A man reported his roommate let two males in the residence for a social gathering. When they left approximately an hour later, the man noticed his MacBook Air laptop was missing.

AD

Pump House Rd., 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15. A male locked his bike to a fence at a community pool. When he returned later, the lock had been cut and the teal color Mongoose Beast mountain bike was stolen.

West St., 1100 block, July 12. A male reported that he left his room briefly and when he returned several pieces of property were missing, including an iPhone 11, a key-fob, a Dell laptop, pain pills and his wallet.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

AD

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Snowden River Pkwy., 9000 block, 2:24 p.m. July 11. A wholesale club employee reported a man pushed a shopping cart into her and fled with merchandise.

ARREST

Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 11:49 p.m. July 15. A 16-year-old Columbia male was spotted in a stolen Chevrolet van and arrested. He was charged with motor vehicle theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, July 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Early April Way, 8900 block, July 9-10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Hesperus Dr., 5300 block, 11:43 p.m. July 10. A vehicle was entered.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10600 block, 12:11 p.m. July 11. Cash was stolen from a medical facility. Another office suite in the building was entered, but nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Twin Rivers Rd., 10100 block, July 11-13. A 2011 red Honda Accord.

AD

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, 5:44 p.m. July 13. Two males entered an electronics store, took two cellphones, and exited without paying for the merchandise. When confronted, the robbers assaulted employees, and one implied a weapon.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Furnace Ave., 5600 block, 1:15-2:20 p.m. July 12. Sneakers were stolen from an open garage at a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, 7:05 p.m. July 15. A gray Mercedes-Benz was stolen.

AD

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, July 13. A Hyundai Accent.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mayfair Cir., 7900 block, 3:51 a.m. July 12. Cash was stolen from three vehicles.

Susies Way, 9600 block, July 12. Money orders were stolen from a vehicle.

GLENELG AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Burntwoods Rd., 13800 block, June 17-July 11. An attempt was made to enter a residence by breaking a door and a window.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Guilford Rd., 9900 block, July 11. An E-ZPass tag was stolen.