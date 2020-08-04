•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Hideaway Loop, 400 block, 5:40 p.m. July 28. A male gunman exited a silver Nissan Altima and fired at another vehicle during an altercation. The gunman fled in the Nissan.

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 7400 block, 2:50 a.m. July 28. A man assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian near a courthouse. A 49-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with robbery and second-degree assault.

WEAPONS VIOLATIONS/ARRESTS

Chesapeake Center Ct., 100 block, 11:50 a.m. July 27. A 28-year-old Laurel man was arrested after damage possibly caused by a gunshot was located inside a motel room where the man had just checked out. He was charged with weapons violation and destruction of property.

Crain Hwy., 600 block, 5:45 p.m. July 27. Responding to a report of an armed person in a vehicle, police located a man asleep in a blue SUV and observed a handgun between the seat and center console. A 26-year-old Linthicum man was arrested and charged with a weapons violation and destruction of property.

HANOVER AREA

STABBING

Arundel Mills Cir., 7000 block, 2:30 a.m. July 26. A man was stabbed during an altercation, then taken to a hospital for treatment. He was uncooperative and refused to provide information during the investigation.

LAUREL AREA

STABBING

Marganza South and Wenona South, 3:45 p.m. July 25. A male 16-year-old was assaulted and stabbed after an altercation with three to four people at a tobacco store on Laurel Fort Meade Road. A male 17-year-old was arrested and charged as an adult with attempted first- and attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Annapolis

Because of concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDE

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, 10:30 p.m. July 27. Officers located a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds lying in the street. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

SHOOTING

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, 7:46 p.m. July 28. A male 17-year-old was shot in the lower extremity and taken to a hospital. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

ROBBERIES

Dock St., 100 block, July 23. A woman left a bar and was involved in a verbal altercation with several other women. The incident escalated when one of the women punched the woman in the face. They took her cellphone and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Captains Cir., 400 block, 1:30 p.m. July 28. One thousand dollars was stolen from a woman’s wallet. The woman believes an acquaintance took her money.

Edgewood Rd., 7000 block, June 28 to July 25. A dinghy was stolen from a storage rack.

Forest Dr., 900 block, July 24. A male victim reported a backpack, a wireless speaker and a battery pack were stolen.

Rosecrest Dr., 100 block, July 25-30. A rear tag was stolen from a vehicle.

West St., 1900 block, 4:20-4:30 a.m. July 27. A person entered a wireless electronics store, looked around, then fled the business empty-handed.

Howard County

Because of concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Macbeth Farm Lane, 12800 block, July 25-27. A residence was entered through a rear window. Nothing was reported missing.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Early Spring Way, 9700 block, July 23. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10600 block, 6:13 a.m. July 24. Two businesses at an office building were entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5300 block, July 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodlot Rd., 5300 block, 10:12 a.m. July 29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Old Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, 5:49 p.m. July 28. Two men entered a drugstore, took merchandise, assaulted a female employee, then took her purse and fled.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 8800 block, July 27. A car part was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ARRESTS

Laurel area, July 30. A 54-year-old Clinton man was arrested in connection with a commercial burglary June 28 on Washington Boulevard. He was charged with burglary and theft.

Scaggsville Rd., June 24. Musical instruments were stolen from business entered by force. On July 24, police arrested a 20-year-old Upper Marlboro man. He was charged with burglary, theft, and destruction of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Windsor Walk Ct., 11300 block, 2:40 a.m. July 23. Ice skates were stolen from a vehicle.

3rd St., 9300 block, 2nd St., 9400 block, July 25-26. Several vehicles were entered overnight. Nothing was reported missing.