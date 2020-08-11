•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

AD

BROOKLYN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Liberty Terr., 5600 block, 12:10 a.m. Aug. 1. A person allegedly observed a man in their vehicle. The man fled and the vehicle owner followed him. The 34-year-old Linthicum man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle tampering.

AD

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ASSAULT

Willows community, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 2. Someone fired gunshots at a man, striking his vehicle multiple times. No injuries were reported.

SHOTS FIRED

Jefferson Pl., 6400 block, 4:15 a.m. Aug. 2. A person heard gunshots outside a residence and observed the rear window of their vehicle, a black Chrysler 300, had been shattered. A shell casing was located nearby.

Old Quarterfield Rd., 400 block, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 2. A citizen observed a male shooter on a sidewalk exchanging gunfire with another male shooter who was a passenger of a gold Chevrolet Suburban. Several shots were fired by both gunmen. No injuries were reported.

AD

HANOVER AREA

ASSAULT

Arundel Mills Cir., 10:50 p.m. July 31. A 29-year-old D.C. woman was arrested after she allegedly attempted to bypass a line at a business, became disorderly and swung a knife at a security officer. She was charged with assault.

AD

MILLERSVILLE AREA

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Old Mill Rd., 500 block, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 4. A man was struck by gunfire multiple times outside his residence. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body. Police recovered more than 300 grams of suspected marijuana from the scene. Additionally, an occupant of a neighboring residence reported she was sitting with her small child inside her residence when the child was struck by what was believed to be debris caused by the rounds fired. The child did not require medical treatment. The shooter fled in a vehicle.

AD

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Fort Smallwood Rd., 8900 block, 12:50 a.m. Aug. 2. A man entered a convenience store, held a screwdriver against an employee’s back and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied, and the man fled. No injuries were reported. A 39-year-old Pasadena man was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with robbery.

AD

SEVERN AREA

ASSAULT

Meade Village Cir., 1700 block, 1:10 a.m. Aug. 4. A man allegedly squirted lighter fluid through a flame toward a female victim who was outside smoking a cigarette. The lighter fluid ignited, and the man allegedly attempted to hit the victim twice more with the ignited stream. He fled. The victim did not require medical treatment. The 53-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

SHOOTING

Jamestown Dr., 1300 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5. A man shot another man in his upper body during an altercation in front a residence. The shooter fled, and the injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Annapolis

Because of concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ARRESTS

Cedar Park Rd., 1500 block, June 24. A shooting occurred. On Aug. 5, a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and related handgun charges.

AD

AD

Forest Dr., 1200 block, July 26. A triple shooting occurred. On Aug. 5, an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and related handgun charges.

ASSAULTS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 4. A 34-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a female acquaintance. He was charged with assault.

Cypress Rd., 9:54 p.m. Aug. 5. A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she assaulted two people and knocked one of them unconscious. She was charged with first-degree assault.

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 7:50 p.m. Aug. 4. A man was observed assaulting a female acquaintance near a middle school. The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boxwood Rd., Aug. 4. A person reported her roommate recently moved out of the residence and took the citizen’s personal belongings.

AD

AD

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 5:29 p.m. Aug. 5. A woman took merchandise from a drugstore and fled. A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Newtowne Drive and charged with theft and drug possession.

Copeland St., 11:45 a.m. Aug. 4. A package delivered to a residence containing a yellow electric bumper scooter, was stolen.

Murray Ave., 6 p.m. Aug. 3 to 7 a.m. Aug. 4. A black briefcase containing a Dell laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Rosecrest Dr., 100 block, July 25-30. A rear license plate was stolen from the vehicle.

West St., 100 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 4. A man entered a liquor store and ran out of the store with a bottle of Svedka vodka.

Howard County

Because of concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

AD

AD

COLUMBIA AREA

WEAPON VIOLATIONS

Green Mountain Cir., 10800 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 4. A male accosted a man and threatened the man at gunpoint. The gunman dropped the weapon and fled.

Little Patuxent Pkwy. and Wincopin Cir., 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. A male pedestrian reported he got into a verbal altercation with several people in a vehicle. One of them displayed a handgun and threatened the pedestrian, and they fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gramercy Pl., 10600 block, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 4. A man entered a vacant apartment without permission. He fled when an apartment complex employee spotted him.

Hidden Cove, 7300 block, Aug. 3-4. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, late July to Aug. 4. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600-5800 blocks, Aug. 2-3. Cash was stolen from eight vehicles overnight.

AD

Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, July 30-31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Wood Elves Way, 4:16 p.m. Aug. 5. Two people entered an open garage. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Brook Way, 5200 block, July 30-31. A blue and red Suzuki motorcycle was stolen.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5500 block, July 31 to Aug. 1. A Hyundai Tucson was stolen.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, Aug. 1. A BMW was stolen.

Stanford Blvd., 8900 block, July 31 to Aug. 1. A 2012 BMW 750 motorcycle was stolen.

AD

Sweetwind Pl., 5700 block, Aug. 2. A 2016 Yamaha R6 motorcycle was stolen.

Town Center Ave., 10000 block, Aug. 1. A motorcycle was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

SHOOTING

Town and Country Blvd., 9000 block, 7:03 p.m. Aug. 2. Police responded to a hospital where a man reported he was accidentally shot by an acquaintance. The man was treated and released. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 4:46 a.m. Aug. 3. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a business entered by force.

AD

Globe Dr., 10300 block, Aug. 2. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, Aug. 2. A license plate was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 5. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Foxborough Dr., 8500 block, July 30-31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.