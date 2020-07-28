•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Townsend Ave., 4:10 p.m. July 19. A male pedestrian was struck in the back of the head, and his property was taken.

WEAPONS VIOLATION/DRUG ARREST

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6900 block, 5:45 a.m. July 20. A man was arrested in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot and charged with possession of drugs, paraphernalia and a loaded semiautomatic handgun with six rounds.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERIES

Ritchie Hwy., 4800 block, 5:20 p.m. July 19. Three males in a discount store robbed two male shoppers walking toward the rear of the store at knifepoint. The attackers fled with property belonging to one of the males.

Ritchie Hwy., 6700 block, 10:30 p.m. July 18. Three males accosted a man walking behind a convenience store. They punched him and knocked the man to the ground, took cash from his wallet and fled. The man suffered a minor cut to his lip.

SHOOTING

Summer Rain Ct., 1900 block, 8 p.m. July 20. Responding for shots fired, police located shell casings in a parking lot at an apartment complex. Several vehicles and apartment windows had been struck by the projectiles, and a man working on his vehicle in front of the building suffered a ricochet injury to his lower body. The injuries are not life threatening.

HANOVER AREA

SHOOTING

Arundel Mills Cir., 7000 block, 5:15 a.m. July 19. A man had a verbal altercation with a person in a vehicle which escalated when the person shot the man. The vehicle fled the area and the injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LINTHICUM AREA

HOME INVASION

Aero Dr., 1500 block, 10:20 a.m. July 16. Four males forced their way into a person’s room at an extended-stay hotel. They demanded cash at gunpoint, assaulted the occupants, then took cash and jewelry and fled.

Annapolis

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SEX OFFENSE

Madison St., 1100 block, midnight to 1 a.m. July 22. Two males knocked a female pedestrian to the ground and sexually assaulted her, then fled. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

STABBING

Clay St., 7:15 p.m. July 19. Police located a man suffering from a minor stab wound to a lower extremity. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

ROBBERIES

Eastport Bridge, 1 a.m. July 18. Four males robbed a male pedestrian of his wallet and cellphone while crossing the Eastport Bridge.

West St., 1400 block, 7:51 p.m. July 22. Two juveniles robbed two juveniles of a cellphone and a set of ear buds, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bank St., 900 block, 9-10 a.m. July 21. A leaf blower and two hedge trimmers were stolen from an unlocked pickup truck.

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, July 14-21. An air compressor and a pressure washer were stolen from a shed entered by force at a business.

Bens Dr., July 17. A full-size futon mattress was delivered to the wrong address. When the intended recipient checked the address, the mattress was not there.

Cedar Ridge Ct., 1000 block, 3 p.m. July 21 to 3 p.m. July 22. A black and white Sea-Doo personal watercraft and trailer were stolen.

Dock St., 10:15 p.m. July 17. A tip jar was stolen from a business.

Madison St., 1 p.m. July 18. A person threatened a male acquaintance with a knife. No injuries were reported.

Melrob Ct., 6:30 p.m. July 20. Video games, a Sony PlayStation and two laptops were stolen from a residence.

Pinkney St. and Market Space, July 21. A scooter seat was stolen.

Silverwood Cir., 6:21 p.m. July 17. Three packages were stolen from in front of a residence.

Silverwood Cir., 9:50 a.m. July 20. A garden hose was reported stolen.

West St., 800 block, 8:30-9:45 a.m. July 20. Two Echo backpack blowers were stolen while grass was being cut. One blower was left outside an unlocked trailer and the other was stolen from inside the trailer.

VEHICLE THEFT

Madison St., 8 p.m. July 18 to 2 p.m. July 19. A 2004 Chevy TrailBlazer was stolen.

Howard County

Due to coronavirus and social distancing concerns, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at HCPD.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Setting Sun Way, 7400 block, 11 p.m. July 16. A man approached two male acquaintances sitting in a vehicle, threatened them, and attempted to open the car door. The acquaintances drove off and the man fired a shot at them. The bullet struck the vehicle, but no one was injured. The 29-year-old Odenton man was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property.

ROBBERY

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, 8:13 p.m. July 21. Three males entered a man’s vehicle. They threatened him with pocketknives and demanded property. The man complied. Two Columbia males, 17 and 15, and a Maryland City male, 15, were arrested and charged with armed robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bright Dawn Ct., 5200 block, July 21-22. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Honeycomb Gate, 6100 block, July 16-17. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a rear window.

VEHICLE THEFT

White Acre Rd., 9600 block, July 18-19. A 2018 maroon Toyota Camry was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

HOME INVASION

Alexander Lawson, 6800 block, 7:47 p.m. July 21. A man reported he placed an online ad to sell a motorcycle and arranged for a prospective buyer to meet him at his residence. A woman arrived, forced her way inside the residence, and demanded cash. The alleged “buyer” and his two female accomplices assaulted the seller, took cash and fled in a vehicle.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ducketts Lane, 7100 block, July 21. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Deep Run Pkwy., 6500 block, July 19-20. A 2013 Suzuki 600 motorcycle was stolen.

Main St., 5800 block, July 21. A 2004 champagne Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, July 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

HIGHLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lime Kiln Rd., 12800 block, July 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Pocomoke Ave., 7800 block, 10:02 a.m. July 16. A man approached a woman in her vehicle and exposed himself, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, July 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Montevideo Rd., 7500 block, July 22. A 2009 light blue Hyundai Accent was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bishops Gate Lane, 11300 block, July 22-23. A generator was stolen from an unlocked shed at a residence.

High Ridge Rd., 10100 block, July 19. A laptop and AirPods were stolen from a vehicle.

Price Manor Way, 10900 block, July 16-17. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

ARREST

Gorman and Leishear roads, 10:24 p.m. July 19. A 19-year-old Severn man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle. He was charged with motor vehicle theft and related charges.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Warwick Way, 2100 block, July 17. Police arrested a 17-year-old Woodstock male in connection with six burglaries at a clubhouse on a golf course since October 2019.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

River Island Dr., 8900 block, July 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.